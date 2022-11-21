Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Greenomy, Temenos to Simplify Banks’ EU Taxonomy Compliance
The partnership between the banking platform, Temenos (SIX: TEMN), and Greenomy’s, EU Taxonomy alignment SaaS solution, “expedites fully automated non-financial reporting and monitoring of the alignment of the bank’s assets in their banking book against their sustainability objectives.”. The implementation of EU Taxonomy (EUTax), the new legally...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Banking Authority (EBA) Releases Guidelines on Remote Customer Onboarding
The European Banking Authority (EBA) recently published its final Guidelines on the use of remote customer onboarding solutions. These Guidelines “set out the steps credit and financial institutions should take to ensure safe and effective remote customer onboarding practices in line with applicable anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) legislation and the EU’s data protection framework.” The Guidelines apply “to all credit and financial institutions that are within the scope of the Anti-money Laundering Directive (AMLD).”
crowdfundinsider.com
Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) Publishes Global Study on Fintech Regulation, Emphasizes Financial Inclusion
The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), part of the University of Cambridge, has published its 3rd Global Fintech Regulator Survey. The document is being produced in partnership with the World Bank. CCAF is widely recognized as the top independent research firm following the development of financial technology in all...
crowdfundinsider.com
Embedded Banking Fintech ClearBank Reaches Profitability as Revenue Exceeds £45m
ClearBank Ltd., the enabler of secure accounts, real-time clearing, and Embedded Banking for financial institutions, announced that it has “reached profitability.”. ClearBank Ltd. has “generated £45.4m in revenue YTD and from October has reached monthly profitability in the UK.”. The fintech bank “has nearly tripled its 2022...
crowdfundinsider.com
UAE based Fintech Firm Qashio Secures $10M
UAE-headquartered fintech Qashio has raised $10 million in a seed round, “with participation from strategic international and regional investors to accelerate expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”. The investment round is “supported by global investors such as One Way Ventures (early investors in Brex), MITAA, Cadorna Ventures, as...
crowdfundinsider.com
Banking, Insurance Software Firm VERMEG Partners with Open Finance Provider LUXHUB
Banking and insurance software firm VERMEG together with Open Finance pioneer LUXHUB, are announcing a partnership “around the collection and processing of custodian data, available to insurance companies.”. Custodix Hub, “through the combined tech expertise and industry knowledge of both partners, facilitates the flows and financial data exchanges between...
crowdfundinsider.com
Featurespace Secures UK, US Govt Funding for AI Financial Crime Prevention Solution
Featurespace, which claims to be the leader in machine learning fraud and financial crime prevention technology, has secured funding from UK and US governments “to build a new type of artificial intelligence (AI) system to help banks and payments service providers (PSPs) detect financial crime – whilst protecting data privacy.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Conduent, BNY Mellon to Launch Digital Hub, Expanding Access to Secure Payments
Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions company, announced the launch of its new Digital Integrated Payments Hub enabling businesses and public sector agencies “to access secure, faster, and cost-effective options to send, request or receive payments.”. By integrating the payment capabilities of BNY Mellon’s “trusted”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm Gemini Announces Trust Center to Build Trust Through Transparency
The team at digital asset firm Gemini are pleased to announce “the launch of the Gemini Trust Center, a dashboard of metrics for the funds [they] hold on the Gemini platform and on your behalf, as well as other important data and information.”. As noted in a blog post,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Services Skills Commission, NatWest Develop Future Skills Framework
Financial services firms across the UK are being urged to prioritize investment and training in skills “including digital literacy, coaching and software development to help the sector tackle ongoing skills gaps and to boost its competitiveness.”. The five core skills and behaviors also “include creative thinking, data analytics &...
crowdfundinsider.com
The Bank of London Appoints Phil Knight as Group CTO, Chief Info Security Officer
The Bank of London, which claims to be the next-generation technology company and the “world’s first” purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, announced the appointment of Phil Knight as Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Group Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Phil will “oversee Group technology,...
Millions of households will be spending nearly third of income on fuel by spring
Findings come amid mounting evidence that the poorest people in the UK are paying a ‘poverty premium’ for basic services
crowdfundinsider.com
CoverGo Expands Middle East Operations with Investment from Noria Capital
CoverGo, the global no-code insurance SaaS platform for P&C, health, and life, is expanding to the Middle East “after a US$15 million Series A funding, with a Middle East insurance fund Noria Capital joining as one of the strategic investors.”. CoverGo has been “adopted by a growing number of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Saudi Arabia: Financial Platform Ta3meed Selects Moneythor as Partner for its Loyalty Features
Ta3meed, which claims to be the “only” Purchase Orders (PO) financing platform in Saudi Arabia has selected Moneythor as a partner for its digital banking & loyalty management platform “to implement smart loyalty features in its innovative Islamic financing solution.”. In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030...
crowdfundinsider.com
Web3 Platforms Join Binance to Lead Crypto, Blockchain Industry Recovery Initiative
As a “leading” player in crypto, Binance claims that it understands that they have a responsibility “to lead the charge when it comes to protecting consumers and rebuilding the industry.” That is why Binance has established the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI), “a new co-investment opportunity for organizations eager to support the future of Web3.”
crowdfundinsider.com
MoneyCorp Implements API, Distribution Agreement with BankClarity
Moneycorp, the global foreign exchange and payments provider with more than £38 billion of trades across 120 different currencies, has implemented an API and distribution agreement with BankClarity, which claims to be the leading banking tech provider to non-bank financial institutions. The partnership means that BankClarity’s customers may now...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Bank Sygnum Awarded Abu Dhabi In-Principle Approval
Sygnum, which claims to be the world’s first digital asset bank and first Swiss bank to open a hub in the metaverse, leverages its oversubscribed USD 90m Series B “to expand internationally into Abu Dhabi’s high-growth crypto-hub.”. In addition to this, Sygnum is further strengthening its global...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Wealth Management Platform Quantifeed Acquires London’s ALPIMA
QUANTIFEED, the provider of digital wealth management solutions, announces that it has acquired ALPIMA, a London-based portfolio construction, visualisation, and analytics fintech company. Alex Ypsilanti, Co-Founder and CEO of Quantifeed, said:. “We are very excited about bringing together two hugely talented teams of financial engineers to create a world-class technology...
crowdfundinsider.com
iwocaPay Integrates with WooCommerce to Provide B2B Buy Now, Pay Later to E-Commerce Firms
Iwoca, one of Europe’s largest small business lenders, is announcing the integration of its B2B payment solution iwocaPay with ecommerce software WooCommerce. WooCommerce “holds 37% market share of ecommerce software platforms worldwide.”. iwocaPay’s new extension will “provide tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses with the option to offer...
crowdfundinsider.com
Centre Consortium Announces Release of (USDC) USD Coin Version 2.2
Centre Consortium recently announced an upgrade to the USD Coin (USDC) protocol and smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain, “the OpenZeppelin’s Unstructured Storage proxy pattern upgrade, which represents the last part of the USDC Coin Version 2 release started on 13 February 2021, an upgrade which introduces gasless sends, improved security, automatically prevents users from mistakenly sending USDC to a smart contract, implements the Funds Recovery Process, reduces gas costs up to 75% and guards against malicious backdoors.”
