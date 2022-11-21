ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parksley, VA

WAVY News 10

Vehicles damaged in Eastern Shore crash

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) – Two vehicles were damaged in a crash Tuesday evening in Accomack County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. At 6:23 p.m. Onancock, Station 9, and Tasley, Station 8, responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lankford...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WMDT.com

Salisbury man sentenced to 60 years for murder

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to a total of 60 years behind bars for the 2021 murder of Gerald Nash. During the early morning hours of April 7, 2021, an assailant acting at the direction of Drequan Savage entered a residence on Hill Street in Salisbury through the rear door. Savage had previously arranged with a second co-conspirator to be notified when Nash arrived at the residence, and for the rear door to be left unlocked. Once inside, the assailant went into a bedroom and shot Nash multiple times while he laid in bed.
SALISBURY, MD
WAVY News 10

State Police ID suspect in York County hit-and-run

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a recent hit-and-run crash, and it is pursuing a suspect in the incident. Martin Morse Wooster, 64, of Takoma Park, Md. was killed on the evening of Nov. 13 while trying to cross Bypass Road, according to state police, who said the driver of a white sedan traveling eastbound on Bypass Road, west of Route 132, struck the man and kept driving.
YORK COUNTY, VA
WBOC

Salisbury Man Killed in Head-On Crash With Dump Truck in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. - A Salisbury man died in a head-on crash with a dump truck in Laurel on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 8 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was going eastbound on Horsey Church Road just east of Chandler Road, while a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was heading westbound and approaching the dump truck.
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

Three charged following Wicomico Co. drug investigation

SALISBURY, Md. – Three people have been charged in connection with a recent drug investigation involving a minor. Police say over the last couple of weeks, an investigation began regarding controlled dangerous substances being sold from a residence in the 300 block of Pine Way in Salisbury. Initial investigation revealed that the residence was being rented by 50-year-old Brian Elliott and 46-year-old Victoria Ross, and suggested they were allowing 37-year-old Alvin Thompson to sell controlled dangerous substances from the residence. Further information revealed that a 14-year-old female was also possibly involved in the CDS activity.
SALISBURY, MD

