WAVY News 10
Vehicles damaged in Eastern Shore crash
ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) – Two vehicles were damaged in a crash Tuesday evening in Accomack County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. At 6:23 p.m. Onancock, Station 9, and Tasley, Station 8, responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lankford...
WSET
11-year-old Maryland boy runs back into burning apartment to rescue 2-year-old sister
SALISBURY, Md. (7News) — An 11-year-old Maryland boy was slightly burned Tuesday evening when he ran back into his burning second-floor apartment to rescue his 2-year-old sister, first responders said. Investigators said the boy exited the apartment upon discovering the fire, but once outside he realized his 2-year-old sister...
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced to 60 years for murder
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to a total of 60 years behind bars for the 2021 murder of Gerald Nash. During the early morning hours of April 7, 2021, an assailant acting at the direction of Drequan Savage entered a residence on Hill Street in Salisbury through the rear door. Savage had previously arranged with a second co-conspirator to be notified when Nash arrived at the residence, and for the rear door to be left unlocked. Once inside, the assailant went into a bedroom and shot Nash multiple times while he laid in bed.
WBOC
House Fire Near Crisfield Sparks Concerns After Several Recent Arsons
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - A new house fire investigation near Crisfield is stoking concerns among the community. It is the fifth case in the area in just over two months for the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office. So far, four intentional fires have been set in Somerset County in just...
WAVY News 10
State Police ID suspect in York County hit-and-run
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a recent hit-and-run crash, and it is pursuing a suspect in the incident. Martin Morse Wooster, 64, of Takoma Park, Md. was killed on the evening of Nov. 13 while trying to cross Bypass Road, according to state police, who said the driver of a white sedan traveling eastbound on Bypass Road, west of Route 132, struck the man and kept driving.
Arson damages Eastern Shore church
A church on the Eastern Shore was the target of arson early this morning. The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, on Parker Road in Salisbury, suffered a fire to its back door at about 4:10 a.m.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Killed in Head-On Crash With Dump Truck in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. - A Salisbury man died in a head-on crash with a dump truck in Laurel on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 8 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was going eastbound on Horsey Church Road just east of Chandler Road, while a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was heading westbound and approaching the dump truck.
This 8-year-old in Gloucester had a different type of birthday wish.
GLOUCESTER, Va. — A birthday party for an 8-year-old typically consists of lots of presents, a party with friends and a themed cake. But for his birthday, Isaac O'Shields, a resident of Gloucester, wanted something different. He wanted to help his community for his special day. So, he asked...
WMDT.com
Three charged following Wicomico Co. drug investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – Three people have been charged in connection with a recent drug investigation involving a minor. Police say over the last couple of weeks, an investigation began regarding controlled dangerous substances being sold from a residence in the 300 block of Pine Way in Salisbury. Initial investigation revealed that the residence was being rented by 50-year-old Brian Elliott and 46-year-old Victoria Ross, and suggested they were allowing 37-year-old Alvin Thompson to sell controlled dangerous substances from the residence. Further information revealed that a 14-year-old female was also possibly involved in the CDS activity.
