SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to a total of 60 years behind bars for the 2021 murder of Gerald Nash. During the early morning hours of April 7, 2021, an assailant acting at the direction of Drequan Savage entered a residence on Hill Street in Salisbury through the rear door. Savage had previously arranged with a second co-conspirator to be notified when Nash arrived at the residence, and for the rear door to be left unlocked. Once inside, the assailant went into a bedroom and shot Nash multiple times while he laid in bed.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO