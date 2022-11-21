Read full article on original website
NME
Kanye West launches campaign videos for 2024 presidential run, discusses Mar-a-Lago meeting with Donald Trump
Days after visiting Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Kanye West has discussed the meeting in campaign videos in support of his 2024 presidential run. Earlier this week, West confirmed his bid for the White House, revealing that he’d enlisted controversial right-wing figure Milo Yiannopoulos to assist with his presidential campaign. Yesterday (November 24), it was reported that West had visited Trump – who likewise announced his candidacy last week – at the former-president’s Florida estate.
NME
Elon Musk mocked after getting ‘Dune’ quote very wrong
Elon Musk has been mocked after getting a quote from Dune very wrong. After officially taking over Twitter in October, Musk has been responding to criticism about his new approach to the social media platform. “Fanaticism is always a function of repressed doubt,” Musk wrote on Tuesday (November 22) on...
NME
Elon Musk’s Twitter fails to delete racist tweets aimed at World Cup players
Twitter has not been deleting tweets about footballers of colour containing racist slurs in the ongoing World Cup, according to a new study. The study, conducted by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), found that 99 tweets that were reported to contain racist content had been left online in the week before the start of the Qatar World Cup. Out of the 100 tweets that had been reported for racist language, Twitter only deleted one. In addition, the accounts that these tweets came from were not suspended.
NME
Watch Wilko Johnson perform Dr Feelgood’s ‘Roxette’ at final show
Wilko Johnson fans have been paying tribute to the late musician by sharing footage of his final concert – watch his last performance of Dr Feelgood’s ‘Roxette’ below. The beloved singer-songwriter died at his home on Monday (November 21), it was confirmed yesterday (23). He was 75 years old. Johnson had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2013.
NME
‘Terrifier 3’ will be “fkn WILD”, says director
Terrifier director Damien Leone has teased details about the planned third film, describing it as “fkn WILD”. The slasher sequel Terrifier 2 became a word-of-mouth hit last month following reports that it was causing people to pass out in cinemas. It went on to surpass $10million (£8.2million) at the worldwide box office, from a budget of $250,000 (£206,000)
NME
Greta Gerwig thought ‘Barbie’ would end her career
Greta Gerwig thought that directing Barbie might be a “career-ender” and became “terrified” of helming the movie. The American actor, writer and director said that she was filled with an equal sense of dread and excitement before production kicked off. Speaking on Dua Lipa‘s podcast At Your Service [as per EW], the Lady Bird writer said: “It was terrifying.
NME
Jenna Ortega praises Netflix for making Wednesday Addams Hispanic
Jenna Ortega has praised Netflix for making her version of Wednesday Addams Hispanic. The actor plays the iconic character in Tim Burton’s Netflix reboot series Wednesday, and opened up about the character in an interview with NME. “It’s not often that you get the opportunity to play such an...
NME
Joe Jonas felt “destroyed” after losing Spider-Man role to Andrew Garfield
Joe Jonas has revealed he lost out on the role of Spider-Man to Andrew Garfield. The actor played Marvel’s web-slinger in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2, before reprising the role in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Speaking to Variety,...
NME
Photobook of Pulp’s ‘This Is Hardcore’ era nears crowdfund target
A crowdfunding campaign launched to publish a photobook of the era surrounding Pulp’s ‘This Is Hardcore’ album is nearing its target. The book, called Hardcore, has so far raised £28,182 of its £45,000 target, contributed by 569 backers with six days left to go. Hardcore...
NME
‘Sonic Frontiers’’ open-zone style is the “future” of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’
Sonic Team has shared that Sonic Frontiers lays the foundations for the “future” of the franchise, with its open-zone format set to become a permanent addition. Speaking to Sector, Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka said that Sonic Frontiers marks “another defining moment for the franchise” with the game’s open-zone, which allowed players to roam large segments of the map and explore it in their own time. He went on to say that the last defining moment was “bringing Sonic fully into the 3D world with Sonic Adventure,” in 1998.
NME
Marcus Mumford teases new Mumford & Sons album
Marcus Mumford has teased a new album with his band Mumford & Sons, four years after their most recent effort ‘Delta’. Mumford is currently touring his debut solo album ‘(self-titled)’, and will speak about the record and more on the Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist this Sunday (November 27) on NBC.
NME
Watch Run-DMC perform ‘Christmas in Hollis’ for first time in nearly 20 years
Run-DMC performed their festive song ‘Christmas In Hollis’ for the first time in nearly 20 years for a new Disney special set to air this weekend – watch the clip below. The rare rendition was filmed as part of a pre-recorded segment for The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, which is set to air this Sunday (November 27) at 8pm ET (1am GST) on ABC, HULU and Disney+.
NME
Derren Brown reduced man to tears after he tried to start fight
Illusionist and mind-bending trickster Derren Brown once had to use his powers to prevent a fight. The TV and stage star revealed that he actually made his would-be assailant cry after he used a mental technique on him. Speaking about the confrontation, Brown explained he diffused the situation so well that he ended up comforting the man.
NME
The story of Stormzy in 10 seminal moments
Stormzy has come a long way from his humble beginnings. Hailing from the streets of south London, the 29-year-old is now a multi-platinum international sensation operating at the very top of the UK rap scene. He’s also a trailblazing beacon of hope for the recognition and progression of the scene, not only in the UK but across the world.
NME
Director Lee Daniels criticises Quentin Tarantino for using N-word in his films
Lee Daniels has criticised Quentin Tarantino after he defended using the N-word in his films. The producer and director, who helmed 2009 film Precious and co-created TV series Empire, was asked on CNN about his views on Tarantino’s recent defense for using the N-word in his films, where he told people offended to “see something else”.
NME
BTS’ RM reveals ‘Indigo’ tracklist featuring Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak and more
BTS member RM is readying his debut solo album ‘Indigo’ for release next month, and now he’s shared the tracklist, revealing collaborations with Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Mahalia and more will feature on the record. The 10-track album is set to arrive on December 2. After being...
NME
What was “The Kalamazoo Job” in ‘Wednesday’?
Netflix‘s new TV spinoff from the Addams Family franchise, Wednesday, was released yesterday (November 23) and has already soared to the top of the streamer’s ‘Most Watched’ list. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular teenager, it follows Wednesday Addams as she is sent to boarding school...
NME
Fans are shipping Wednesday and Enid in new Netflix Addams Family spinoff
Fans of Wednesday, the Netflix series, are shipping the titular gothic outcast with her colourful friend Enid Sinclair. Viewers have been loving the mismatched personalities of the two characters and their blossoming friendship since Wednesday arrived at Nevermore Academy, the boarding school for outcasts. Following the most recent and final episode of the show, fans are now officially shipping the pair in their droves.
NME
Daniel Craig used to hide his own movies in Blockbuster
Daniel Craig has said he used to hide his own films in Blockbuster. The former James Bond actor and Glass Onion star said he would go into the video rental shop and hide just one copy of whichever film he was in if he didn’t think it was good.
NME
Dr Disrespect says ‘Warzone 2.0’ “won’t last very long”
Dr Disrespect has backtracked his opinion of Warzone 2.0, saying he thinks the game “won’t last very long”. The streaming giant had recently said he believed the game had “great” potential and praised Warzone‘s “level design and map design” (per Dexterto), but has since called the game “fucking phony”.
