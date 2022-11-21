Twitter has not been deleting tweets about footballers of colour containing racist slurs in the ongoing World Cup, according to a new study. The study, conducted by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), found that 99 tweets that were reported to contain racist content had been left online in the week before the start of the Qatar World Cup. Out of the 100 tweets that had been reported for racist language, Twitter only deleted one. In addition, the accounts that these tweets came from were not suspended.

