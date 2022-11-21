‘I Always Just Wanted to Kill’: Man Allegedly Used Grindr to Find and Kill Men, Posed for Selfies, Wrote a Bible Verse on a Wall and Watched Wrestling in Victim’s Living Room

A chilling “death note” left behind by Walmart gunman Andre Bing has now been released, revealing his complaints that people “laughed at me and said I was like Jeffrey Dahmer”.The long, rambling note was found on the 31-year-old mass shooter’s cellphone and released by Chesapeake officials on Friday morning – providing a glimpse into his motive behind the horror attack at the superstore in Chesapeake, Virginia.In the document, which Bing described as his “death note”, he complained about being “harassed by idiots” who had compared him to the infamous cannibal serial killer Dahmer.“They laughed at me and said I...

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO