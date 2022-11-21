Read full article on original website
2022: Year In Review – Child Health/Wellness
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. This is the second of the program impact summaries provided by Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension. Relevance. According to https://nccd.cdc.gov, Hopkins County has a population of approximately 37,211, with 19% of children...
Student Registering at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
Elizabeth Joslin, a Student Success Coach and Financial Aid Advisor at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus, helps student Ty Self of Sulphur Springs register for classes at the campus. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the...
Paris District Road Report for November 28, 2022
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Nov. 28, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Current & Past Board of Directors Gather In Celebration
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation, currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of its founding, fêted current and former Foundation Board members with a reception on November 15 at the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs lobby. The reception felt more like a...
Jerry Don Chester
Jerry Don Chester, age 67,of Saltillo, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Jerry was born on February 24, 1955, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to William Eldon Chester and Mary Frances Wisdom Chester. He served in the United States Army. Jerry was preceded in death...
JOE D. WHEELER BIOGRAPHY
Joe was born in the Gafford Chapel Community on January 11, 1934, to Ebb Kellogg Wheeler and Vada Reed Wheeler. Joe graduated from Sulphur Springs Senior High School in 1952. After graduation, he attended East Texas State Teachers College where he majored in Pre-Engineering for two years and graduated with a major in Industrial Education and a minor in Mathematics in 1956. He married Janet Perkins at her parent’s home in Sulphur Springs on June 11, 1954.
CMF-SS Volunteer Auxiliary Honors Their Own
Sulphur Springs, Texas – An important part of the quality care offered at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is the long-serving Volunteer Auxiliary. These men and women donate their time to greet, direct, and assist patients and visitors. They are easily identified by their striking purple jackets, usually over an all-white outfit.
8 Personnel Changes Approved For Sulphur Springs ISD
Eight personnel changes were approved for Sulphur Springs ISD by district trustees at the regular November school board meeting this week. Four staff members, three teachers and an aide on three campuses submitted resignations. One replacement has been approved, and one hired to fill a new position. One aide also will be transferring to another campus.
LaJuana Ruth Young
Funeral services for LaJuana Ruth Young, age 73, of Pickton will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest cemetery with Austin Rodriguez, Joe Rodriguez, Mack Walters, Richard Bain, Cameron Bain, Kason Barnhart, Ted Matlock, and Blake Bain serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Childress, Conner Childress, Tanner Childress, Kelyn Bain, Tyler Bain, Matt Bain, Michael Post, and Tyler Childress. A visitation will be at 10 a.m., one hour prior to service.
Health Care Foundation’s Annual Snowflake Campaign Kick’s Off
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation recently kicked-off their annual snowflake campaign. The community is invited to pay tribute to friends or family members with a gift in their honor or memory. The Foundation will then send a notification to the honorees or designated contact to make them aware of the gift.
Angelica Washington
Funeral services for Angelica Washington, age 28, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at West Oaks Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Levelle Hendricks officiating. Formal visitation will be Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Angelica passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home.
Chamber Connection – Nov. 16: Economic Development Lunch, Christmas Activities Planned
If you would like a crystal ball to see into the economic future, then you’ll want to get a glimpse of what the experts are saying at the annual Economic Development Luncheon, set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
Make It To The Table This Thanksgiving
By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. This Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off soon, it is essential to take some time to remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving.
Annie’s Room — A Maternal Fetal Telemedicine Room — Unveiled At Christus Medical Plaza
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs hosted a special unveiling ceremony and blessing for Annie’s Room, a maternal fetal telemedicine room at CHRISTUS Medical Plaza in Sulphur Springs, Tuesday evening. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs President and CEO Paul Harvey welcomed everyone to the...
Obituary – Anthony Wilson Maffia
A graveside service for Anthony Wilson Maffia, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Restlawn Memorial Park with Mr. Shane Carrington officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Maffia passed away on November 15, 2022, at his residence. Anthony...
Protecting Plants, Pipes And Animals From Frost And Freeze
By Mario Villarino, Extension Agent, Agriculture/Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Frosts and freeze can damage or kill exposed plants, especially those in containers. Damage can vary greatly among plant varieties, so cold-sensitive plants will require more protection than hardier plants. Plants in containers are more susceptible to freezing temperatures...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 23)
Last Monday afternoon at 3:38 and 4:46, police worked two felony shopliftings in the 2400 block of North Main. First, an identified 45-year-old white male from the Tyler area entered the store in August of 2022 and again today. The suspect selects an item in a large box, removes one significant thing, re-fills it with a varied selection of other items, and checks out with the deception of one item. Unfortunately, Monday was not the suspect’s lucky day. The cashier had prior sold the same item that the suspect selected today and noticed the box to be much heavier than the box containing the same item sold to an earlier customer. Camera surveillance linked to the incidents show the suspect stole over $5,000 worth of items in August and over $2,500 today. Detectives are preparing the cases for the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Symphony League Auction Item: Lunch for 10
Gift certificate for Lunch for 10 to be delivered from The Oaks Bed & Breakfast / Allison Libby-Thesing. The Oaks is located on 516 Oak Avenue in Sulphur Springs. This year’s auction will be held on November 19, 2022. The auction will be streamed, live via YouTube. As always, you can submit your bids by calling in. There is still time to submit your donation to the auction, contact Linda G at her office (903) 439-6713.
Hopkins County Records — Nov. 18, 2022
The following land deeds were filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Leticia Beles Gonzalez and Vanessa Buenrostro to Clint Williams and Cydney Williams; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Danie Renae Garner to Robert Earl Garner Jr; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Joe Ricks to Andrew...
Robert “Dylan” Schepp
Robert Dylan Schepp ascended to Heaven on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Medical City Hospital in Plano, Texas. A memorial service for Dylan, age 16, of Como, Texas, will be held at 1 PM Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs, Texas, with Bro. Mack McClain, Dr. Andrew Hodges, and Paul Ray Vititow officiating.
