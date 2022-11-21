ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Ex-UFC champion Cain Velasquez pleads not guilty to attempted murder

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBTtp_0jJ7JzUR00

Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault and weapons charges in a case involving a suspected paedophile.

Velasquez was charged in March in San Jose, California, after he allegedly shot at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a young child.

On February 28, he is accused of chasing the truck carrying the man and the man’s parents at high speed through three Silicon Valley cities and ramming it with his own truck.

He fired a pistol at the truck several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.

Velasquez was released from jail on bail on November 9 and told to wear a GPS monitoring device.

After entering his plea, Velasquez asked the judge to allow him to travel next month to Arizona State University to wrestle in a lucha libre event taking place on December 3, KNTV-TV reported.

The judge did not rule on the out-of-state travel request.

