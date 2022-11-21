Loose horse found roaming in Scott
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — Local officials are calling on the public to help find the owner(s) of a missing horse.
On Monday morning, a male horse was found roaming in the area of Rue Scholastique in Scott.
If you recognize it, please contact the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center at 337-291-5644.
