Scott, LA

Loose horse found roaming in Scott

By Dionne Johnson
 5 days ago

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — Local officials are calling on the public to help find the owner(s) of a missing horse.

On Monday morning, a male horse was found roaming in the area of Rue Scholastique in Scott.

If you recognize it, please contact the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center at 337-291-5644.

