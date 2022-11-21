ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

mibiz.com

Ottawa County approves $32.7M in ARPA funds for community projects

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners has approved allocating $32.7 million in federal stimulus funds for 24 community projects, over some objections that an incoming slate of commissioners should get to vote on project funding. The county board on Tuesday capped off more than a year of planning how to...
insideradio.com

City Revokes Tower Lease Of WGHN-FM Grand Haven, MI.

A dispute over a tower lease between WGHN-FM (92.1) and the city of Grand Haven, MI results in the signal going silent. The station’s AC programming has temporarily moved to co-owned WGHN (1370) and its Grand Haven-licensed translator W235CM at 94.9, which until this weekend was known as “Oldies 94.9.”
GRAND HAVEN, MI
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins Township Board approves rezoning request

The Hopkins Township Board last Monday night approved a request from Michael Ross for rezoning property near Hilliards. The rezoning was for changing 3.92 acres at 1820 136th Ave. from agricultural residential R-1A intermediate estate district. The site is just south of Dorr Township and is near several others zoned residential.
HOPKINS, MI
whtc.com

Ottawa County Board Slated to Dole Out ARPA Funds on Tuesday

WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 21, 2022) – Santa Claus doesn’t come until December 24th, and Sinterklaas makes his annual visit to Holland a week from Friday, December 2nd, but one can forgive members of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners if some of them adorn red and white outfits on Tuesday afternoon.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Tribal development organizations form joint construction company

Three Michigan tribes have come together for a first-of-its-kind joint venture. Odawa Economic Affairs Holding Corp., Mno-Bmadsen and Gun Lake Investments have launched Aki Construction, the first such tribal joint venture in the Midwest, according to an announcement from the trio last week. “Aki” in Ojibwe means “earth, land or...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Portage school board member resigns, district seeking applications

PORTAGE, MI – Portage Public Schools is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the seven-member school board. Rusty Rathburn is retiring after 14 and a half years on the Portage Board of Education, a district news release Wednesday, Nov. 23 said. He submitted his resignation Tuesday, Nov. 22. His six-year term was set to end in 2024.
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

US-131 opens after crash causes shut-down in Montcalm County

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A section of US-131 closed due to a crash in Montcalm County Wednesday afternoon. The highway was open to traffic at 6:30 pm., two hours after it was shut down. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure affects the southbound lanes after Kendalville...

