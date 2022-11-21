Read full article on original website
mibiz.com
Ottawa County approves $32.7M in ARPA funds for community projects
The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners has approved allocating $32.7 million in federal stimulus funds for 24 community projects, over some objections that an incoming slate of commissioners should get to vote on project funding. The county board on Tuesday capped off more than a year of planning how to...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s bridge bundling project a ‘major success’ - 19 bridges reopened to normal traffic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation’s bridge bundling pilot project was completed Tuesday. Original story: Michigan tests bundling bridge projects together to increase efficiency. The program wrapped up as the Nottawa Road bridge in St. Joseph County reopened to traffic Tuesday. It had been under construction...
wgvunews.org
Affordable housing development for seniors aims to help Muskegon residents “age well”
With new housing seen as a “top priority” for Muskegon officials, a new senior affordable residency development in the city’s downtown corridor has officially opened. Officials say, as the City of Muskegon has expanded, so has the need for more affordable housing near downtown to keep gentrification at bay.
insideradio.com
City Revokes Tower Lease Of WGHN-FM Grand Haven, MI.
A dispute over a tower lease between WGHN-FM (92.1) and the city of Grand Haven, MI results in the signal going silent. The station’s AC programming has temporarily moved to co-owned WGHN (1370) and its Grand Haven-licensed translator W235CM at 94.9, which until this weekend was known as “Oldies 94.9.”
MLive.com
Ottawa County invests big in affordable housing and more child care sites with federal stimulus
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Ottawa County is using federal stimulus funds to invest significantly in bringing more child care sites to the county as well as boosting affordable housing options. The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 22 approved a lengthy list of projects that will receive a...
Tired of delays for road work on I-196 near Grand Rapids? Crews reopening lanes for winter
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Despite a downpour of snow, construction crews have successfully made it to the midway point of a $66 million project aimed at rebuilding 14 miles of I-196. Commuters for months experienced delays because of the construction on the stretch of highway in Ottawa County, which...
WGHN radio falls silent after breaching radio tower lease, Grand Haven manager says
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The failure to pay its bills along with other breaches of its contract led to a Grand Haven radio station being kicked off the air, according to the Grand Haven city manager. WGHN 92.1 FM had leased space for its transmitter on a city of...
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins Township Board approves rezoning request
The Hopkins Township Board last Monday night approved a request from Michael Ross for rezoning property near Hilliards. The rezoning was for changing 3.92 acres at 1820 136th Ave. from agricultural residential R-1A intermediate estate district. The site is just south of Dorr Township and is near several others zoned residential.
What’s that off Prairie Street in Grandville? Family-owned business has big plans
GRANDVILLE, MI — A family-owned business in Grandville is planning to be able to at least double its production capacity by next summer with a large building expansion. Harbor Foam, at 2950 Prairie St. SW, has broken ground on a nearly 71,000-square-foot expansion to its current building. “We’re seeing...
mibiz.com
Allied Mechanical Services president leaves family-owned business to join woman-owned construction startup
BYRON CENTER — Steve Huizinga recently left his post as the third-generation president of Allied Mechanical Services Inc. to help lead a woman-owned construction startup and pursue more diverse business partnerships. Huizinga, who started with Allied Mechanical Services (AMS) when he was 13 years old and mowed grass for...
mibiz.com
Wolverine Building Group co-owner steps down to pursue new opportunities, focus on equity in industry
KENTWOOD — Wolverine Building Group co-owner Aaron Jonker has sold his shares in the construction company to pursue “a couple of different opportunities” that could involve a more development-oriented role focused on equity in the industry. Company officials recently announced that Jonker sold his shares to co-owner...
Fulton Street reopens in downtown Grand Rapids
Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids has reopened after being shut down for construction for months.
whtc.com
Ottawa County Board Slated to Dole Out ARPA Funds on Tuesday
WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 21, 2022) – Santa Claus doesn’t come until December 24th, and Sinterklaas makes his annual visit to Holland a week from Friday, December 2nd, but one can forgive members of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners if some of them adorn red and white outfits on Tuesday afternoon.
Fox17
Temporary restraining order granted to Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A temporary restraining order has been granted to the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System board. On Monday, the academy system board announced it intended to take legal action against the district’s board of education (BOE). The academy system board’s attorney argued the BOE...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tribal development organizations form joint construction company
Three Michigan tribes have come together for a first-of-its-kind joint venture. Odawa Economic Affairs Holding Corp., Mno-Bmadsen and Gun Lake Investments have launched Aki Construction, the first such tribal joint venture in the Midwest, according to an announcement from the trio last week. “Aki” in Ojibwe means “earth, land or...
Portage school board member resigns, district seeking applications
PORTAGE, MI – Portage Public Schools is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the seven-member school board. Rusty Rathburn is retiring after 14 and a half years on the Portage Board of Education, a district news release Wednesday, Nov. 23 said. He submitted his resignation Tuesday, Nov. 22. His six-year term was set to end in 2024.
Fox17
US-131 opens after crash causes shut-down in Montcalm County
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A section of US-131 closed due to a crash in Montcalm County Wednesday afternoon. The highway was open to traffic at 6:30 pm., two hours after it was shut down. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure affects the southbound lanes after Kendalville...
Nuclear plant along Lake Michigan will not reopen after federal application denied
COVERT TOWNSHIP, MI – A last-ditch effort to restart the Palisades Nuclear Plant has failed. The proposal to restart the nuclear power plant along Lake Michigan was contingent on approval from the federal government, which was denied last week. The plant on the shores of Lake Michigan shut down...
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
wcmu.org
One in six Michigan restaurant and bar owners say they may close if a court order takes effect
An industry poll finds roughly one in six Michigan bars and restaurants may have to close if a court ruling increasing Michigan’s minimum wage takes effect. Last summer, the Michigan Court of Claims ruled the Legislature violated the state constitution when it adopted a ballot proposal to increase the minimum wage, and amended it to delay wage increases.
