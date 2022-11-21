ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Wife of wheelchair-bound victim of hit-and-run driver seeks answers

MIAMI  - The wife of a 60-year-old, wheelchair-bound man who was nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver is releasing new photographs of her husband in the hospital as she says, "I worry he may not make it."As this happens, Miami-Dade Police investigators are still looking for the 18-wheeler that struck Oswaldo Rojas just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday and left the scene at N.W. 7th Ave. and 103rd St.Marta Rojas, who has been married to Oswaldo for 15 years, has been at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital ever since the crash happened.She fought back tears as she...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

At Least 9 Hospitalized After Car Crash in Tamarac: BSO

At least 9 people are hospitalized after two vehicles crashed in Tamarac Saturday afternoon, according to Broward Sheriff's Office. Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash involving two vehicles near west Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac around 6 p.m. BSO said. Several juveniles were...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Miami police search for missing 66-year-old woman

MIAMI – City of Miami police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday afternoon. According to police, Robin Donald was last seen in Miami’s Allapatah area. Authorities said Donald is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Woman dead after double shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two people were shot in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Friday evening, according to Fort Lauderdale Police, and one of the victims has died. The shooting happened in the 100 block of NW 1st Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue located two shooting victims, one female and one male. The woman was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she later died.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman, 66, who went missing in Allapattah

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, 66-year-old Robin Donald was last seen in an unspecified part of the Allapattah neighborhood, at around 1 p.m., Friday. Donald stands 5 feet, 11...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
MIAMI, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida man arrested for allegedly killing missing wife, getting rid of her body amid divorce

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife and transporting her body to another location. Thirty-nine-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Nov. 10 at her home in unincorporated Central Broward and reported missing two days later on Nov. 12. The Broward County Sheriff's Office began investigating her disappearance, and several days later, investigators reportedly discovered her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County, according to NBC Miami.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing girl in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department it seeking the public’s help in finding a missing endangered juvenile. Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her residence at 1105 East River Drive by her mother at around 1:47 a.m., Friday. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and...
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

FHP: Fort Lauderdale man killed in I-595 crash

DAVIE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Fort Lauderdale man died in an overnight crash on Interstate 595 Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At around 12:30 a.m., a 24-year-old Miami Springs woman driving a sedan in the eastbound lanes of the highway, east of State Road 7, “failed to maintain a safe distance” and rear-ended the man’s SUV, causing the vehicle to overturn and the man to be ejected, troopers said.
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy