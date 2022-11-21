Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Police: Woman in critical condition after being shot, injured in northwest Miami-Dade
PINEWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Saturday morning, authorities said. According to authorities, the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. near 115th Street and 12th avenue in the Pinewood area of Miami-Dade County. Northside units with the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to...
Wife of wheelchair-bound victim of hit-and-run driver seeks answers
MIAMI - The wife of a 60-year-old, wheelchair-bound man who was nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver is releasing new photographs of her husband in the hospital as she says, "I worry he may not make it."As this happens, Miami-Dade Police investigators are still looking for the 18-wheeler that struck Oswaldo Rojas just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday and left the scene at N.W. 7th Ave. and 103rd St.Marta Rojas, who has been married to Oswaldo for 15 years, has been at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital ever since the crash happened.She fought back tears as she...
Click10.com
Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
WSVN-TV
9 hospitalized after crash in Tamarac; Commercial Blvd. shut down between Turnpike and Rock Island Road
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital, including several juveniles, following a crash in Tamarac that has led deputies to shut down Commercial Boulevard in the area. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash...
NBC Miami
At Least 9 Hospitalized After Car Crash in Tamarac: BSO
At least 9 people are hospitalized after two vehicles crashed in Tamarac Saturday afternoon, according to Broward Sheriff's Office. Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash involving two vehicles near west Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac around 6 p.m. BSO said. Several juveniles were...
Click10.com
Miami police search for missing 66-year-old woman
MIAMI – City of Miami police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday afternoon. According to police, Robin Donald was last seen in Miami’s Allapatah area. Authorities said Donald is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around...
WSVN-TV
Video shows violent Brownsville crash involving Charger believed to be in drag race
MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly surfaced surveillance video captured a sports car that barreled into a parking lot in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending three people to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. The footage shows the blue Dodge Charger as it careened toward the parking lot of a convenience store along Northwest 27th...
Click10.com
Woman dead after double shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two people were shot in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Friday evening, according to Fort Lauderdale Police, and one of the victims has died. The shooting happened in the 100 block of NW 1st Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue located two shooting victims, one female and one male. The woman was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she later died.
NBC Miami
‘Come Back to Us': Family Desperately Searching for Missing Miami-Dade Man
A family is in desperate need to find their loved one, a 58-year-old man who went missing in Miami-Dade. Jorge Bermudez has been missing since Wednesday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. “Come back to us. We need you," said his son, Jorge Bermudez Jr. "I don’t know where he...
NBC Miami
Driver Dies After Car Crashes Into Miami Springs Canal on Thanksgiving
Investigators were at the scene of a car that went into a canal in Miami Springs on Thanksgiving morning, claiming the life of the driver inside. Miami-Dade Police Department officials said the car went into the canal near S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, where police found the car submerged in the water.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman, 66, who went missing in Allapattah
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, 66-year-old Robin Donald was last seen in an unspecified part of the Allapattah neighborhood, at around 1 p.m., Friday. Donald stands 5 feet, 11...
Click10.com
Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
WSVN-TV
Witness says driver of Charger injured in Brownsville wreck was racing before crash; 2 others hurt
MIAMI (WSVN) - A violent Thanksgiving Day wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade that witnesses said was the result of street racing left three people injured and caused a holiday operation to help the homeless to end up in the path of danger. 7News cameras on Thursday captured a mangled mess in...
Florida man arrested for allegedly killing missing wife, getting rid of her body amid divorce
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife and transporting her body to another location. Thirty-nine-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Nov. 10 at her home in unincorporated Central Broward and reported missing two days later on Nov. 12. The Broward County Sheriff's Office began investigating her disappearance, and several days later, investigators reportedly discovered her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County, according to NBC Miami.
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing girl in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department it seeking the public’s help in finding a missing endangered juvenile. Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her residence at 1105 East River Drive by her mother at around 1:47 a.m., Friday. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and...
WSVN-TV
Owner says cat went missing after darting off transport van at SW Miami-Dade boarding facility
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A distraught cat owner is opening up after her pet took flight during a stop in South Florida. Cellphone video recorded by a worker at Miami International Airport captured Sani the cat in a crate before he went missing. Rebecca Bly, the feline’s owner, spoke...
YAHOO!
South Florida cold case: Plea deal sets man indicted for 1983 Delray Beach homicide free
DELRAY BEACH — A man accused in the 1983 murder of a woman in Delray Beach was released from jail last week after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge nearly 39 years to the day that police found her dead. At one point Ralph Williams, now 60, had...
Click10.com
FHP: Fort Lauderdale man killed in I-595 crash
DAVIE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Fort Lauderdale man died in an overnight crash on Interstate 595 Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At around 12:30 a.m., a 24-year-old Miami Springs woman driving a sedan in the eastbound lanes of the highway, east of State Road 7, “failed to maintain a safe distance” and rear-ended the man’s SUV, causing the vehicle to overturn and the man to be ejected, troopers said.
NBC Miami
‘I Just Need Justice': Child Taken Off Life Support After Fort Lauderdale Crash
An 8-year-old boy who was hospitalized after a crash in Fort Lauderdale last week was taken off life support, and now his family is calling for whoever caused it to be held responsible. Rushawn Daley was standing on a sidewalk Nov. 16 when he was struck by a car. The...
Click10.com
No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
