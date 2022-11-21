Read full article on original website
Rain for part of the weekend
Most of the area in a moderate drought. High of 49 and low of 39 so far today. No rain at the TV station today. Terre Haute right now is cooler and a light wind. Temps are cooler today. Water vapor satellite has our developing storm SW of here. Satellite and radar are all clear for here. DRy weather till later on Saturday and then rain till Sunday afternoon. Rainfall could be pretty decent. Next syste is next Tuesday – Wednesday. After that clams down for a few days. Temps stay mild for a while yet. Signs of some colder temps after about the first week of December. Tonight, clear and 27. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and 58. Rain ends on Sunday but more early next week and temps not bad next week.
Christmas Parade of Lights fills the streets with Christmas spirit
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Thanksgiving is now behind us, and Christmas festivities are taking place in the Valley. The famous Christmas Parade of Lights took to the streets of Brazil Friday evening. “You gotta have Christmas spirit. It’s a very uplifting kinda thing,” Spectator Jaden Smith said.
Over 400 community members attend annual Turkey Trot
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An annual Thanksgiving tradition made it’s return to downtown Terre Haute. Over 400 runners gathered Thanksgiving morning to participate in the 9th annual Turkey Trot. The trot consisted of a family friendly 5k race and 1 mile run. The event is held to help raise funds and food for the community during the holiday season.
ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County
A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
Local man arrested on impaired driving charges after allegedly driving 101 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man faces impaired driving charges after police say he was driving 101 mph in Clay County on Monday. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper clocked a vehicle traveling at a speed of 101 mph along US 40 near County Road 225 West.
Oaktown man arrested after fleeing scene
A Knox County man was jailed after fleeing the scene of a battery incident. Indiana State Police says a trooper stopped a vehicle in Vincennes driven by 47-year-old Lester Rhoads of Oaktown late Tuesday night. Rhoads was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. His Blood Alcohol Content was reported...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
Rich’s Family Restaurant Temporarily Closed after Fire Incident
An early Monday morning fire has resulted with a popular Tilton restaurant being temporarily closed. The blaze was at Rich’s Family Restaurant, located along Georgetown Road. Tilton, Westville, Georgetown and Kickapoo volunteer firefighters were among units that responded to the alarm. Firefighters removed some vents on the roof to...
Suspect in Burglary Caught
The public helped to catch an alleged burglar and thief. Vincennes PD report that they took a burglary complaint at 11-am on Tuesday of this week. Shortly after they released photos of the suspect inside a home and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect. After following...
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
