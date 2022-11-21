ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Get ready for the Great American Land Rush

The United States of America, home of purple mountain majesties, amber waves of grain, and seas of shining … solar farms?. After decades of denial, foot-dragging, and political bickering, the US is finally starting to take meaningful action to tackle the climate crisis. The Biden administration's signature legislative victory, the Inflation Reduction Act, includes $370 billion in subsidies, some of which is to accelerate the adoption of the "green grid," an array of solar panels, wind farms, and power lines to shift the nation from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Even consumers are switching their behavior: More people are installing solar panels and buying electric cars.
TEXAS STATE
revealnews.org

US Bans Sugar Imports From Top Dominican Producer Over Forced Labor Allegations

The United States will block shipments of raw sugar from a top Dominican producer with close ties to two wealthy Florida businessmen after finding indications of forced labor at its sprawling Caribbean plantation. Sugar from the Central Romana Corp.’s cane fields feeds into the supply chains of major U.S. brands, including Domino and the Hershey Co.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Zimbabwe’s imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he delivered for the first time a State of the Nation address at a new multimillion-dollar parliament building gifted by the Asian economic giant. China funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200...
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. bans Huawei, 8 other Chinese companies

The U.S. has banned electronics from Huawei and several other Chinese companies from being sold or imported, a decisive step to contain the influence of companies already deemed national security threats that may be spying for China. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday closed a “loophole” that allowed U.S. companies...
WIBW

Kansas judge rules doctors can remotely prescribe abortion pills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County district court judge on Wednesday stopped the enforcement of legislation that prohibited doctors from prescribing abortion pills via telemedicine in the state. According to the National Review, Judge Teresa Watson granted a Wichita reproductive center’s petition to block the law. Watson originally rejected...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

NW Kansas attorney reappointed to legal education board

TOPEKA — The Supreme Court appointed one and reappointed four others to the Kansas Continuing Legal Education Board. Bach Tho Hang, deputy public defender, Sedgwick County Public Defender Office, Wichita, was appointed to serve a three-year term. Gillian Chadwick, Topeka, associate professor of law, Washburn University School of Law;...
KANSAS STATE
Axios

The U.S. and China hold the world's climate future in their hands

The resumption of U.S.-China climate talks at the recent COP27 summit is a positive sign for global cooperation on climate change, but it's not clear how both sides will now follow through at home to meet their climate commitments. Why it matters: The global community will not be able to...
The Independent

German government seeks to ease rules for naturalization

Germany's socially liberal government is moving ahead with plans to ease the rules for obtaining citizenship in the European Union's most populous country, a drive that is being assailed by the conservative opposition.Chancellor OIaf Scholz said in a video message Saturday that Germany has long since become “the country of hope” for many, and it's a good thing when people who have put down roots in the country decide to take citizenship. “Germany needs better rules for the naturalization of all these great women and men,” Scholz said.The overhaul of citizenship rules is one of a series of modernizing...
Reuters

EU's Michel to raise global challenges at Dec 1 Xi meeting

BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in China on Dec. 1 to discuss a range of global challenges including the war in Ukraine, tensions over Taiwan and EU concerns about imbalanced economic ties.
The Independent

Voices: Mary Peltola and Lisa Murkowski deal Trump a double defeat in Alaska – and leave Sarah Palin out in the cold

Happy Thanksgiving!! We hope wherever you are, whether with biological family or family you built yourself, watching football (NFL or World Cup), eating Turkey, pizza or whatever, that you are filled with love. And thank you for subscribing to Inside Washington! Let’s get to work.At 8:00pm eastern time, Donald Trump received a one-two punch in the gut from Alaska, where Senator Lisa Murkowski won re-election and Representative Mary Peltola beat former governor Sarah Palin for the second time in a year.Ms Murkowski was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict the former president for his actions in the January...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy