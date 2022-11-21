Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas Attorney General requests intervention in termination of Trump-era immigration policy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General has joined 14 other state attorneys general to intervene in a case that would terminate Title 42 immigration policy. The 15 attorneys general asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for permission to intervene in Huisa-Huisa v. Mayorkas. The ruling from that case declared Title […]
Get ready for the Great American Land Rush
The United States of America, home of purple mountain majesties, amber waves of grain, and seas of shining … solar farms?. After decades of denial, foot-dragging, and political bickering, the US is finally starting to take meaningful action to tackle the climate crisis. The Biden administration's signature legislative victory, the Inflation Reduction Act, includes $370 billion in subsidies, some of which is to accelerate the adoption of the "green grid," an array of solar panels, wind farms, and power lines to shift the nation from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Even consumers are switching their behavior: More people are installing solar panels and buying electric cars.
U.S. VP Harris: United States has enduring economic commitment to Indo-Pacific
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told a CEO summit during an APEC summit in Bangkok on Friday that her country has an "enduring economic commitment" to the Indo-Pacific region.
FBI chief says shadowy Chinese police stations in the US are 'outrageous' and he's 'very concerned'
"It's a real problem," Wray said, underscoring the US was not the only country where China is engaged in such activities.
revealnews.org
US Bans Sugar Imports From Top Dominican Producer Over Forced Labor Allegations
The United States will block shipments of raw sugar from a top Dominican producer with close ties to two wealthy Florida businessmen after finding indications of forced labor at its sprawling Caribbean plantation. Sugar from the Central Romana Corp.’s cane fields feeds into the supply chains of major U.S. brands, including Domino and the Hershey Co.
Zimbabwe’s imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he delivered for the first time a State of the Nation address at a new multimillion-dollar parliament building gifted by the Asian economic giant. China funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200...
U.S. imposes sanctions on military procurement network aiding Russia
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday targeted Russian military's supply chains, imposing sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities that it said were part of a transnational network that procures technology to support Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine.
Myanmar junta says was no bargaining with other countries before freeing foreigners
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling military on Friday said it did not engage in political bargaining with other countries before releasing four foreign prisoners among nearly 6,000 in an amnesty this week.
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. bans Huawei, 8 other Chinese companies
The U.S. has banned electronics from Huawei and several other Chinese companies from being sold or imported, a decisive step to contain the influence of companies already deemed national security threats that may be spying for China. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday closed a “loophole” that allowed U.S. companies...
WIBW
Kansas judge rules doctors can remotely prescribe abortion pills
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County district court judge on Wednesday stopped the enforcement of legislation that prohibited doctors from prescribing abortion pills via telemedicine in the state. According to the National Review, Judge Teresa Watson granted a Wichita reproductive center’s petition to block the law. Watson originally rejected...
Exclusive-U.S. aims to sanction Brazil deforesters, adding bite to climate fight
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The United States is looking to crack down on environmental criminals behind surging deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, using penalties such as Magnitsky sanctions to tackle climate change more aggressively, U.S. sources and officials told Reuters.
NW Kansas attorney reappointed to legal education board
TOPEKA — The Supreme Court appointed one and reappointed four others to the Kansas Continuing Legal Education Board. Bach Tho Hang, deputy public defender, Sedgwick County Public Defender Office, Wichita, was appointed to serve a three-year term. Gillian Chadwick, Topeka, associate professor of law, Washburn University School of Law;...
Analysis-China has limited power, and perhaps little desire, to curb North Korea
BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden last week asked his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, if he could try to talk North Korea out of a new nuclear weapon test but he acknowledged that he did not know if China had the capacity to do so.
World Leaders Meet as Global Economy Faces Multiple Threats
BALI, Indonesia — World leaders gathered Tuesday at a moment of severe geopolitical turmoil as the global economy slinks toward recession, weighed down by high inflation, a growing scarcity of food and the side-by-side threats of oil shock and financial crisis.
The U.S. and China hold the world's climate future in their hands
The resumption of U.S.-China climate talks at the recent COP27 summit is a positive sign for global cooperation on climate change, but it's not clear how both sides will now follow through at home to meet their climate commitments. Why it matters: The global community will not be able to...
German government seeks to ease rules for naturalization
Germany's socially liberal government is moving ahead with plans to ease the rules for obtaining citizenship in the European Union's most populous country, a drive that is being assailed by the conservative opposition.Chancellor OIaf Scholz said in a video message Saturday that Germany has long since become “the country of hope” for many, and it's a good thing when people who have put down roots in the country decide to take citizenship. “Germany needs better rules for the naturalization of all these great women and men,” Scholz said.The overhaul of citizenship rules is one of a series of modernizing...
EU's Michel to raise global challenges at Dec 1 Xi meeting
BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in China on Dec. 1 to discuss a range of global challenges including the war in Ukraine, tensions over Taiwan and EU concerns about imbalanced economic ties.
Six states urge U.S. Supreme Court to keep block on Biden student debt relief
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Six states on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject President Joe Biden's bid to reinstate his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt that they have argued exceeded his administration's authority.
Voices: Mary Peltola and Lisa Murkowski deal Trump a double defeat in Alaska – and leave Sarah Palin out in the cold
Happy Thanksgiving!! We hope wherever you are, whether with biological family or family you built yourself, watching football (NFL or World Cup), eating Turkey, pizza or whatever, that you are filled with love. And thank you for subscribing to Inside Washington! Let’s get to work.At 8:00pm eastern time, Donald Trump received a one-two punch in the gut from Alaska, where Senator Lisa Murkowski won re-election and Representative Mary Peltola beat former governor Sarah Palin for the second time in a year.Ms Murkowski was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict the former president for his actions in the January...
Comments / 0