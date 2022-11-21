ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Neil de Kock: Springboks only one percent off being the team to beat

Given that the 45th test between South Africa and England is at Twickenham and outside the international window, the hosts will go in as favourites. For me, the timing of this test match is bitter-sweet because you always want whoever is available to run out. Nevertheless, the Springboks have selected...
Sporting News

Number of offshore Wallabies for World Cup to be settled in coming months

While there may be some flexibility allowed when injuries come into play, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has confirmed that the number of foreign-based players who are able to be selected in next year’s World Cup squad will be determined in the coming months. The ‘Giteau Law’ was brought into...
The Independent

On this day in 2007: Christine Ohuruogu wins appeal against lifetime ban

Christine Ohuruogu won an appeal against her lifetime Olympic ban for missing three out-of-competition drugs tests on this day in 2007.The 23-year-old Londoner took her case to a Sports Dispute Resolutions Panel and successfully overturned a British Olympic Association by-law precluding athletes found guilty of drug-test offences from competing in future Games.Ohuruogu, who in August had sensationally won the 400 metres world championship title just three weeks after finishing a one-year suspension, was now clear to compete in Beijing the following year.A statement from the BOA said: “The appeals panel unanimously agreed that the written evidence supplemented by the answers...
Sporting News

What channel is USA vs. England on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group B game on TV from Qatar

The United States men's national team has its second game of the World Cup group stage on Friday, as Gregg Berhalter's crew squares off in a pivotal match against England. The Americans are still looking for their first win in Qatar. In their Group B opener, the United States drew a tie with Wales, giving them one point in the standings. While Tim Weah put the team ahead in the 36th minute, Wales' Gareth Bale ripped the hearts out of USA fans with his equalizer in the 86th minute, resulting in the draw.
Sporting News

Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.

