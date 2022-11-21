ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets Star Quinnen Williams Defends Zach Wilson Amid Criticism

By Mike McDaniel
 5 days ago

The defensive tackle defended his quarterback after reports surfaced about his level of accountability.

After Zach Wilson ’s postgame press conference in which he defiantly said “no” when asked if he felt like he let the defense down, the Jets quarterback began facing increased media criticism regarding his accountability in the locker room.

A report surfaced from SNY late Sunday that indicated Jets defensive players were getting frustrated by Wilson’s attitude and his lack of accountability for his poor play.

Star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams came to the defense of his quarterback when asked about Wilson’s postgame comments on Monday.

“Not really man, and as a defensive player it’s not anything he has to do,” Williams said when asked if Wilson apologized for his comments. “We know Zach’s heart as a defense. He’s our leader of our team. He’s a great player and a great person inside and out. He don’t have to do anything when it comes down to covering up himself or doing anything that the media spit out because we know how hard he comes into work everyday.

“He knows the things he puts on the line for this team and for the offense and defense and special teams and organization itself. … We all have faith in Zach. We love Zach. We’re all a part of this team. That’s one of our brothers and we’re gonna stick by him through hell or high water.”

Wilson and the offense managed just three points against the Patriots in Sunday’s loss on the road in Foxboro and struggled mightily to move the football to supplement a strong defensive performance.

Jets coach Robert Saleh declared the second-half offensive play as “ dogs---” when asked about the unit’s struggles in the postgame press conference. The Jets managed 103 total yards on 49 plays and had more punts (10) than completions by Wilson (9) on Sunday.

For more New York Jets coverage, go to Jets Country .

