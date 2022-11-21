ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, CA

Elderly motorcyclist seriously hurt in solo Spring Valley crash

By City News Service
 5 days ago
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) - A 60-year-old man was badly hurt early Monday when he crashed the motorcycle he was riding on a street near Sweetwater Reservoir, authorities reported.

The National City resident lost control of his 2009 Harley-Davidson Street Glide for unknown reasons shortly before 4 a.m. while heading west on a curving stretch of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two-wheeler veered out of control, struck a raised concrete median near Gillespie Drive, and toppled over, sending the rider tumbling to the ground, CHP public-affairs Officer Jared Grieshaber said.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego for treatment of severe injuries.

The cause of the wreck was under investigation, Grieshaber said.

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

