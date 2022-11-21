ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fantasypros.com

Mike Williams (ankle) injury not considered 'significant'

Chargers' HC Brandon Staley reiterated on Monday that WR Mike Williams did aggravate his high-ankle sprain injury against the Chiefs, but that the damage does not seem overly significant. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Williams appears to have avoided the worst, but it would not be a surprise were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Texans to start QB Kyle Allen in Week 12

Another member of the 2021 quarterback class will not keep his starting job into Week 12. The Texans are set to bench Davis Mills, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets. Lovie Smith declined to name a starter for Houston’s next matchup, but Garafolo notes Kyle Allen will receive the call. This will be Allen’s first start since a severe ankle injury ended his 2020 season. Allen has not taken a snap since signing with the Texans this offseason. This scenario was rumored to be on the table earlier this week.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Chargers' Gerald Everett (groin) practicing on Wednesday

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (groin) practiced on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Everett was a surprise late downgraded ahead of Week 11's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a groin injury. His participation at practice on Wednesday is a good sign, but his status needs to be monitored closely the rest of the week. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
KANSAS STATE
Yardbarker

Sean McVay Shares Injury Updates On A’Shawn Robinson & Ty Nsekhe

The injuries continued to pile up for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped the team to 3-7. The Rams were already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and then for much of the second half they were without quarterback Matthew Stafford after he was pulled out of the game due to a potential concussion.

