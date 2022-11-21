Read full article on original website
Denver Broncos release running back Melvin Gordon: 3 ideal landing spots
The Denver Broncos have essentially failed this season. There have been a lot of scapegoats, from Russell Wilson to coach
Mike Williams (ankle) injury not considered 'significant'
Chargers' HC Brandon Staley reiterated on Monday that WR Mike Williams did aggravate his high-ankle sprain injury against the Chiefs, but that the damage does not seem overly significant. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Williams appears to have avoided the worst, but it would not be a surprise were...
Texans to start QB Kyle Allen in Week 12
Another member of the 2021 quarterback class will not keep his starting job into Week 12. The Texans are set to bench Davis Mills, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets. Lovie Smith declined to name a starter for Houston’s next matchup, but Garafolo notes Kyle Allen will receive the call. This will be Allen’s first start since a severe ankle injury ended his 2020 season. Allen has not taken a snap since signing with the Texans this offseason. This scenario was rumored to be on the table earlier this week.
Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams could make NFL debut in Week 13
Former Alabama star Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut with the Detroit Lions at some point soon.
Dolphins injury report: 13 players listed ahead of Texans game
In preparation for their Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans, the Miami Dolphins held their second practice of the week on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Miami listed 13 players on their first injury report. Non-participants included linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest), punter Thomas Morstead (illness) and...
Jimmy Garoppolo’s ascension; Geno Smith earns a pay day: NFC West stock watch
At 6-4, the San Francisco 49ers have the look of a Super Bowl contender. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been one of the main reasons for San Francisco's recent success. During the team's three-game winning streak, Garoppolo has completed 60 of 82 passes (73%) for 703 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: Broncos waive Melvin Gordon, Chargers/Chiefs recap and Cordarrelle Patterson appreciation
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens give an update on the news following Week 11 in the NFL, including a recap of the Sunday night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, before searching through the waiver wire for Week 12 recommendations.
Chargers' Gerald Everett (groin) practicing on Wednesday
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (groin) practiced on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Everett was a surprise late downgraded ahead of Week 11's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a groin injury. His participation at practice on Wednesday is a good sign, but his status needs to be monitored closely the rest of the week. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order
If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in
Sean McVay Shares Injury Updates On A’Shawn Robinson & Ty Nsekhe
The injuries continued to pile up for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped the team to 3-7. The Rams were already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and then for much of the second half they were without quarterback Matthew Stafford after he was pulled out of the game due to a potential concussion.
