World Cup live scores, updates: England vs. USA score; FIFA World Cup 2022 bracket, schedule, standings
Qatar are now close to be eliminated. Day 6 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here and Wales vs. Iran kicked off the the action dramatically from Ahmed bin Ali Stadium as the second round of games got underway in Group B. A game that looked to...
Argentina vs. Mexico final score: Lionel Messi second-half goal saves Albiceleste again at FIFA World Cup 2022
Both goals for Argentina came within the last half an hour of the match as they get three much-needed points. Argentina needed a response against Mexico on Saturday in their second World Cup group stage match after losing to Saudi Arabia in their opener. It came late, but they got it. In a game that was 0-0 at the break, second-half goals from Lionel Messi and young star Enzo Fernandez carried Lionel Scaloni's team to a crucial 2-0 victory.
World Cup standings, bracket 2022: Team rankings, schedule, FIFA World Cup group table, favorites, tiebreakers
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and it concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10. Click here for the full daily match schedule and make sure to print out your wall chart. For the first time in the history of the event, the games will take place during the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule. It is the last time we will see this format with 32 teams in the field before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.
Cristiano Ronaldo gets 3-year $225 million offer from Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed an offer to play on into his 40s with Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr ready to hand him a three year deal after the World Cup, according to CBS Sports sources. Ronaldo is a free agent following the termination of his contract with Manchester United...
