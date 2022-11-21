Man gets nearly 3 years for role in grandparent scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A New York man convicted of scamming 14 Rhode Island seniors out of thousands of dollars will spend more than nearly three years behind bars, according to United States Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Jason Hatcher, 40, of New York City, pleaded guilty in July 2020 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Cunha said Hatcher and his two accomplices conned 14 Rhode Island residents, ranging in age from 79 to 94, out of nearly $400,000.

Hatcher and his accomplices would contact their victims by phone and impersonate family members or attorneys, according to prosecutors.

Cunha said the victims were told one of their loved ones, typically a grandchild, had been arrested after being involved in a car crash and needed cash bail.

The victims were then directed to hand the supposed bail money to a courier sent to their home. Hatcher, according to prosecutors, typically drove around Rhode Island and collected cash payments from the victims.

Hatcher will spend two years and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay full restitution.

Hatcher’s accomplices, Bryan Valdez-Espinosa and Diego Alarcon, both 22, pleaded guilty back in July to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and are awaiting sentencing.

