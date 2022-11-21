Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for intentionally hitting victim with a car
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Ernesto Angel Morales Alejo, 19, was arrested late last night and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly intentionally hitting a man with a car. At about 8 p.m. last night, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call from an address in...
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry woman arrested for stabbing man at The Duck
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Shantiel Brushea Head, 38, was arrested last night after allegedly stabbing a man at The Duck in Newberry. At about 6:30 p.m. last night, Head and the victim were at The Duck, 455 NW 252nd Street, when Head reportedly became angry at a third person and started arguing with her. Head allegedly “shoulder-checked” that woman at one point by intentionally bumping into her because the woman was talking to Head’s boyfriend. Head reportedly continued to behave aggressively toward the woman until she allegedly tried to attack her. At that point, the victim tried to get between Head and the woman, and Head allegedly stabbed the victim in the back; the victim was trauma-alerted to UF Health Shands, and Head reportedly fled the area.
Toddler dies, brother and mother injured, in fiery Thanksgiving Day crash in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a 4-year-old girl died in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 10. STORY: Investigates: ‘Very scary’ issue dialing 911 on Google Pixel 6 cell phones. According to the crash report, at around 7:41 p.m., two sedans were traveling...
WCJB
Crash in Columbia County left one dead and sent two others to the hospital
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Columbia County left a 4-year-old dead and two others seriously injured. Two vehicles were headed eastbound on I-10 in on Thursday. One vehicle attempted to merge into the left lane in front of the other. This is when the car merging struck...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for setting fires at bus stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Robert Channing, 32, was arrested last night and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly setting multiple fires at the bus stop at 1412 W. University Avenue. A Gainesville Police Department Officer reportedly saw Channing starting a fire with flames reaching the height of six feet,...
Deputies: Marion County inmate dead after 6 deputies try to subdue him
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate is dead after efforts to place him in handcuffs quickly escalated into violence at the Marion County Jail Friday morning. At approximately 7 a.m. this morning, The Marion County Sheriff's Office says several detention deputies responded to an incident involving inmate Scott Whitley III, 46.
ocala-news.com
Marion County inmate dies after being uncooperative during cell inspection
A 46-year-old inmate at Marion County Jail died on Friday morning after he refused to cooperate with a routine cell inspection. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7 a.m. on Friday, several detention deputies at the Marion County Jail responded to the administrative confinement section in response to an inmate, identified as Scott Leslie Whitley, III, who was being uncooperative with the inspection.
Police: One in critical condition after shooting at Bestbet in Orange Park, suspect at large
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person has been transported in critical condition from the Bestbet in Orange Park after a shooting near the front door of the business Wednesday according to the Orange Park Police Department. Bestbet Orange Park tells First Coast News that the incident happened in the parking...
alachuachronicle.com
Call about armed teenager leads to arrest of man wanted for failure to appear in court on domestic battery charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyreic Terrel Brewer, 19, was arrested last night after he ran from deputies who were responding to a call about an armed subject matching his description. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Maa and Paa Grocery at 6410 SW 8th Avenue at about 5 p.m....
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for stealing neighbor’s dirt bike
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after stealing his neighbor’s dirt bike. Gainesville police officers arrested Jose Piriz-Santana, 24, early on Thursday morning. An anonymous caller told officers there was a man pushing a motorcycle on NW 44th Ave in the dark. Police went and...
Driver crashes car into 18-year-old on Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Clay County early on Wednesday morning. A 70-year-old driving a van was traveling northbound on Blanding Boulevard while a pedestrian was crossing, around 4 a.m. The front of the van crashed into...
ocala-news.com
MCSO arrests Ocala man after finding stolen gun, drugs inside vehicle during traffic stop
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ocala man after a stolen firearm, fentanyl, and cocaine were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound on Baseline Road, near NE 7th Street, at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy observed that the driver, later identified as Steven Montanez, was “unable to properly maintain lanes,” according to the MCSO report.
Man shot multiple times in parking lot of bestbet poker room, Orange Park Police say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A man was shot in the parking lot of the bestbet poker room on Wednesday night, the Orange Park Police Department said. Police responded to bestbet, which is located on Park Avenue near Wells Road around 4:44 p.m. They found the man, who had been shot multiple times, near the front entrance of the business.
WCJB
Multiple car crash at an intersection in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles near Citra this afternoon around 5 o’clock. FHP troopers say that 3 vehicles crashed into each other. It caused a roadblock at the intersection of East Highway 318 and US 301. The...
WCJB
Gainesville woman accused of hitting child in the head with glass bottle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman accused of throwing a glass bottle at a 5-year-old child, hitting him in the head. According to the arrest report, the victim was playing with toys when Dorrell Clark, 25, threw a glass bottle at him. Another woman reported the crime to authorities after she noticed a wound on the child’s head.
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
WCJB
‘It’s a tragedy’: Gainesville city leaders urge FDOT to re-engineer a busy road after an 81-year-old pedestrian is struck
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officials say an 81-year-old male was struck while crossing the 400 block of West University Avenue on Friday night. “This is just another one of many tragic events we’ve had on University Avenue on 13th street,” stated Mayor Lauren Poe. Police said...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested after shooting gun into the air at Smokey Bear Park
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jalen M Johnson, 19, was arrested this morning and charged with discharging a firearm in public, improper exhibition of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, and aggravated domestic assault after allegedly firing a gun into the air at Smokey Bear Park, 2601 NE 15th Street.
mycbs4.com
Body recovered from Newnan's Lake
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
