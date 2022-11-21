ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for intentionally hitting victim with a car

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Ernesto Angel Morales Alejo, 19, was arrested late last night and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly intentionally hitting a man with a car. At about 8 p.m. last night, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call from an address in...
NEWBERRY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry woman arrested for stabbing man at The Duck

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Shantiel Brushea Head, 38, was arrested last night after allegedly stabbing a man at The Duck in Newberry. At about 6:30 p.m. last night, Head and the victim were at The Duck, 455 NW 252nd Street, when Head reportedly became angry at a third person and started arguing with her. Head allegedly “shoulder-checked” that woman at one point by intentionally bumping into her because the woman was talking to Head’s boyfriend. Head reportedly continued to behave aggressively toward the woman until she allegedly tried to attack her. At that point, the victim tried to get between Head and the woman, and Head allegedly stabbed the victim in the back; the victim was trauma-alerted to UF Health Shands, and Head reportedly fled the area.
NEWBERRY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for setting fires at bus stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Robert Channing, 32, was arrested last night and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly setting multiple fires at the bus stop at 1412 W. University Avenue. A Gainesville Police Department Officer reportedly saw Channing starting a fire with flames reaching the height of six feet,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County inmate dies after being uncooperative during cell inspection

A 46-year-old inmate at Marion County Jail died on Friday morning after he refused to cooperate with a routine cell inspection. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7 a.m. on Friday, several detention deputies at the Marion County Jail responded to the administrative confinement section in response to an inmate, identified as Scott Leslie Whitley, III, who was being uncooperative with the inspection.
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for stealing neighbor’s dirt bike

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after stealing his neighbor’s dirt bike. Gainesville police officers arrested Jose Piriz-Santana, 24, early on Thursday morning. An anonymous caller told officers there was a man pushing a motorcycle on NW 44th Ave in the dark. Police went and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO arrests Ocala man after finding stolen gun, drugs inside vehicle during traffic stop

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ocala man after a stolen firearm, fentanyl, and cocaine were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound on Baseline Road, near NE 7th Street, at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy observed that the driver, later identified as Steven Montanez, was “unable to properly maintain lanes,” according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Multiple car crash at an intersection in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles near Citra this afternoon around 5 o’clock. FHP troopers say that 3 vehicles crashed into each other. It caused a roadblock at the intersection of East Highway 318 and US 301. The...
CITRA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman accused of hitting child in the head with glass bottle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman accused of throwing a glass bottle at a 5-year-old child, hitting him in the head. According to the arrest report, the victim was playing with toys when Dorrell Clark, 25, threw a glass bottle at him. Another woman reported the crime to authorities after she noticed a wound on the child’s head.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Body recovered from Newnan's Lake

Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
OCALA, FL

