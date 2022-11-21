A 46-year-old inmate at Marion County Jail died on Friday morning after he refused to cooperate with a routine cell inspection. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7 a.m. on Friday, several detention deputies at the Marion County Jail responded to the administrative confinement section in response to an inmate, identified as Scott Leslie Whitley, III, who was being uncooperative with the inspection.

