This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot
Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
Black Detroiters felt left out of the city’s art establishment, so they formed Arts Extended
The group could be the longest continuously operating Black arts organization in the U.S.
Warming centers are available in Detroit: Where to find them
Warming centers are available for Detroiters who need a reprieve from cold temperatures. There are three locations open through March 31 for those experiencing homelessness, according to the the City of Detroit, which is working with two nonprofits to operate the centers. While the number of people in emergency shelters in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck is below pre-pandemic levels, their length of stay has ticked up, according to the Homeless Action Network of Detroit, or HAND.
Detroit police seek tips in Thanksgiving morning fatal shooting
Detroit — Police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one man dead on the city's west side. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 19400 block of San Juan. A witness heard shots fired and observed an adult man lying in the street, police said. The...
Detroit police commissioner's lawsuit denied
Detroit — The U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld a federal judge's decision to dismiss a lawsuit by Detroit Police Commissioner Willie Burton that claimed police officials violated his civil rights by arresting him during a raucous 2019 board meeting. Burton's attorney said Friday he plans to fight the...
Detroit Judge in Hot Water for Allegedly Lying About Assault
A Detroit judge is facing a complaint from a judicial panel for allegedly lying that she was assaulted in a confrontation where she was actually the aggressor. The Detroit Free Press reports that Wayne County Judge Demetria Brue got into a dispute with the owner of a Mackinac Island bike-rental shop and, according to the complaint, grabbed a receipt out of his hand and tore it up while acting like he had done that. “You assaulted me," Brue allegedly said. “Did you just assault me? You took my receipt and tore it up. I want the police. Now we need the police. I am going to call them. You snatched my receipt and threw it away and grabbed my hand and you hurt me. You touched my hand with force and violence... I am an African America female. That was racist, and it was disrespectful and it was violent.” Brue allegedly admitted she lied when police confronted her with video of the incident.Read it at Detroit Free Press
Prosecutor: Detroit officers who fatally wounded man had minimal time to 'eliminate the threat'
DETROIT — Detroit police officers who fired at a 20-year-old man wielding a knife will not be charged for his death, a county prosecutor said. Porter Burks, who police said had schizophrenia, was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally struck on the morning of Oct. 2.
Northville Arab American couple honored in online memorial service, donations for children exceeded $615,000
Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier Roads. The couple died at the scene. They had...
Inside the Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
Wow...this place was really somethin' in its day...and local companies and residents are doing what they can to bring it back. Built in 1928 and named after Detroit city developer Ralph Lee, Lee Plaza was actually more of an upscale apartment building which featured hotel services. Oddly, not long after it was built, Lee was in a hurry to sell it...and it was purchased by the Detroit Investment Company. Wonder what the hurry was?
Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
MI Hindus give back to the Community
There is so much good happening in our communities during this festival season. It is all about sharing and caring our fortunes with families who may struggle to make ends meet. Swami Vivekananda, the monk who addressed the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago on September 11th, 1893, said, “It is only by doing good to others that one does good to oneself”. In Hindu culture, charitable giving is one of the most important virtues that one takes up at an early age and continues throughout one’s life. People do more charity during Diwali, a popular festival celebrated as ‘festival of lights’ all around the world.
Family's wheelchair van stolen in Detroit
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Northwood native Alivianna Gallup and her family were at a concert Friday night at the Fillmore Detroit. But when they left the concert later that evening, their wheelchair van was gone. "It essentially is my life at this point, because I can't do anything without it,"...
Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
Local activists join striking Amazon workers in Midtown for Black Friday protest
On the morning of Black Friday – the busiest retail day of the year – local organizers joined striking Amazon workers in Detroit’s Midtown to protest the online retail giant.
Longtime Detroit teacher leads robotics team to expose students to higher learning
Much can be learned about Detroit native Tracy Ortiz by studying her Thanksgiving menu for this year. The lineup of savory dishes including turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, yams, dressing, rum cake and banana pudding reflects that the time Ortiz spent watching her mother (Cheryl Pouncey) prepare holiday feasts while growing up — first in the Virginia Park neighborhood, then by City Airport, and later near her high school, Osborn (Class of 1984) — was time well spent.
91-year-old woman killed in Thanksgiving morning Southfield house fire
Both the Detroit News and ClickonDetroit report a 91-year-old woman was killed when fire broke out on Lemoor (29,000 block), in the area of Southfield and Evergreen, just after 10:45 a.m.
No charges against Detroit police who killed Porter Burks
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that charges will not be filed against the Detroit police officers who shot and killed Porter Burks. The 20-year-old was armed with a knife and in the middle of a mental health crisis when he began running toward officers and was shot.
Prosecutor: Detroit officers who killed man won’t be charged
DETROIT (AP) — A prosecutor says Detroit police officers who fired 38 rounds at a 20-year-old Black man who was wielding a knife will not be charged for his death. Porter Burks, who police said had schizophrenia, was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis when he was killed by officers early on the morning of Oct. 2. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced her decision not to prosecute responding officers Wednesday, saying they had minimal time to “eliminate the threat.” Burks’ aunt Michelle Wilson said the decision “devastated” Burks’ family.
Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit to Phoenix diverted to KCI
A plane landed safely at KCI after reports of an unusual odor in the cockpit. No injuries have been reported.
