ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana National Guard fires commander over inappropriate texts

By Lindsey Ducharme
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPjTD_0jJ7HxnP00

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The Louisiana National Guard has fired the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state’s historic Jackson Barracks located in New Orleans, according to Army Times.

A spokesperson for the Louisiana Guard, Lt. Col. Noel Colllins, confirmed that “the state’s top general, Maj. Gen. D. Keith Waddell, removed Col. Scott Desormeaux from his role leading the state’s historic Tiger Brigade on Wednesday,” according to Army Times.

Desormeaux was fired after an investigation found that he was “sending inappropriate text messages to other service members,” said Army Times.

Desormeaux commanded the “infantry brigade in his part-time capacity since Nov. 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile, and his role overseeing Jackson Barracks began this March,” said Army Times.

He also “presided over the 256th IBCT’s “successful” 2020-2021 deployment to Iraq, Syria and other countries in the Central Command area of responsibility. During the same period, a contingent from the brigade went to the U.S.-Mexico border as part of the federally controlled Guard mission to assist the Department of Homeland Security there,” Army Times reported.

There were incidents of misconduct on both of these missions, which included a captain’s assault against a subordinate in a promotion ceremony in Jordan. That Captain, Billy Joe Crosby, was able to retire and receive a pension due to a plea deal.

Collins said that Desormeaux’s relief was evidence that the state takes allegations seriously and will be transparent about the issue.

According to Army Times, “Col. Jon Lloyd will take over as the 256th IBCT’s new commander, according to Collins. Desormeaux will become the state’s training coordinator and director of doctrine and education.”

Comments / 6

SillyOne
5d ago

sounds like he needed to be court-martialed, and discharged, instead of reassigned, why put him in a different position so he can continue to do the same thing, ???

Reply(3)
12
Related
NOLA.com

Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies

The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old to be its next mayor. Here's how he plans to improve the rural town.

Residents of Bogalusa, once called “The Magic City,” are looking to a 23-year-old to lead the Washington Parish seat into the future after decades of decline. The city's population reached a height of about 21,400 in the 1960s following the opening of a paper mill, and it stood as an economic epicenter, drawing people from miles away to shops lining its main road, Columbia Street.
BOGALUSA, LA
brproud.com

Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Agents Cite Six Subjects for Alleged Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on Nov. 19 in St. James Parish. Agents cited Mitchell Vidrine, 25, of Baton Rouge, Taylor Diez, 28, of Gonzales, Justin Savoy, 24, of St. Amant, Lucas Aquiluz, 24, of Baton Rouge, Grant Theriot, 26, of Prairieville, and Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, for rallying migratory game birds. Relle was also cited for taking over the daily limit of ducks.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
an17.com

70-year-old faces up to 10 years for aggravated assault with firearm

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on November 17, 2022, Robert John Morrison, age 70 of Carriere, Mississippi, was found guilty as charged by a unanimous 6-person jury of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. On May 3, 2020, the defendant and the 55-year-old victim were participating in a pickleball game...
CARRIERE, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on November 23, 2022, that soon after 5:30 p.m. on November 22, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 71 three miles north of US 190 in St. Landry Parish. Benjamin Lee Adams, 38, of Plaucheville, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
PLAUCHEVILLE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana cuts limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
UNION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter

Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
PARADIS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy