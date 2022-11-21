ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fewer South Dakotans fishing, prompting worries of state revenue loss

By Makenzie Huber
South Dakota Searchlight
South Dakota Searchlight
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lno4X_0jJ7HnDN00

Man fishes in northern Wisconsin for walleye. (Joanna Gilkeson/USFWS)

Fewer South Dakotans are fishing, and that could spell trouble for the state Game, Fish and Parks department.

A majority of the department’s Division of Wildlife revenue funding comes from the sales of hunting and fishing licenses. GF&P relies on that money to conserve the state’s wildlife and outdoor recreation.

Over 10,800 fewer resident fishing and combination hunting-fishing licenses were sold through October of 2022, compared to the three-year average. That’s a decrease of $270,167 in revenue.

The GF&P hasn’t seen a nosedive in revenues, but resident fishing license sales point to potentially troubling long-term trends as South Dakota’s angling population ages. GF&P is working to find the reason behind younger generations’ lack of interest in sportsman activities and how to get them back outside.

By the numbers: GF&P license sales revenue

Part of that drop in resident fishing license sales is due to a change in licensing requirements. The department discontinued the resident junior combination license for 16- through 18-year-olds last year. As of 2022, minors only pay $5 for apprentice deer hunting and small game hunting .

That loss in 2022 fishing revenue is partially covered by non-resident anglers. Revenues from out-of-staters increased by about $180,000 in 2022 from the three-year average, in spite of GF&P discontinuing non-resident youth and family fishing licenses.

That 2022 fishing revenue loss is completely overshadowed by the increase in resident and non-resident hunting licenses sold through October, powered by small game licenses for pheasant hunting season.

Factoring in all sales, GF&P license sale revenue increased by $933,280 for 2022, but fell nearly $400,000 compared to 2021 sales. The agency had revenues  just shy of $16.5 million at the end of October.

Habitat stamps, which are required for the purchase of general hunting, fishing and furbearer licenses, add another $4.6 million to department coffers. That revenue stream is dedicated to developing habitat on public lands and waters, or to provide public access to private land.

Less resident anglers since 2015 costs thousands of dollars

While it’s beneficial for hunting license sales to cover resident fishing license losses, the decreased interest in angling among residents is a concern.

“If we don’t have that money, we don’t conserve this. We’ll lose it and we’ll never get it back,” said Shala Larson of the GF&P. “I think it boils down to building outdoor families and making sure those opportunities stay available for South Dakota families and visitors.”

R3 is a nationwide movement to recruit, retain and reactivate interest in outdoor recreation. South Dakota implemented the philosophy a decade ago by hiring its first HuntSAFE coordinator to focus on educating residents. Larson was hired to the position in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYoiV_0jJ7HnDN00

Family fun day on Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge in Wyoming. Mom gets an assist on the net. (Courtesy of USFWS)

Nearly 13,000 less resident fishing and combination licenses were sold in 2022, compared to 2015 . That’s hundreds of thousands of dollars lost in the last seven years, which affects programming, conservation efforts and staffing.

“It’s got to change,” Larson said. “Those license dollars, that’s a huge chunk of people missing. Not only are we trying to get people outside, but we’re also trying to continue our conservation work. Everything revolves around those (license sales).”

How GF&P is reeling South Dakotans back

The department saw a significant bump in angling in 2020, with 15,593 additional license sales compared to 2019. But many of those people have yet to renew their licenses. Larson is set on finding out how to bring them back.

Larson will send out a survey in December to about 28,000 people, inquiring what motivated them to fish and why they stopped shortly after. The survey will be sent to individuals who purchased a fishing license between 2019-2021 but did not renew in 2022.

“Were their expectations not met? Did life get busy? Did they not get a good catch or find a species that would catch well? Was there no good shoreline access?” Larson asked. “We want to dig in and see what we can do to get these folks back.”

The department has already implemented several strategies to address the shrinking angler population since it released its strategic plan in May 2022. That plan includes shoreline access improvements, marketing to diverse or underrepresented communities and the expansion of urban fishing ponds. A hunting 101 program, meanwhile, connects new hunters with experienced hunters to encourage retention through mentorship and continued education.

“We’ll make as many changes that are in our control until spring fishing season,” Larson said. “It’s beyond just having a fishing program in a classroom.”

The post Fewer South Dakotans fishing, prompting worries of state revenue loss appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight .

Comments / 0

Related
South Dakota Searchlight

Avera receives $2.5 million in federal money for rural nurse shortage

South Dakota-based Avera Health recently received over $2.5 million to address nursing and health care workforce shortages in rural South Dakota through virtual nursing and education. The funding comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. South Dakota’s nursing shortage is years in the […] The post Avera receives $2.5 million in federal money for rural nurse shortage appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election

Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote.  But the campaign is over, and Johnson is thinking about the changes she hopes […] The post Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Widow of former Smithfield employee challenges COVID-19 liability law

The widow of a slaughterhouse worker who died after contracting COVID-19 is challenging the constitutionality of a South Dakota law that preemptively absolves employers of liability for exposing workers to the virus. The South Dakota Department of Labor (DOL) used the law this summer to justify denying the worker’s compensation claim to Karen Franken, whose […] The post Widow of former Smithfield employee challenges COVID-19 liability law appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards

The public had a second opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Monday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The in-person comment session came after nearly 1,000 people submitted written testimony, and dozens of educators braved the cold to protest the document.  […] The post Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Two communities find a cure for medical debt: pandemic stimulus funds

Local governments in Ohio and Illinois are using American Rescue Plan Act money to relieve residents struggling with medical debt by partnering with an organization that buys debt and wipes the slate clean for debtors. It’s a strategy advocates say could be duplicated across the country to help erase a multibillion-dollar problem. On Nov. 9, […] The post Two communities find a cure for medical debt: pandemic stimulus funds appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
TOLEDO, OH
South Dakota Searchlight

‘So many things not right’ with proposed social studies standards

I am an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and a retired educator with 30 years experience as a teacher and administrator, most of which was spent guiding gifted and talented students. I have served on numerous education boards locally, regionally and nationally. I have been through many state curriculum standards reviews, including this […] The post ‘So many things not right’ with proposed social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
MICHIGAN STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

State hopes $1.7M telemedicine program will boost rural ambulance service

South Dakota Emergency Medical Service (EMS) agencies and paramedics hope a partnership between the state and a Sioux Falls-based telemedicine provider will bolster rural ambulance service. The partnership with Avel eCare addresses questions of viability for South Dakota’s 130 ambulance services. Several EMS agencies operate in areas up to an hour’s drive away from a […] The post State hopes $1.7M telemedicine program will boost rural ambulance service appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
HUMBOLDT, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination

CAMANCHE, IOWA — A major manufacturer of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will pay for a new drinking water source or a water treatment system for Camanche in eastern Iowa. The town of about 4,600 residents lies across the Mississippi River from a 3M Company facility near Cordova, Illinois. The facility has […] The post Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
CAMANCHE, IA
South Dakota Searchlight

Refugees, immigrants to South Dakota need our compassion

During the past two months, I have emceed three benefit concerts to raise awareness of a statewide effort to bring 5,000 to 10,000 Ukrainian war refugees to our state. The concerts in Watertown, Rapid City and Sioux Falls raised about $50,000 to support a fund that will help defray expenses for those who sponsor refugees. […] The post Refugees, immigrants to South Dakota need our compassion appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right

Oregon will be the first state in the nation to enshrine the right to affordable health care in its constitution. Ballot Measure 111 narrowly passed, with nearly 50.7% of voters in favor and 49.3% of voters opposed. The measure’s long-term impact on Oregon health care is unclear because it doesn’t prescribe how the state should […] The post Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
OREGON STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Commission tasked with regulating EV charging rates says ‘best left to free market’

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included a host of clean energy incentives. It also included a requirement that state public utility regulators conduct a hearing to discuss ways to encourage electric vehicle adoption within a year. On Nov. 8, just a few days shy of the deadline, the South Dakota […] The post Commission tasked with regulating EV charging rates says ‘best left to free market’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota Searchlight

‘Workforce behind the workforce’: Businesses, organizations tackle child care in new program

The child care crisis is, above all else, a workforce crisis in South Dakota. Gov. Kristi Noem addressed it as such on the campaign trail, and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken says its one of the most common issues presented to him in recent years.  But it hasn’t been treated as a “crisis” by businesses […] The post ‘Workforce behind the workforce’: Businesses, organizations tackle child care in new program appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Social studies standards a new version of ‘kill the Indian, save the man’

What does it say when, during a time of deep and troubling news on the high number of deaths at the boarding schools used to assimilate D/N/Lakota children, that Gov. Kristi Noem would hire a Christian-school consultant to shape a working committee for new South Dakota social studies standards?  This reads as a violation of […] The post Social studies standards a new version of ‘kill the Indian, save the man’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?

The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Calls to 211 Helpline Center rising again after post-pandemic lull

Mental health calls to South Dakota’s 211 Helpline declined as the COVID-19 pandemic tapered off, but calls for all needs – especially for housing help – are on the rise again. That was among the major takeaways from a Department of Social Services (DSS) presentation on the operations of the statewide assistance call center on […] The post Calls to 211 Helpline Center rising again after post-pandemic lull appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

GFP Commission Chair Olson steps down, 8-person body now 6

Russell Olson, chair of the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Commission, will step down from the body that helps oversee the department. “As an avid outdoorsman, it has been a privilege to serve on the commission,” Olson said. “I value my time served and am excited for the direction the agency is heading.” Olson […] The post GFP Commission Chair Olson steps down, 8-person body now 6 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Tripp County will need court order to investigate mismatch between hand count and audit

Barb Desersa was awake 40 hours straight between Election Day and Wednesday.  Nearly a quarter of that time was spent supervising volunteers hand-counting ballots for Tripp County. “We left at 5:30 a.m.,” said Desersa, who serves as auditor for Tripp and Todd counties. “We went home, showered and then went back to work.” Several races […] The post Tripp County will need court order to investigate mismatch between hand count and audit appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Ethics panel moves to subpoena DCI records on Noem’s state airplane use

A trio of retired judges voted on Monday to subpoena a Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) report on Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state aircraft.  The Government Accountability Board (GAB) voted 3-0* in favor of the subpoena after meeting in a closed executive session to discuss complaint 2021-04, the numerical tag attached to the complaint […] The post Ethics panel moves to subpoena DCI records on Noem’s state airplane use appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

McConnell re-elected U.S. Senate GOP leader, fending off bid by Florida’s Rick Scott

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans overwhelmingly re-elected Mitch McConnell on Wednesday as their leader for the next Congress, though nearly a dozen members backed Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s attempt to usurp McConnell. Scott’s bid, which he launched Tuesday during an hours-long discussion among Senate Republicans about the future of their party amid disappointing results in the […] The post McConnell re-elected U.S. Senate GOP leader, fending off bid by Florida’s Rick Scott appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
FLORIDA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

State prepares to implement Medicaid expansion next summer, expects ‘significant’ hiring

A solid majority of South Dakotans voted to expand eligibility for the state’s Medicaid programs Tuesday.  Constitutional Amendment D passed with 56% of the vote, or 191,781 votes, according to unofficial reporting from the Secretary of State’s Office. “It’s long overdue,” said Rick Weiland, committee chair and treasurer for Dakotans for Health, which campaigned in […] The post State prepares to implement Medicaid expansion next summer, expects ‘significant’ hiring appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

South Dakota Searchlight

Pierre, SD
125
Followers
91
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

We use our journalistic searchlight to illuminate critical issues facing South Dakota, dissect the decisions made by state leaders, and explain the consequences of their policies and the role of politics on South Dakotans. We publish news and commentary that prioritizes accuracy, fairness, insight and civility. There is no charge to access our content, or to subscribe to our email newsletter. We invite and publish guest commentary that contributes to productive public discourse and adheres to our editorial policies. South Dakota Searchlight launched in 2022. We’re an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The staff of the Searchlight retains full editorial independence.

 https://southdakotasearchlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy