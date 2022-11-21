Read full article on original website
Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
MilitaryTimes
Marine vet’s execution date set after 21 years on death row
Mississippi has set an execution date for an inmate who has been on death row for 21 years after his appeals and legal challenges were unsuccessful. In a Thursday ruling, the Mississippi Supreme Court granted a motion from the state in the case of Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Loden is to be put to death Dec. 14 at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible within 24 hours of that time.
When does an execution begin? Judge ‘surprised’ at Alabama's answer
It’s not hard to tell when an execution is over, but when does an execution begin?. Attorneys for the state found themselves at odds with the attorneys for Alan Miller when they gave their answer during a federal court hearing held Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery. Miller walked away from the state’s first execution attempt on Sept. 22.
Failed execution details: Smith 'strapped to a gurney' for hours as courts weighed appeals
Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith believe he was strapped to the death chamber gurney at Holman Correctional Facility for four hours Thursday night as the state began preparing for his execution at 7:45 p.m., while Smith’s request for a stay was pending before the U.S. 11th Circuit Court. He...
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’
Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father's execution in Missouri
A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.
Complex
YNW Melly Might Face Death Penalty If Convicted Following Appeals Court Decision
Rapper YNW Melly could be facing the death penalty if convicted after a Florida Appeals court ruled a judge’s decision in his murder case was incorrect. Per Billboard, Florida’s District Court of Appeal has overruled Judge Andrew Siegel’s decision to forbid prosecutors from seeking the death penalty. Siegel made the ruling in July, and said prosecutors had violated state rules when they failed to give Melly and his attorneys the appropriate notice they planned to seek capital punishment. Florida’s District Court of Appeal, however, said prosecutors complied with state rules because they gave notice when they charged Melly in 2019.
Outcry prompts Mississippi Parole Board to reverse decision to free convicted killer from prison
A Mississippi man serving life for murder will not be paroled, the Parole Board decided Wednesday, reversing a previous decision to free him after more than 30 years in prison. Frederick Bell was convicted of capital murder for the May 1991 shooting of death 21-year-old Robert “Bert” Bell (no relation)...
This is How Many People are on Death Row in Missouri
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a […]
Murray Hooper: Arizona executes third death-row inmate of 2022
An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death on Wednesday, in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus.Murray Hooper, 76, died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence, within hours of the US Supreme Court rejecting his last-minute appeal.Mr Hooper’s lawyers maintained he was innocent.The Independent and the nonprofit Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ) have launched a joint campaign calling for an end to the death penalty in the US.
Ketanji Brown Jackson issues first Supreme Court opinion in case of Ohio death row inmate
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has issued her first Supreme Court opinion, a short dissent Monday in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have […]
Gov. Kay Ivey orders halt to Alabama executions after failed lethal injection attempts
Gov. Kay Ivey ordered a halt to executions in Alabama on Monday after a series of failed attempts at lethal injections in the state.
Supreme Court green-lights 4 executions in 4 states in 24 hours
The Supreme Court, among its other responsibilities, is the court of last resort for prisoners about to be executed in the states that still utilize capital punishment. And these last few weeks have been busy ones for the justices in the death penalty department. Of the 17 emergency applications the Supreme Court has "considered (and denied) over the first six weeks of its October 2022 term, eight have sought a stay of an impending execution," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek noted Thursday. Four of those terse denials to block executions were issued over a 24 hour period from Wednesday...
Death row inmate Richard Glossip granted another temporary reprieve after hidden evidence revealed
Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt granted another temporary reprieve to Richard Glossip on Thursday, a man who has been on death row since he was convicted of hiring a man to murder his boss in 1997.Mr Glossip’s execution was supposed to take place in the coming weeks, but Mr Stitt’s reprieve will allow an appeals court more time to consider his case. It has been pushed back to February of next year, according to the Associated Press.Mr Glossip was convicted 25 years ago of hiring a motel maintenance man named Justin Sneed to kill his boss, motel owner Barry Van...
Judge orders Alabama to preserve all evidence from failed execution attempt
Less than 24 hours after the state of Alabama failed to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, a federal judge has ruled the state must preserve all evidence related to the execution attempt and allow Smith’s attorneys to see him. Smith, 57, was set to die by lethal injection on Thursday...
‘Like a knife’: Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Smith describes state’s botched execution attempt
Kenneth Eugene Smith is a member of strange and horrific club: people Alabama has attempted to execute, but failed to do so in time. Its membership has been growing this year, with the state failing on two separate attempts to successfully complete a death sentence.Smith, given a death sentence for his role in the 1988 murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, was scheduled to be executed on Thursday evening.With legal appeals still pending, Alabama began to prepare Smith for his execution, struggling for over an hour to place an IV line that would deliver his lethal injection drugs.At 10.23pm, the...
Appeals Court weighs Tennessee death row inmate Byron Black's disability claims
Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmate Byron Black told a state appeals court on Tuesday that he should not be executed because he is intellectually disabled.
Racism, gruesome errors, and botched executions: Inside America’s four-person, 48-hour execution spree
On a cold morning last Wednesday, in the execution chamber at the Eyman prison in Florence, Arizona, a 76-year-old named Murray Hooper, convicted of a 1980 double murder, lay strapped to a gurney, awaiting lethal injection.Officials failed multiple times to place an IV that would deliver the execution drugs, resorting to placing a catheter in the man’s femoral artery, near his groin.He turned towards the gallery, looked at the witnesses on the other side of the glass, and reportedly said, “Can you believe this?” before being pronounced dead at 10.34am.Even for the US, one of few countries that still uses...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court allows four executions across four states within two days
The Supreme Court, within a brief period from Wednesday to Thursday evening, declined to block four separate executions across four states for prisoners on death row. Within that period, the high court rejected final appeals from death row inmates Murray Hooper in Arizona, Stephen Barbee in Texas, and Richard Fairchild in Oklahoma. Barber and Hooper were both executed Wednesday, and Fairchild was executed Thursday.
Why Oklahoma has delayed Richard Glossip’s execution seven times
Oklahoma has pushed back the clemency hearings of two death row inmates, John Hanson and Richard Glossip, a high-profile prisoner who has spent years battling his conviction and claiming innocence.Both men had been scheduled for last-chance clemency hearings on 9 November before the delay, but both cases have been marred by issues.Hanson is currently serving a separate sentence in federal prison in Louisiana for a string of armed robberies, and federal officials have refused requests from Oklahoma prosecutors to move him onto the state’s death row, to serve a death sentence for a 1999 double murder.In September, Acting Complex Warden...
