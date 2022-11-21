ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsville, NY

New York home to 875 Christmas tree farms

By Reegan Domagala
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5Aev_0jJ7HFOn00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual tree-cutting ceremony for the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets was held at New York State Grown & Certified Stokoe Farms in Scottsville, N.Y. on Monday, November 21.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball led the event by cutting down a nine-foot-tall Fraser Fir that will be displayed at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center. The event highlights the Christmas tree industry in New York and encourages families to shop at local farms to pick their trees for the holiday season.

New York ranks fourth in the United States in acres dedicated to growing Christmas trees with almost 19,000 acres!

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from upstate New York

“New York’s agricultural industry plays such an important role in holiday traditions in ways that many New Yorkers may be surprised to discover,” says Commissioner Ball. “From the trees we gather around and wreaths we decorate with, to the food we eat and specialty items we purchase as thoughtful gifts, our local farms and agricultural businesses contribute to this festive season in incredible ways. We hope New Yorkers remember local farmers and businesses during this season of giving, and all year long.”

New York State is home to 875 tree farms and by choosing one this season you can support the agriculture sector, which has a $13.8 million economic impact, according to the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York.

“Thank you to Commissioner Richard Ball for continuing this tradition,” says Gene Knudsen, President of the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York. “We look forward to it every year, as it unofficially kicks off the busiest and most magical time of year for Christmas tree farmers. We hope those who celebrate Christmas will bring their families to a local farm, enjoy an outdoor outing, and pick a fresh centerpiece for their traditions.”

Many Christmas tree farms also follow strict environmental standards as they are members of the NYS Grown & Certified Program.

If you would like to continue to support New York products visit a Taste NY store, or you can order products online, here!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Hundreds turn out for Hornell holiday parade

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday spirit took the Maple City by storm Saturday evening as hundreds of people lined Main Street for the annual Christmas Parade. Hornell Partners for Growth held its annual “Hornell for the Holidays” event on November 26. Local fire departments, lawmakers, police, EMS, WETM, and of course, Santa, drove down […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

New York ranked 3rd best state to become a doctor

According to a new report by EmpireStakes.com, a sports betting information website, New York is the third best state to become a doctor. Specifically, the website found the odds of becoming a professional physician, an orthopedic surgeon, and your chance of graduating medical school in each state.
ILLINOIS STATE
WETM 18 News

How to stay safe on snowy roads this winter

Last week, the first couple inches of snow hit New York's Capital Region and North Country. As Thanksgiving passes and winter approaches, it's important to stay safe on the roads - especially when more snow is falling.
WETM 18 News

$700K available to help strengthen New York farmers’ markets

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Funding is being made available to New York farmers through the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program to help strengthen their markets and make local food more accessible to consumers, New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced in a press release. The $700,00 in funding will help farmers establish online […]
NEW YORK STATE
WETM 18 News

Two-year moratorium on some cryptocurrency mining in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that places a two-year moratorium on certain types of cryptocurrency mining in New York State. Proof-of-work cryptocurrency is work done by mega computers referred to as miners. Liz Moran, New York Policy Advocate for Earth Justice explained how it works. “Mega computers are running 24/7 to compete […]
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania to soon ban sales of burning bush

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned after it was named an invasive species. Burning bush is described by state policymakers as “a non-native widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage.” The shrub is said to reach up to 15 feet in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

When do Pennsylvania’s ski mountains open for the season?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022-23 ski season is just around the corner, so get ready to hit the lifts at these popular Pennsylvanian ski spots. Roundtop Mountain Resort Roundtop Mountain is set to open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Roundtop’s hours of operation are: Monday/Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Heating your home safely during the colder months

As winter approaches and temperatures start to drop, the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) wants to make sure residents are heating their homes safely. According to data from the National Fire Protection Association, half of all home heating fires happen in December, January, and February.
WETM 18 News

Seven children find families on National Adoption Day

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County Department of Social Services got together to celebrate the adoption of seven children to new families last week. The celebration was held Friday, Nov. 18, where seven children were adopted by four families in the county. This is the first time since the COVID pandemic that the Department of […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York Lottery: ‘Scratch-off games are not for children’

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Gaming Commission’s Division of Lottery is reminding adults this holiday season that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids. New York Lottery is joining other lotteries and public health organizations to raise awareness about the risks of gifting lottery tickets to children. “No matter the occasion, […]
NEW YORK STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

PSP reminds drivers to not hang out in the left lane

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – As millions of people head back home from their Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Pennsylvania State Police are reminding drivers about the rules of hanging out in the left lane. PSP posted a video that shows an animated car driving in the left lane of a highway, with text explaining the Pa. driving laws. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy