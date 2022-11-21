ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Centre Daily

Black Friday: Patriots Bill Belichick Gives Petulant Response On Controversial Call

Bill Belichick was visibly aggravated after his New England Patriots lost a very winnable game on Thanksgiving night to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26. Unlike last week when the offense could not do anything right, producing just three points against the New York Jets, the Patriots put up 409 yards on offense and 26 points. Mac Jones put together his most productive game of the season throwing for a career-high 382 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed four passes of greater than 30 yards.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Cowboys Respond to Jaylon Smith ‘Dirty’ (Weird?) Jumping Giants Play

FRISCO - To know Jaylon Smith is to know that on the field, he often expresses himself with ... unusual physical demonstrations. The Dallas Cowboys know Jaylon Smith, and are therefore unbothered by his odd "off-the-top-rope'' professional wrestling move featured in the Cowboys' 28-20 win over the Giants on Thanksgiving.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

What is the Offensive Identity of the 49ers?

Every team has an identity on both sides of the ball. For the San Francisco 49ers, their identity for years has been a physical and aggressive one. Defensively, their identity has remained steadfast and hasn't wavered as they are always a strong side. The offense, however, has been sporadic the...
ARIZONA STATE
Centre Daily

Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Broncos Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Active Roster, Make 2 Other Moves

What comes next for the Denver Broncos in life without running back Melvin Gordon III? The tip of the spear will be Latavius Murray, complemented by Marlon Mack, and Devine Ozigbo. On Saturday, the Broncos opted to make Ozigbo a permanent member of the squad, signing him off the practice...
DENVER, CO

