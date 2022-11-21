Read full article on original website
Related
Flurry of Executions as Four Death Row Inmates to Be Killed in 48 Hours
Arizona, Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma have scheduled executions for November 16 and 17.
Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
When does an execution begin? Judge ‘surprised’ at Alabama's answer
It’s not hard to tell when an execution is over, but when does an execution begin?. Attorneys for the state found themselves at odds with the attorneys for Alan Miller when they gave their answer during a federal court hearing held Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery. Miller walked away from the state’s first execution attempt on Sept. 22.
Failed execution details: Smith 'strapped to a gurney' for hours as courts weighed appeals
Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith believe he was strapped to the death chamber gurney at Holman Correctional Facility for four hours Thursday night as the state began preparing for his execution at 7:45 p.m., while Smith’s request for a stay was pending before the U.S. 11th Circuit Court. He...
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father's execution in Missouri
A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’
Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
Arizona death-row prisoner makes last-minute claim to court
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona prisoner scheduled to be executed Wednesday in the 1980 killings of two people asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review his claim that authorities had until recently withheld that a survivor had failed to identify him in a photo lineup. Lawyers for Murray Hooper,...
Outcry prompts Mississippi Parole Board to reverse decision to free convicted killer from prison
A Mississippi man serving life for murder will not be paroled, the Parole Board decided Wednesday, reversing a previous decision to free him after more than 30 years in prison. Frederick Bell was convicted of capital murder for the May 1991 shooting of death 21-year-old Robert “Bert” Bell (no relation)...
This is How Many People are on Death Row in Missouri
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a […]
Death row inmate Tommy Zeigler edges closer to long-sought DNA testing
For 19 years, death row inmate Tommy Zeigler has begged for a full DNA test of the evidence in his case. On Thursday, a Florida judge said she was going to let him. Circuit Judge Patricia L. Strowbridge stopped short of signing the agreement for testing, asking lawyers to rewrite it with safeguards to protect the evidence.
States With Most People on Death Row
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a […]
Racism, gruesome errors, and botched executions: Inside America’s four-person, 48-hour execution spree
On a cold morning last Wednesday, in the execution chamber at the Eyman prison in Florence, Arizona, a 76-year-old named Murray Hooper, convicted of a 1980 double murder, lay strapped to a gurney, awaiting lethal injection.Officials failed multiple times to place an IV that would deliver the execution drugs, resorting to placing a catheter in the man’s femoral artery, near his groin.He turned towards the gallery, looked at the witnesses on the other side of the glass, and reportedly said, “Can you believe this?” before being pronounced dead at 10.34am.Even for the US, one of few countries that still uses...
Appeals Court weighs Tennessee death row inmate Byron Black's disability claims
Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmate Byron Black told a state appeals court on Tuesday that he should not be executed because he is intellectually disabled.
Gov. Kay Ivey orders halt to Alabama executions after failed lethal injection attempts
Gov. Kay Ivey ordered a halt to executions in Alabama on Monday after a series of failed attempts at lethal injections in the state.
Ketanji Brown Jackson issues first Supreme Court opinion in case of Ohio death row inmate
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has issued her first Supreme Court opinion, a short dissent Monday in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have […]
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court allows four executions across four states within two days
The Supreme Court, within a brief period from Wednesday to Thursday evening, declined to block four separate executions across four states for prisoners on death row. Within that period, the high court rejected final appeals from death row inmates Murray Hooper in Arizona, Stephen Barbee in Texas, and Richard Fairchild in Oklahoma. Barber and Hooper were both executed Wednesday, and Fairchild was executed Thursday.
Supreme Court green-lights 4 executions in 4 states in 24 hours
The Supreme Court, among its other responsibilities, is the court of last resort for prisoners about to be executed in the states that still utilize capital punishment. And these last few weeks have been busy ones for the justices in the death penalty department. Of the 17 emergency applications the Supreme Court has "considered (and denied) over the first six weeks of its October 2022 term, eight have sought a stay of an impending execution," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek noted Thursday. Four of those terse denials to block executions were issued over a 24 hour period from Wednesday...
‘Like a knife’: Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Smith describes state’s botched execution attempt
Kenneth Eugene Smith is a member of strange and horrific club: people Alabama has attempted to execute, but failed to do so in time. Its membership has been growing this year, with the state failing on two separate attempts to successfully complete a death sentence.Smith, given a death sentence for his role in the 1988 murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, was scheduled to be executed on Thursday evening.With legal appeals still pending, Alabama began to prepare Smith for his execution, struggling for over an hour to place an IV line that would deliver his lethal injection drugs.At 10.23pm, the...
Oklahoma court denies new hearing for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma appeals court on Thursday denied death row inmate Richard Glossip’s request for a new evidentiary hearing that his attorneys suggest would prove his innocence in the 1997 beating death of Glossip’s boss at an Oklahoma City motel. Glossip’s attorneys raised several...
Judge orders Alabama to preserve all evidence from failed execution attempt
Less than 24 hours after the state of Alabama failed to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, a federal judge has ruled the state must preserve all evidence related to the execution attempt and allow Smith’s attorneys to see him. Smith, 57, was set to die by lethal injection on Thursday...
Comments / 0