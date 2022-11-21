Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Ottumwa volunteers serve up thousands of free Thanksgiving meals
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa volunteers have given away thousands of free Thanksgiving meals. Cars started lining up outside the Knights of Columbus hall in Ottumwa around 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. Meals were available for delivery or carry out. Thanksgiving dinner committee chair, Pam ward, said she was blown away...
ktvo.com
Missouri residents talk about why they love Thanksgiving
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we're thankful for. Some would say family or maybe for something they achieved this year at work or at school. If you ask the people who attended the Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Kirksville, they are just thankful for a community that goes out of its way to celebrate together.
ktvo.com
Jobless claims tick up slightly in southeast Iowa
SOUTHEAST IOWA — Jobless claims ticked up slightly in southeast Iowa. October data from Iowa Workforce Development shows most counties in the region sit below the state average of 2.9%. Wapello is among a handful of counties in the region that rose above the state average—with 3.1%. Davis...
ktvo.com
Georgia man killed in early Thanksgiving morning crash
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Georgia man is dead after an early Thanksgiving morning crash just north of Kirksville. It happened around 4:30 Thursday morning on Highway 63 and Benton Road at the north city limits of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a sedan driven...
