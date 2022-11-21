Read full article on original website
The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi told first responders that he was on a 'suicide mission,' prosecutors' new filing says
When asked if he had other plans, the suspect said he also had a list of targets including other politicians and their families, per the prosecution.
Jan. 6 rioter who filmed Pelosi laptop theft jailed after jury convicts her on 6 counts
A federal judge on Monday ordered Riley Williams, a 23-year-old right-wing extremist, taken into federal custody after a jury convicted her on six of the eight counts she faced in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. Williams was found guilty on six counts, but the jury deadlocked on two others,...
Lookout Wife Gets Harsher Sentence Than Husband Who Tried to Peddle Nuclear Secrets
A former Navy engineer’s wife who acted as a lookout as he attempted to hand off classified government secrets—concealed in a chewing gum wrapper and a peanut butter sandwich, among other items—on Wednesday received a harsher sentence than her husband, with a federal judge chastising her for attempting to make him take all the blame for the plot. U.S. District Judge Gina Groh sentenced Diana Toebbe, 46, to more than 21 years in prison, while Jonathan Toebbe, 44, was handed a 19-year sentence. A decade was effectively added to Diana’s sentence, Groh said, because of two letters she attempted to smuggle to Jonathan in custody, pleading with him to perjure himself and keep her out of jail. “That’s obstruction, plain and simple,” she added. “It’s encouraging a co-defendant to lie to save the other co-defendant’s rear.” In August, Groh unexpectedly tossed the Toebbes’ plea deals, saying that the sentencing guidelines were “strikingly deficient.” (Under the terms of the deals, prosecutors recommended less than 18 years for Jonathan and just three for Diana.)Read it at The Washington Post
Hear what jurors in Trump Org. trial said about Trump
A jury of eight men and four women have been seated in the criminal tax fraud and grand larceny trial against the Trump Organization.
Grandmaster Jay appears in federal court, sentenced to 7 years in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, appeared in federal court for sentencing Wednesday morning. A Louisville judge sentenced Johnson to seven years and two months in prison after he reportedly pointed an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
Walmart shooting - latest: Survivors mark somber Thanksgiving after Chesapeake suspect Andre Bing kills six
A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of Walmart gunman Andre Bing, where he laid out his motive for the mass shooting in Virginia that left six coworkers dead and at least four other victims injured ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.Witnesses have described how the horrifying events unfolded late on Tuesday when Bing opened fire in the employee break room, as investigators try to piece together a motive.A law enforcement source told local media that Bing was “upset” about a recent change in employment status and complained that he was being “harassed” by fellow employees. A former...
'I want to get busted' | Virginia man pleads guilty to two felony counts in Capitol riot case
WASHINGTON — A Virginia man who bragged about destroying media equipment during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty last week in federal court to two felony counts. Joshua Dillon Haynes, 40, of Covington, Virginia, entered a plea of guilty Friday to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding and once count of destruction of property, both felonies. According to his plea deal, Haynes could face 27-33 months in prison at sentencing on Jan. 31.
SEAL sentenced in Green Beret’s death has conviction overturned
A Navy SEAL sentenced to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter in the asphyxiation death of a Green Beret has had his conviction set aside after a military appellate court found he was denied the chance to cross-examine a “key government witness” ― one of the other defendants in the case.
Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction
A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
Former UN worker given 15 years in prison for 13 rapes, confronted by victims in court: 'Your story ends here'
A former United Nations employee who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting nine women was sentenced in New York City to 15 years in prison this week as his victims spoke out in court and blasted him for the crimes. Karim Elkorany, 39, was given the maximum plea deal sentence of...
Elizabeth Holmes prosecutors seek 15-year sentence and $800m in restitution
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison and require the Theranos founder to pay $800m in restitution, according to court documents filed on Friday. A jury found Holmes guilty in January of four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy. Her sentencing is...
Illinois Woman Heading To Jail After Stealing From The Elderly, Draining Bank Accounts
An Illinois woman was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison for Identity Theft, Conspiracy to Commit Bank and Wire Fraud, and Money Laundering. Ashley McKinney, 39, of Belleville, Illinois, defrauded elderly women in southern Illinois with the help of her co-conspirator, Erica Rose. They were
Former Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal council member sentenced to federal prison — stole thousands from tribe
A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury, and suborning perjury. According to court documents, Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards...
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
A federal judge has convicted a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the Capitol building.
Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest
A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene
Mother of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman Feliz outraged after defendants offered plea deals in murder case
The mother of Lesandro Junior Guzman Feliz is outraged after discovering that the defendants in her son’s murder case may get plea deals in exchange for less time in prison.
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack indicted on federal charges of assault, attempted kidnapping
The man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in the couple's San Francisco home last month has been indicted by a federal grand jury on assault and attempted kidnapping charges, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. The man is also facing state charges stemming from the alleged break-in and assault.
Knox Co. family hopes TN Supreme Court ruling means their son will get out of prison soon
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Almeer Nance's family said they hope a Tennessee Supreme Court ruling means he will get out of prison, soon. The state's high court ruled Friday that life sentences for juveniles convicted of homicide are cruel and unusual. People convicted of crimes as juveniles should be eligible for parole after 25 to 36 years, the court said.
Social Media Scammer Hushpuppi Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Money Laundering
A Nigerian man labeled a social media influencer and scammer has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his misdeeds last year. According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, known by his Instagram handle as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison.
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty in federal civil rights trial
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty in federal court Wednesday on six charges that he violated the civil...
