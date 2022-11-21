ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

TheDailyBeast

Lookout Wife Gets Harsher Sentence Than Husband Who Tried to Peddle Nuclear Secrets

A former Navy engineer’s wife who acted as a lookout as he attempted to hand off classified government secrets—concealed in a chewing gum wrapper and a peanut butter sandwich, among other items—on Wednesday received a harsher sentence than her husband, with a federal judge chastising her for attempting to make him take all the blame for the plot. U.S. District Judge Gina Groh sentenced Diana Toebbe, 46, to more than 21 years in prison, while Jonathan Toebbe, 44, was handed a 19-year sentence. A decade was effectively added to Diana’s sentence, Groh said, because of two letters she attempted to smuggle to Jonathan in custody, pleading with him to perjure himself and keep her out of jail. “That’s obstruction, plain and simple,” she added. “It’s encouraging a co-defendant to lie to save the other co-defendant’s rear.” In August, Groh unexpectedly tossed the Toebbes’ plea deals, saying that the sentencing guidelines were “strikingly deficient.” (Under the terms of the deals, prosecutors recommended less than 18 years for Jonathan and just three for Diana.)Read it at The Washington Post
WHAS11

Grandmaster Jay appears in federal court, sentenced to 7 years in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, appeared in federal court for sentencing Wednesday morning. A Louisville judge sentenced Johnson to seven years and two months in prison after he reportedly pointed an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
The Independent

Walmart shooting - latest: Survivors mark somber Thanksgiving after Chesapeake suspect Andre Bing kills six

A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of Walmart gunman Andre Bing, where he laid out his motive for the mass shooting in Virginia that left six coworkers dead and at least four other victims injured ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.Witnesses have described how the horrifying events unfolded late on Tuesday when Bing opened fire in the employee break room, as investigators try to piece together a motive.A law enforcement source told local media that Bing was “upset” about a recent change in employment status and complained that he was being “harassed” by fellow employees. A former...
WUSA9

'I want to get busted' | Virginia man pleads guilty to two felony counts in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — A Virginia man who bragged about destroying media equipment during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty last week in federal court to two felony counts. Joshua Dillon Haynes, 40, of Covington, Virginia, entered a plea of guilty Friday to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding and once count of destruction of property, both felonies. According to his plea deal, Haynes could face 27-33 months in prison at sentencing on Jan. 31.
MilitaryTimes

SEAL sentenced in Green Beret’s death has conviction overturned

A Navy SEAL sentenced to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter in the asphyxiation death of a Green Beret has had his conviction set aside after a military appellate court found he was denied the chance to cross-examine a “key government witness” ― one of the other defendants in the case.
CBS Denver

Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction

A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal council member sentenced to federal prison — stole thousands from tribe

A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury, and suborning perjury. According to court documents, Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards...
Black Enterprise

Social Media Scammer Hushpuppi Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Money Laundering

A Nigerian man labeled a social media influencer and scammer has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his misdeeds last year. According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, known by his Instagram handle as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison.

