Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randall concessions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Volunteers work concession stands at the Wisconsin Badger football games at Camp Randall to make money for non-profit organizations. Fans like John Shaw said cheese curds are essential on game day. ”There a good Wisconsin tradition, it’s really important and nice to have them at the...
Dane Co. businesses commemorate Small Business Saturday
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - For 13 years, communities nationwide have taken the Saturday after Thanksgiving to celebrate small businesses. Small businesses owner and executive director of Dane Buy Local Colin Murray said an appreciation for small, local businesses is what makes Dane County so unique. “When you hear about...
Holiday trees return to Janesville’s Lincoln-Tallman House
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A special holiday display will be open the public for another season on Friday in Janesville. The Rock County Historical Society’s annual Holiday Tree Show is back at the historic Lincoln-Tallman House. Inside the home is 120 uniquely decorated holiday trees. Each tree tells a...
Milwaukee Airport to bring back ‘Santa’s Mailbox’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kids traveling through a Milwaukee Airport can send letters to Santa Claus this holiday season. A special “Letters to Santa” mailbox will return at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport at the end of the month for kids to make their holiday wishes. The airport...
Edgewater Hotel holds 8th annual holiday tree lighting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Edgewater Hotel held its eighth annual tree lighting ceremony in Madison Friday evening. It began at 2 p.m. with a slew of entertainment, local performances and story times. Madison’s very own children’s entertainer David Landau, the Central Midwest Ballet Academy and Santa and Mrs. Claus were at the event.
La. burglary suspect caught in Wisconsin
SHEBOYGAN CO., Wis. (WMTV) - A report of a shirtless man throwing snowballs at people in Sheboygan Co. on Thanksgiving Day led to the arrest of a suspect in burglaries that happened more than a thousand miles away. The Vernon Parish (La.) Sheriff’s Office reports deputies in Sheboygan Co. found...
Dane County officials release identity of fatal shooting victim
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner released the name of the victim who died in a Madison shooting on Tuesday. Officials identified the victim as Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison. A forensic examination on November 24 confirmed that Riley died from firearm related injuries. Additional testing...
Minnesota rallies late to beat Wisconsin 23-16, keep Axe
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Athan Kaliakmanis connected with Le’Meke Brockington on a tiebreaking 45-yard touchdown with 3:40 remaining and Minnesota barely hung on in the final minute to beat Wisconsin 23-16 on Saturday. After an injury knocked Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz out of the game on the Badgers’...
Madison business owner awarded Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom award
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A small business owner in Madison recently won the highest award that can be given to a civilian employer by the Department of Defense. At a ceremony at the Madison Club on Nov. 15, H.J. Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection received the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.
Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
Consumers return to in-person holiday shopping this Black Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is Black Friday, which means it’s time to start looking for those great deals for your holiday gifts!. Many shoppers headed out to the malls in Madison this year, as more people are returning to in-person shopping. 67% of business today is projected to come from in-person shopping.
Millions of veterans with toxic exposures could get expanded VA health care
Students at UW-Madison are helping bridge the gap. Organizers say over the past few years there’s been a steady increase in families taking part. Volunteers come together to make more than 340 Thanksgiving meals. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Thanksgiving is finally here and depending on circumstances some people...
Dane County Humane Society offers tips to pet owners this holiday season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sparkly decorations and special foods can encourage the holiday spirit but pose a danger to pets. The Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is reminding families how to keep their pets safe throughout the holiday season. Decorations should be picked wisely, as DCHS says that sparkly decorations...
Fighting hunger at the final Badger Bash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another Badgers football season is nearly in the books. The season ends Saturday when the University of Minnesota rolls into town. While this year definitely had its ups and downs, the final game of the year is always a special time. Thanksgiving weekend. A rivalry showdown....
Unlikely friendship that began accidentally on Thanksgiving, still going strong
Executive Director of Rotary Botanical Gardens discusses what to expect at holiday lights show. The display is celebrating its 26th year with themed light displays and family-friendly animations. Over 1 million lights will shine during Rotary Botanical Gardens 2022 Holiday Light Show. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. More than 1.2...
Overture Center holds Black Friday sale for select tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Give the gift of the arts this holiday season with tickets to the Overture Center!. The Overture Center is holding an online-only Black Friday sale for select tickets. You can save 25% on more than 30 Overture and resident company shows with this limited time sale.
Volunteers come together to make more than 340 Thanksgiving meals
Students at UW-Madison are helping bridge the gap. Millions of veterans with toxic exposures could get expanded VA health care. A new law is considered the largest health care and benefit expansion in the history of the Veterans Affairs, but not every veteran knows it’s out there. 19th annual...
Over 1 million lights shine during Rotary Botanical Gardens 2022 Holiday Light Show
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 1.2 million lights glow during the Rotary Botanical Gardens 2022 Holiday Light Show in Janesville. NBC15 Sports Director Mike Jacques helped kick off the holiday tradition by serving as the official lights ambassador for the show. The display is celebrating its 26th year with...
Executive Director of Rotary Botanical Gardens discusses what to expect at holiday lights show
Over 1 million lights will shine during Rotary Botanical Gardens 2022 Holiday Light Show. More than 1.2 million lights are set to glow during the Rotary Botanical Gardens 2022 Holiday Light Show. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Seven years ago Wanda Dench accidentally texted Jamal Hinton details for their holiday...
Badgers Volleyball wins Big Ten Championship
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers are Big Ten Champions!. Wisconsin beat Nebraska tonight 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 21-19) in Lincoln to claim the conference crown. This is Wisconsin’s 4th straight conference championship. UW was led by Devyn Robinson who had 16 kills, Sarah Franklin added 12 kills. Wisconsin...
