Black Friday: Patriots Bill Belichick Gives Petulant Response On Controversial Call
Bill Belichick was visibly aggravated after his New England Patriots lost a very winnable game on Thanksgiving night to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26. Unlike last week when the offense could not do anything right, producing just three points against the New York Jets, the Patriots put up 409 yards on offense and 26 points. Mac Jones put together his most productive game of the season throwing for a career-high 382 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed four passes of greater than 30 yards.
Cowboys Respond to Jaylon Smith ‘Dirty’ (Weird?) Jumping Giants Play
FRISCO - To know Jaylon Smith is to know that on the field, he often expresses himself with ... unusual physical demonstrations. The Dallas Cowboys know Jaylon Smith, and are therefore unbothered by his odd "off-the-top-rope'' professional wrestling move featured in the Cowboys' 28-20 win over the Giants on Thanksgiving.
Raiders Struggled in Recent Games With Seahawks
The Las Vegas Raiders will try to put together their first two-game winning streak for a third time during this 2022 season when they travel to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Even though the Raiders (3-6) lead the all-time series, 29-26, it doesn’t...
What is the Offensive Identity of the 49ers?
Every team has an identity on both sides of the ball. For the San Francisco 49ers, their identity for years has been a physical and aggressive one. Defensively, their identity has remained steadfast and hasn't wavered as they are always a strong side. The offense, however, has been sporadic the...
Cowboys ‘Dominate’ as Micah Parsons Controls Giants Saquon Barkley
Stopping the run – going into Thanksgiving against the New York Giants and in general – was a definite concern for the Dallas Cowboys. And facing one of the NFL’s best running backs in Saquon Barkley in a NFC East with playoff and OBJ implications, the stakes were higher.
Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving: Live Game Updates
The Buffalo Bills travel to Ford Field for the second straight week as they get to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Lions a week after beating the Browns on Detroit's home field. ... and they will apparently do it with a boost via the debut of veteran standout cornerback Tre'Davious White.
Local radio sports broadcast schedule for Sunday and Monday, November 27-28
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27 NFL 11:30 a.m. KCPS-AM (1150) -- Chicago Bears at New York Jets ...
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET $1000 Thanksgiving NFL Special - Grab Yours Today
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Thanksgiving Day slate of games is about as good as it gets, as it includes the Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys and Patriots-Vikings matchups. That will make for a great day to watch and bet on football using the BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which delivers first-time customers a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000.
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
Dolphins Have Plenty To Be Thankful For
With this being Thanksgiving week, it's only natural to take stock of everything and come up with things for which we are thankful. When it comes to the Miami Dolphins, it's a pretty healthy list at this time, both for the players, their fans and those who cover the team on a regular basis.
Broncos Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Active Roster, Make 2 Other Moves
What comes next for the Denver Broncos in life without running back Melvin Gordon III? The tip of the spear will be Latavius Murray, complemented by Marlon Mack, and Devine Ozigbo. On Saturday, the Broncos opted to make Ozigbo a permanent member of the squad, signing him off the practice...
Vinnie Pasquantino Praises ‘Unbelievable’ Bobby Witt Jr.
The Kansas City Royals saw a ton of young players hit the field for them this past season, but two of their best rookies were first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino and infielder Bobby Witt Jr. Witt started the 2022 season with the big-league club and while some of his numbers fell...
Regis Prograis stops Jose Zepeda to win vacant WBC crown
Regis Prograis stopped Jose Zepeda in brutal fashion in Round 11 on Saturday in Carson, Calif., to capture the vacant WBC junior welterweight title.
