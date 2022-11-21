Read full article on original website
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.EddyEvonAnonymousDunedin, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Centre Daily
Black Friday: Patriots Bill Belichick Gives Petulant Response On Controversial Call
Bill Belichick was visibly aggravated after his New England Patriots lost a very winnable game on Thanksgiving night to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26. Unlike last week when the offense could not do anything right, producing just three points against the New York Jets, the Patriots put up 409 yards on offense and 26 points. Mac Jones put together his most productive game of the season throwing for a career-high 382 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed four passes of greater than 30 yards.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Respond to Jaylon Smith ‘Dirty’ (Weird?) Jumping Giants Play
FRISCO - To know Jaylon Smith is to know that on the field, he often expresses himself with ... unusual physical demonstrations. The Dallas Cowboys know Jaylon Smith, and are therefore unbothered by his odd "off-the-top-rope'' professional wrestling move featured in the Cowboys' 28-20 win over the Giants on Thanksgiving.
Centre Daily
Raiders Struggled in Recent Games With Seahawks
The Las Vegas Raiders will try to put together their first two-game winning streak for a third time during this 2022 season when they travel to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Even though the Raiders (3-6) lead the all-time series, 29-26, it doesn’t...
Centre Daily
Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving: Live Game Updates
The Buffalo Bills travel to Ford Field for the second straight week as they get to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Lions a week after beating the Browns on Detroit's home field. ... and they will apparently do it with a boost via the debut of veteran standout cornerback Tre'Davious White.
Centre Daily
Cowboys ‘Dominate’ as Micah Parsons Controls Giants Saquon Barkley
Stopping the run – going into Thanksgiving against the New York Giants and in general – was a definite concern for the Dallas Cowboys. And facing one of the NFL’s best running backs in Saquon Barkley in a NFC East with playoff and OBJ implications, the stakes were higher.
Centre Daily
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET $1000 Thanksgiving NFL Special - Grab Yours Today
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Thanksgiving Day slate of games is about as good as it gets, as it includes the Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys and Patriots-Vikings matchups. That will make for a great day to watch and bet on football using the BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which delivers first-time customers a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000.
Centre Daily
Broncos Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Active Roster, Make 2 Other Moves
What comes next for the Denver Broncos in life without running back Melvin Gordon III? The tip of the spear will be Latavius Murray, complemented by Marlon Mack, and Devine Ozigbo. On Saturday, the Broncos opted to make Ozigbo a permanent member of the squad, signing him off the practice...
