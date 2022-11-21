Read full article on original website
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs
LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
3 biggest obstacles to the Warriors trading for Jae Crowder
The Golden State Warriors reportedly have interest in acquiring stranded Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. Just because their prospective partnership would placate wants and needs of parties, though, hardly means Crowder will soon be bound for the Bay. Here are four obstacles that complicate Golden State’s pursuit of the veteran forward. 3. Salary-matching hurdles Crowder’s […] The post 3 biggest obstacles to the Warriors trading for Jae Crowder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James Reveals What The Lakers Still Need To Work On
LeBron James revealed the two areas that the Los Angeles Lakers still need to be better at after they defeated the San Antonio Spurs.
DeMar DeRozan drops truth bomb on ‘fun’ after Billy Donovan challenged Bulls stars
There were stretches during the 2021-22 season where the Chicago Bulls, led by DeMar DeRozan, owned the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, the Bulls ended up falling off, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference and promptly getting eliminated in five games by the Milwaukee Bucks. Alas, that trend...
‘I’m cool’: Knicks star RJ Barrett’s ice-cold reaction to harsh criticism over recent shooting slump
The New York Knicks have lost three out of their last four games, and there’s no denying that RJ Barrett’s production — or the lack thereof — has been a key factor behind this team’s recent slump. Barrett had a brutal stretch last week where...
LeBron James’ final status for Lakers vs. Spurs after Anthony Davis gets sidelined
As if there was ever any doubt, LeBron James will suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of their back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs. James just returned on Friday after a five-game absence due to a left adductor strain, so there were some concerns that the Lakers would opt to […] The post LeBron James’ final status for Lakers vs. Spurs after Anthony Davis gets sidelined appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James sends subtle Myles Turner trade hint to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers might be playing better now, but that doesn’t mean that potential trades are out of the question now. There are still glaring holes with the team that needs to be addressed if they want to compete for the championship. It’s not really surprising, then, that LeBron James is sending out subliminal hints for the front office to make a move.
Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic
Last week, the Chicago Bulls suffered a tough loss to the Orlando Magic, 108-107. It was an opportunity for Nikola Vucevic to face off against his former team, which unsurprisingly, drew out all sorts of narratives pertaining to his previous spell with Orlando. The critics went hard on Vucevic and the Bulls after the loss, […] The post Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Nance gets real on Tar Heels’ shocking loss to Iowa State
After coming in this week being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the UNC Tar Heels suffered a shocking, 70-65, loss on Friday to the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. After the game, UNC graduate student Pete Nance exclaimed that the Tar Heels can’t get too down about the loss as per Andy Katz of NCAA.com.
LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t played in five games. So, is it because he’s actually hurt, or is The King secretly playing for Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar? James literally has a doppelganger playing for the African side and couldn’t help but laugh when informed about it. Via BR: […] The post LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Kidd comes clean about major reason Luka Doncic, Mavs lost to Raptors
The Dallas Mavericks lost their third consecutive game on Saturday, this time against the Toronto Raptors. The loss dropped the Mavs to .500 at 9-9, somewhere they haven’t been since they were 3-3 at the end of October. After the game, head coach Jason Kidd was adamant about the reason why the Mavs lost as per BallySports Southwest.
Draymond Green sounds off on critical switch up that can turn Warriors’ season
Steve Kerr made a subtle yet important switch involving Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors’ latest win on Wednesday. The team’s defensive anchor didn’t return with the starters in the second quarter, instead coming in early to run the reserve unit. Draymond spoke at length about...
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Rockets prediction, odds and pick – 11/26/2022
A Western Conference showdown will be on tap between a pair of youthful squads as the Oklahoma City Thunder battle it out in the Lone Star State against the Houston Rockets. It is time to take an exclusive sneak peek at our NBA odds series, where our Thunder-Rockets prediction and pick will be revealed. Entering […] The post NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Rockets prediction, odds and pick – 11/26/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jazz coach’s hilarious Stephen Curry admission is ultimate sign of respect
Stephen Curry is so good that he’s seemingly got the power to momentarily make opposing head coaches forget that they’re supposed to switch their fan mode off before a game against the Golden State Warriors. At least that was the case Friday night when the Utah Jazz, coached by Will Hardy, played the Warriors in the Bay Area.
Lakers Twitter crying tears of joy after LeBron James goes OFF for 39 points vs. Spurs
In case you missed it, LeBron James WENT OFF on Saturday night in a masterful performance against the San Antonio Spurs. The four-time NBA champ led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 143-138 victory with a season-high 39-point explosion that sent shockwaves around the league. If you’re on social media...
Lakers star Anthony Davis reacts to LeBron James’ return after 5-game injury absence
The Los Angeles Lakers welcomed LeBron James back on Friday night with a 105-94 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron was finally able to recover from a groin injury that sidelined him for five games, and his return could not have come at a better time for a Lakers side that has picked up a lot of momentum of late.
Jason Kidd drops truth bomb on OG Anunoby’s hot start to the season
The Toronto Raptors have been struck hard by the injury bug this season, but one player in particular who has managed to avoid any serious injuries this year is OG Anunoby. Before Anunoby’s Raptors were set to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd heaped some heavy praise on Anunoby […] The post Jason Kidd drops truth bomb on OG Anunoby’s hot start to the season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring
No. 8 Duke Blue Devils avoided an upset Thursday, escaping their meeting with unranked Oregon State Beavers with a 54-51 victory. Duke basketball had a hard time pulling away from the Beavers, which many expected the Blue Devils to do. One huge reason for that was the Blue Devils’ historically atrocious accuracy on offense. As […] The post Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
