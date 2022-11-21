Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
theonlycolors.com
3-2-1 Preview: 3 Key Stats, 2 Things We Want To See and 1 Best Bet for Michigan State vs. Penn State
Happy Thanksgiving! If you are reading this and still care deeply enough about the Michigan State football season to read a preview, I’ve got news for you... You are the best Spartan fan out there. A sick person, yes. But also the best Spartan fan this program could ask for.
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Penn State (2010)
Location: Beaver Stadium (State College, Pennsylvania) All-time Matchup Record: Michigan State leads 18-17-1 No matter how forgettable you’d like it to be, the aches felt following Michigan State’s double overtime loss to Indiana on Saturday may be one felt for a while to come. The Spartans had an opportunity to salvage what's been mostly a disappointing season and lock in a bowl game before heading to a hostile environment at Penn State to close the season, but missed wide left.
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Reacts: A sad end to the season for Michigan State
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. What a difference a week makes. Just days after Michigan State fans near unanimously felt...
thedailyhoosier.com
Three scholarship players out for IU basketball against Little Rock
Indiana will be without the services of three scholarship players on Wednesday evening against Little Rock, including a starter. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal all emerged from the locker room not in uniform about 60 minutes prior to tip. Jackson-Davis appeared to be dealing with a back issue...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock
Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
theonlycolors.com
Seven Michigan State football players will face charges stemming from Michigan tunnel incident
After reviewing the police report investigating the incident that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Michigan State-Michigan game on Oct. 29, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor announced on Wednesday that charges are being filed against seven MSU football players. Khary Crump, who has been suspended from Michigan State’s...
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Reacts: What exactly happened in the Indiana game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Over the span of one half of football, just about everything went wrong for Michigan...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State hockey’s Karsen Dorwart named Big Ten Second Star of the Week
Michigan State men’s ice hockey freshman center Karsen Dorwart has been named the Second Star of the Week by the Big Ten, the conference announced Tuesday. Dorwart had two goals and two assists between both games against Penn State this past weekend. Michigan State split the series with Penn...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Little Rock at Indiana game day essentials
Little Rock (2-3) at No. 11 Indiana (4-0) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Indiana 90 No. 326 Little Rock 59. Series: Indiana leads 2-0. IU won last meeting 77-53 on Dec. 29, 1994. Little Rock’s Darrell...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s and women’s basketball move up in AP rankings
After a 2-0 week that included a high major road win at Xavier, IU men’s basketball moved up a spot to No. 11 in the new AP top-25 released on Monday. It marks the second time Indiana has moved up a spot after opening the season at No. 13.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State hockey’s Jagger Joshua says nothing done since Ohio State player used racial slurs
Michigan State men’s ice hockey senior left wing Jagger Joshua is speaking out today regarding an incident between him and an Ohio State player on Nov. 11. Joshua claims that the OSU player used racial slurs toward him “multiple times.”. “Acts of racism do not belong in hockey,...
Indiana basketball: Three Trojans to halt in Wednesday’s contest
No. 11 Indiana basketball has begun the season 4-0 and looks to handle the Little Rock Trojans on Wednesday in Assembly Hall. After taking care of business against Xavier and Miami (OH) last week, the Hoosiers face off against Little Rock and Jackson State this week in Assembly Hall. Besides...
CBS Sports
How to watch Indiana vs. Little Rock: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Little Rock Trojans will take on the #12 Indiana Hoosiers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. On Sunday, the Trojans narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Jackson State...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Coaches use AED to revive Greenwood student who collapsed during basketball practice
GREENWOOD, Ind. — An eighth-grade Greenwood student is recovering after collapsing at basketball practice Friday afternoon. Coaches and other staff members were able to quickly administer CPR and use a defibrillator to save the student’s life. Doctors later determined the student has a heart condition that had not...
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
Indiana soldier’s remains identified 70 years after his death in Korea
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) – Occasionally, when you least expect it, something amazing happens. Mary Kincaid Chauncey spent over 70 years wondering if her brother would ever be identified.He was killed in battle in Korea. But thanks to DNA technology, Sgt. James Coleman is coming home. “It’s been like a miracle to me. It amazes me […]
cbs4indy.com
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
wrtv.com
Indianapolis pastor running for mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pastor is now hoping to become the city's next mayor. WRTV has learned Pastor James W. Jackson is running as a Republican. He has filed paperwork and informed his congregation at Fervent Prayer Church Sunday. A formal announcement is expected soon. Jackson joins incumbent Mayor...
