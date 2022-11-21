Celebrating Giving Tuesday can look like many different things including giving to local charities. 2022 Giving Tuesday is November 29 and there are some local ways to give. Giving Tuesday is celebrated worldwide and was created in 2012 to have a day to encourage people to do good things, especially for others. It has grown into a well-celebrated day and some even celebrate it every Tuesday by giving back in some form.

