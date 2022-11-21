ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone turned down $34 million Rambo paycheck, talks biggest regrets: 'I wasted a lot of time'

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most bankable action heroes, and is one of only a few actors ever to have a film that topped the box office across six consecutive decades. The 76-year-old Academy Award-nominee admitted he had a few regrets in his lifetime, though, one of which was turning down a proposed $34 million paycheck to star in another "Rambo" movie in the '80s.
Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying

The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive

Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
‘Shocked And Appalled’: Miley Cyrus Grossed Out By Dad Billy Ray’s Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer

Miley Cyrus has been fuming about her dad Billy Ray getting secretly engaged to his 34-year-old Aussie singer lover Firerose and has yet to call to congratulate him, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Miley, 29, and her dad have been estranged ever since her mom Tish filed for divorce earlier this year. An insider revealed the pop star was not impressed after finding out Billy Ray was in a relationship with someone young enough to be her sister. Billy Ray recently proposed to Firerose weeks after she moved into his Tennessee pad. The cradle-robing romance has grossed out...
Sylvester Stallone Says Bruce Willis Has Been “Incommunicado”

Sylvester Stallone shared an update on his friend and former co-star Bruce Willis. Bruce recently retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which affects the brain and speech. Sylvester said he hasn’t really been in touch with Bruce because he’s been “incommunicado.”. He explained, “Bruce is...
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Video: 'Time Traveler' Spotted in Crowd at 1977 Elvis Concert

A crowd shot from one of Elvis Presley's final concerts shows what some suspect could be a time traveler in the form of a woman holding a modern-day cell phone. The odd scene was reportedly discovered by a Reddit user who noticed the peculiar moment while watching a 1977 CBS special which featured some of the King of Rock and Roll's final performances in June of that year. During the program, as Elvis begins singing "Don't be Cruel," he tosses one of his trademark scarves into the crowd. When the camera briefly pans to his adoring fans attempting to catch it, a woman can be seen holding a rather curious black rectangular object with a small silvery square that bears an uncanny resemblance to a cell phone.
Sylvester Stallone Says The Expendables 4 Is 80 Percent Jason Statham

Sylvester Stallone may have created The Expendables, but franchise star Jason Statham is the dominant force in the upcoming, fourth installment of the high-octane action series. The film was always designed to be the passing of the baton from Stallone to Statham as the head of the franchise, but according to Stallone, it seems he had fairly little to do with the film itself, with the new movie being primarily a Statham movie. It means fans can expect Statham's more intense, less personable form of action hero to shape the franchise going forward.
