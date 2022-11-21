Read full article on original website
Sylvester Stallone turned down $34 million Rambo paycheck, talks biggest regrets: 'I wasted a lot of time'
Sylvester Stallone is one of the most bankable action heroes, and is one of only a few actors ever to have a film that topped the box office across six consecutive decades. The 76-year-old Academy Award-nominee admitted he had a few regrets in his lifetime, though, one of which was turning down a proposed $34 million paycheck to star in another "Rambo" movie in the '80s.
Sylvester Stallone says he and Arnold Schwarzenegger 'truly loathed each other' in the 1990s: 'At least I wasn't pregnant in a film'
Sylvester Stallone explained his feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990s. The "Rambo" and "Rocky" star actively chased a role Schwarzenegger wanted, but it was a clever trap. Stallone later appeared in the poorly received comedy, "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot." Sylvester Stallone is best known for starring in...
Dolph Lundgren And Sylvester Stallone Have Patched Things Up Since The Dispute Over The Rocky Spin-Off
Earlier this year, fans got some exciting news about an intriguing "Creed" and "Rocky" spinoff starring Dolph Lundgren — which wouldn't involve Sylvester Stallone. As you can imagine, the Italian Stallion didn't take too kindly to this. "I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told...
Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?
Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
George Lopez Needed “Trauma Therapy” After Seeing Daughter Twerk Upside-Down
George Lopez can admit that his relationship with daughter Mayan Lopez has been rocky, as the pair attended “trauma therapy” together after the comic came across a video of his baby girl twerking upside down on TikTok. “I was divorced and then Mayan and I didn’t talk for...
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying
The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
Milburn Stone Refused to Play Doc in ‘Gunsmoke’ Unless They Agreed to 1 ‘Ridiculous’ Contract Condition
Actor Milburn Stone refused to sign the 'Gunsmoke' contract to play Doc Adams until they agreed to add a specific contractual condition.
‘Gunsmoke’ Fan ‘Disappointed’ That Ken Curtis’ Festus Haggen Fought to Preserve Slavery During the Civil War
Ken Curtis' 'Gunsmoke' character, Festus Haggen, was revealed to have fought for the Confederate Army during the Civil War, which disappointed some fans.
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive
Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
Elizabeth Taylor's older brother only died recently but he was known as the founder of a hippie commune
Baby Elizabeth Taylor with her mother and brother Howard in 1934Credit: Francis Taylor ?; Public Domain Image. Classic Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor (1932 - 2011) had a beloved older brother, Howard Taylor (1929 - 2020).
John Wayne Sought Revenge on His Stunt Double for Convincing Audiences He Had a Bald Spot
'Paradise Canyon' star John Wayne got revenge on his co-star and stunt double for not doing a better job of hiding his bald spot in a fight sequence.
‘Shocked And Appalled’: Miley Cyrus Grossed Out By Dad Billy Ray’s Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer
Miley Cyrus has been fuming about her dad Billy Ray getting secretly engaged to his 34-year-old Aussie singer lover Firerose and has yet to call to congratulate him, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Miley, 29, and her dad have been estranged ever since her mom Tish filed for divorce earlier this year. An insider revealed the pop star was not impressed after finding out Billy Ray was in a relationship with someone young enough to be her sister. Billy Ray recently proposed to Firerose weeks after she moved into his Tennessee pad. The cradle-robing romance has grossed out...
'Yellowstone' Fans Notice Very Specific Error in Latest Episode
Yellowstone season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network, and fans of the show are always on the lookout for easter eggs or errors. In the latest episode, one eagle-eyed fan made an accurate observation about a minute mistake in the show. The episode flashes back to a scene featuring...
Sylvester Stallone Says Bruce Willis Has Been “Incommunicado”
Sylvester Stallone shared an update on his friend and former co-star Bruce Willis. Bruce recently retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which affects the brain and speech. Sylvester said he hasn’t really been in touch with Bruce because he’s been “incommunicado.”. He explained, “Bruce is...
