Which toys have been recalled this year?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Congressman Llyod Doggett and advocacy group warn Texans of the potential dangers in some children’s toys.

On Monday, the Texas Public Interest Research Group (TexPIRG) Education Fund held a press conference with Congressman Lloyd Doggett to discuss the findings of the latest Trouble in Toyland — an annual report which examines trends to determine the potential dangers of toys typically bought for the holiday season.

“There’s nothing quite as exciting as seeing the smile on a child’s face, as packages are opened at Christmas or Hanukkah. But the dangers are sometimes not as obvious,” said Doggett.

In 2020, an estimated 198,000 toy-related injuries, for different age groups, were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments.

The main points highlighted in this report center around parent, manufacturer and distributor responsibility. And online sellers are a potential risk that buyers should be aware of.

“Sometimes those online sales will continue to sell toys that have either been recalled or which pose very obvious dangers,” said Doggett.

TexPIRG recommends parents and caregivers check their children’s toys and beware of online sellers that are selling popular, in-demand toys at a reduced price and toys that were previously unavailable, now available online as they may be counterfeit.

Doggett and TexPIRG urge Congress to pass the INFORM Consumers Act – introduced in 2021, that aims to stop the sale of stolen, counterfeit, or dangerous consumer products, including toys.

Another TexPIRG recommendation is that parents and caregivers should inspect new toys thoroughly and periodically for wear and tear when giving them to young children.

“It’s very important in working with purchases to consider not only the child that it’s being purchased for but the children who may be around that toy,” said Doggett.

One way to check for a potential choking hazard is by using an empty toilet paper roll.

“If the piece will fall through the cylinder… they do pose a problem for younger children,” Doggett said.



You can also check for recalled toys at saferproducts.gov .

