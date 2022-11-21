Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Much-needed rain heading this way
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A foggy start across much of Indiana. Sunshine for Saturday with much-needed rain heading this way later tonight and into Sunday. TODAY: There’s a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place for parts of Indiana until 9 a.m. Look for foggy conditions to start off the day. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday with clouds increasing later this afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s.
WISH-TV
Soaking rain and breezy for Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds continue to increase this evening across central Indiana ahead of our next system which will produce soaking rain. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely, especially in the early morning. Isolated rumbles of thunder are possible in the early morning mainly south. Low temperatures in the low to mid-40s.
WISH-TV
Sunshine returns Friday; Rain chances increase this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mild temps and sunshine continue as we roll through the extended holiday weekend. Potential for heavy rain is setting up later this weekend. Scattered light showers along a cold front will continue to move out this morning. There will likely be some patchy areas of fog this morning. Gradual clearing is expected this afternoon with cooler, but still pleasant temperatures this afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 50s.
WISH-TV
Thursday evening showers, sun returns for Black Friday shopping
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few scattered showers are possible this evening. Cloudy skies stick around for the first part of Friday before the sun returns for the afternoon. TONIGHT: A few scattered showers will be possible across much of Indiana. Not everyone will see rain and for those who do it will be on the light side. Clouds stick around through the overnight hours with lows falling into the lower 40s.
WISH-TV
Mild Thanksgiving, with showers returning Thursday evening
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures surge close to 60° this afternoon before rain chances return for the evening hours. We’ll start the day off chilly and bright. Temperatures will warm quickly with sunshine through early afternoon. Clouds will gradually build later in the day. Highs should hit the upper 50s and lower 60s.
WISH-TV
Thanksgiving travel prices rise: ‘It’s gone up tremendously’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is the next big travel day in the United States, and people will be met in the skies and on the roads with inflation. Morgan Elmore, a traveler at Indianapolis International Airport, said Thursday, “We want to be able to come home and see the family more often, but the price definitely limits that a little bit.”
WISH-TV
Danville police issue traffic alert for Winterland Holiday Light Show
DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville police have issued a traffic plan for the Winterland Holiday Light Show in Ellis Park until the end of December, according to a Facebook post from Danville Metropolitan Police Department. The Winterland Holiday Light Show entrance will only be accessible from the west-bound...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Diamond K Sweets
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Kelsie Reyes, part of the mother-daughter team behind Diamond K Sweets in Spencer, Indiana. The company was recognized as the 2022 Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year for the State of Indiana by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
WISH-TV
Black Friday shoppers take over Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Christmas shopping season started early Friday morning with Black Friday shoppers at Castleton Square Mall and other malls across the country. Security will patrol Castleton Square Mall and other Simon Property Group locations on Friday to ensure shoppers feel safe, according to Danielle Parker, Simon’s area director of marketing and business development.
WISH-TV
Chicken replaced turkey: Inflation, bird flu impact Mozel Sanders’ Thanksgiving dinner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 10,000 meals were served Thursday to Indianapolis families in the annual push to make sure no one would go hungry on Thanksgiving. This year, one Thanksgiving staple was missing from the menu: Chicken replaced turkey. One by one, the meals were prepped and delivered....
WISH-TV
Man dies in overnight shooting on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating the death of a man shot and killed early Saturday on the city’s southeast side. Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man fatally wounded in the 3300 block of Temple Avenue. That’s a residential area south of the intersection of Keystone and Troy Avenues and just east of I-65.
WISH-TV
Perfect holiday gifts for young dinosaur lovers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dinosaurs are all the rage for kids of many ages, and if your little one loves dinosaurs, then the holiday season is a great time to find a few dino-themed gifts they’ll adore. Katy Mann, the creator of “Indy With Kids,” stopped by Daybreak on...
WISH-TV
Visit any Indiana state park, forest, or other DNR property for free on Black Friday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want to avoid the holiday rush? Spend time outdoors Friday with a free visit to any Indiana state park, forest, fish and wildlife area, nature preserve, trail, or reservoir. All Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties will offer free admission on Black Friday as part of...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Beth White of Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators — and a special animal guest — to discuss the organization’s mission and what people should and shouldn’t do to help keep wildlife safe during the winter.
WISH-TV
Mozel Sanders Foundation ready to serve over 10,000 meals Thanksgiving day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mozel Sanders Foundation will be able to feed over 10,000 families during this year for Thanksgiving day. This year marks the 51st year for serving families on Thanksgiving for the foundation. According to a news release, area churches and kitchens are pitching in to make...
WISH-TV
Increase in thefts during holiday shopping season, law enforcement issue shopping tips
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season is always a special time of the year for giving, but sadly for some it’s a time of taking. As thefts increase during the season, police officers are urging the community to stay alert. “I mean the deals are amazing, but it’s...
WISH-TV
New Orleans wins 87-84 against IUPUI at Big Easy Classic
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — K’mani Doughty had 20 points in New Orleans’ 87-84 win against IUPUI on Thursday at the Big Easy Classic. Doughty also had seven rebounds and five assists for the Privateers (2-3). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jordan Johnson was 3 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists and three steals.
WISH-TV
All lanes of SB I-69 closed near Anderson due to semi crash
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A crash involving a semitruck has closed all lanes of southbound I-69 in Madison County. Police have blocked the interstate between State Road 32 and Rangeline Road, which is approximately 1 mile north of Anderson. The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the closure to into...
WISH-TV
Previewing the IHSAA football state finals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium will be rocking Friday and Saturday with the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s football state finals. News 8’s Sports Director Anthony Calhoun previews the area teams gunning for state titles. Game schedule. Friday. Class 2A: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei, 11...
WISH-TV
Small plane glides to safety near I-70 in Hancock County; pilot unhurt
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt Friday morning after a small plane landed on the shore of a retention pond near I-70 in Hancock County, police said. At around 8 a.m., dispatchers began receiving phone calls about a plane crash landing near Mt. Comfort Road and I-70, close to property owned by Carvana, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
