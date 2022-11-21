The government shouldn't decide who gets anyone's kids. It should be handled by the family. The government wants your kids for their own purposes and it's not anything nice for those kids at all.
Even before you die they still do. My child’s in dss care due to the fact he was spanked. They refused to transport him to my mother or mother in law 2hrs away but they moved him almost 1.5hrs away… blows my mind. Long story short dss doesn’t care about the kids or families. They care about their pay checks. The few people who truly do care can’t change the system because it’s so messed up. It’s all sad. The state doesn’t care either way.
my children have been missing since 2018. three teenagers in Charlotte North Carolina told they can never see or speak to their father ever again because their mom don't like him. how do you tell three teenage girls that can never see or speak to or about their father ever again without abusing them? turns out mom had to get a job at a school across town as a secretary and put notes in their folders instructing teachers not to talk to the children about their father. children missing Charlotte North Carolina since 2018
