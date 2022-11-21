Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Expired license plate leads to Leesburg felon’s arrest with gun
An expired license plate led to a Leesburg felon’s arrest on a weapons charge. A Sumter County deputy sheriff was on patrol Monday afternoon when he observed a a gold Cadillac driven by 32-year-old Christopher Allen Dickson traveling eastbound on East Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman. The vehicle had an expired license plate.
ocala-news.com
MCSO arrests Ocala man after finding stolen gun, drugs inside vehicle during traffic stop
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ocala man after a stolen firearm, fentanyl, and cocaine were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound on Baseline Road, near NE 7th Street, at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy observed that the driver, later identified as Steven Montanez, was “unable to properly maintain lanes,” according to the MCSO report.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg teen busted with marijuana concealed in his crotch
A 19-year-old Leesburg man was arrested on a drug possession charge when he admitted he had marijuana concealed in his crotch. A Sumter County deputy sheriff was on patrol Monday in Webster when he saw a black Kia passenger car run a stop sign. The deputy noted the vehicle did not have operating brake lights.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man flees from deputies, faces fentanyl trafficking charges
A Hernando man faces drug and resisting arrest charges after law enforcement officers said he ran twice, once while cuffed behind his back and already in the cruiser. The arrest of 35-year-old Daniel Robert Parker began Saturday, Nov. 19, when two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on East Eagle Trail, Hernando because of a disturbance complaint, according to arrest reports.
fox35orlando.com
Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages
A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after allegedly battering woman, fleeing from MCSO deputy
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a 42-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of battering a woman and fleeing from several deputies. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in Marion County in reference to a sex offender verification that was being conducted on Adam Acevedo. Upon arrival, the female victim approached the deputy and advised that Acevedo had been physically and verbally abusive since he got out of jail last month.
Citrus County Chronicle
CCSO participating in ‘Get Stuffed Not Cuffed’ enforcement operation
Beginning today, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) DUI enforcement initiative. The operation will run through Monday. During this time of year, celebrations with families occur, food is plentiful, and the occasional intoxicating beverage is consumed. Regretfully, people...
WESH
Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
NBC 2
Scam caller takes $25,000 after pretending to be this couple’s granddaughter
Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a scam call that took $25,000 from a Deland couple. On Monday, a woman called and said she was the couple’s granddaughter. She said she was in a car accident in South Carolina and she needed $12,500 to bail out of jail.
Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
WCJB
Levy County deputies arrest barricaded man threatening to shoot family member
MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of threatening to shoot a family member at a home in Morriston after hours of negotiating on Friday. Deputies responded to a home on Southeast 197 Court after a report of gunfire. Deputies say Ross Marple, 30,...
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
Orange County deputies upset over proposed plea deal of convicted felon
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County sheriff’s deputies packed into a courtroom on Monday, upset over a possible plea deal. Deputies told a judge that a man accused of shooting his brother, attacking a pregnant woman and then firing at deputies is getting off way too easily. Two...
fox35orlando.com
Man found dead in Sanford apartment after neighbors hear gunshots, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. - Deputies responded to a report of gunshots and found a man dead inside a Sanford apartment Tuesday morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement arrived at the Vista Haven Apartments on Petunia Terrace shortly after 8 a.m. and found several shell casings and blood in the breezeway.
hernandosun.com
Inmate accused in 2021 shooting in Brooksville
HCSO investigators will serve a warrant on a Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) inmate and principal suspect in a shooting that followed a series of death threats made to a Brooksville resident in 2021. Denise M. Moloney, media relations manager and public information officer (PIO) for the Hernando County Sheriff’s...
ocala-news.com
Marion Oaks man accused of breaking into home, stealing cellphones and jewelry
A 19-year-old Marion Oaks man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of breaking into a woman’s home and stealing several cellphones and jewelry items. On Friday, November 18, an MCSO corporal responded to a residence located in the 6600 block of SE...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police investigating theft of riding lawnmower
The Ocala Police Department is seeking any information from the public that could help locate a riding lawnmower that was stolen last month from a local business. On October 26, 2022, an orange SCAG Turf Tiger riding lawnmower (pictured below) was stolen from a business in Ocala, according to a social media post from OPD.
WESH
Blood on apartment door leads deputies to find man shot & killed in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — People living at Vista Haven Apartments in unincorporated Sanford are shaken up after learning that deputies found a man who had been shot and killed inside one of the units Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police tape still dangled from a staircase railing as the Seminole County...
