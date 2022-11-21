Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
New route for Crystal River Christmas Parade 2022
Spectators will now be able to utilize both sides of HWY 19 to view the parade floats. At the request of the City of Crystal River and the Citrus County Sheriff’s department, it has been decided to move forward with a new route for this year’s Crystal River Christmas parade, on December 3rd. This decision was not made lightly, and while the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce is committed to continuing this holiday tradition, we assure you that we take the safety of our parade participants and spectators very seriously. This new route will shift the beginning of the parade to the South, closing both sides of HWY 19, and creating a detour for through-traffic.
villages-news.com
Christmas tree lighting season to kick off in The Villages
The Christmas tree lighting season is set to kick off in The Villages. The merriment begins with the first Christmas tree lighting event Saturday, Nov. 26 at Brownwood Paddock Square. Performers will include the Mystic Jewels, All That Ballroom, the Prime Time Twirlers and Music in Motion. Lake Sumter Landing...
villages-news.com
Panhandlers make for awkward situations in season of thanksgiving
A woman panhandling Wednesday afternoon at Colony Plaza in The Villages made for an awkward situation. There were hardly any parking spaces available at the super-busy Publix, as shoppers stocked up on Thanksgiving Eve. Many Villagers have children and grandchildren in town for the long holiday weekend and were loading extra snacks, soda and ice cream into their shopping carts in addition to the traditional Thanksgiving fare.
Central Florida residents get ready for Black Friday shopping this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s almost time before we see just how many people will camp out and line up for the deals on Black Friday. Parking spots were empty at a parking lot for an Orlando shopping center on Thanksgiving Day. When Channel 9 spoke to some shoppers...
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’
I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
Holiday Happenings in Lake County, Florida
The holidays are almost here, and the celebrations are beginning all over Lake County, Florida. Here is the list of the events I've spotted so far. If I've missed something, please comment with information about additional events that are happening here in Lake County; I'll make sure to include them in a future article.
Orlando Fire Department breaks ground on new ‘Beast of the East’ fire station
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department has broken ground on a new fire station. It is calling the station “The Beast of the East.”. The 15,000-square-foot site on Curry Ford Road near Gaston Foster Road will house 30 firefighters and four trucks. It replaces the original Fire...
florida-backroads-travel.com
RICHLOAM GENERAL STORE
The Richloam General Store is open for business. It is a historic structure dating back to 1922 that was originally used as a general store. Over the years it also served as a railroad express station and post office. The store is about one half mile south of State Road...
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
6 hours to get food: In some parts of Orlando, access is more than an afterthought
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ellis White walked slowly to his front gate, holding back a dog that zealously guarded the back side of fence. He spoke softly, but confidently, not taking much time to think behind a face aged by years of stress holding a family together on the west side of Orlando.
leesburg-news.com
Homeowner’s security camera aids deputy in capture of suspected thief
A Leesburg homeowner’s security camera aided a deputy in the capture of a suspected thief. A Lake County deputy was dispatched to a residence in Leesburg when a homeowner called 911 regarding the theft of a brand new Craftsman push mower from his front yard. The homeowner said he...
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
Orange County shelter seeks home for dog found abandoned in garbage can
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A dog found abandoned inside a trash can in Orange County is looking for a forever home. The dog, named Panda by the Orange County Animal Services staff, was rescued by officers last week and is now up for adoption. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages
A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
ocala-news.com
Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving
Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
Neighbors call for pause in plans for 2 high-rise condo buildings along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some people are calling for a pause on plans to build two high-rise condominium buildings along the Volusia County coastline. Following a destructive hurricane season along the beach, some are saying the plans should be reassessed. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Some...
Bay News 9
The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
ocala-news.com
OPD employees donate 50 Thanksgiving meals to local families in need
Ocala Police Department employees donated their holiday bonus checks on Tuesday to provide 50 Thanksgiving dinners to local families in need. Each year, the City of Ocala gives OPD employees a $30 check to help cover the cost of their Thanksgiving meal. This year, as well as in previous years, OPD employees opted instead to donate their money so that other families could enjoy a nice holiday meal.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders
ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
