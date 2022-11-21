ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Citrus County Chronicle

New route for Crystal River Christmas Parade 2022

Spectators will now be able to utilize both sides of HWY 19 to view the parade floats. At the request of the City of Crystal River and the Citrus County Sheriff’s department, it has been decided to move forward with a new route for this year’s Crystal River Christmas parade, on December 3rd. This decision was not made lightly, and while the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce is committed to continuing this holiday tradition, we assure you that we take the safety of our parade participants and spectators very seriously. This new route will shift the beginning of the parade to the South, closing both sides of HWY 19, and creating a detour for through-traffic.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
villages-news.com

Christmas tree lighting season to kick off in The Villages

The Christmas tree lighting season is set to kick off in The Villages. The merriment begins with the first Christmas tree lighting event Saturday, Nov. 26 at Brownwood Paddock Square. Performers will include the Mystic Jewels, All That Ballroom, the Prime Time Twirlers and Music in Motion. Lake Sumter Landing...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Panhandlers make for awkward situations in season of thanksgiving

A woman panhandling Wednesday afternoon at Colony Plaza in The Villages made for an awkward situation. There were hardly any parking spaces available at the super-busy Publix, as shoppers stocked up on Thanksgiving Eve. Many Villagers have children and grandchildren in town for the long holiday weekend and were loading extra snacks, soda and ice cream into their shopping carts in addition to the traditional Thanksgiving fare.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’

I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
OCALA, FL
florida-backroads-travel.com

RICHLOAM GENERAL STORE

The Richloam General Store is open for business. It is a historic structure dating back to 1922 that was originally used as a general store. Over the years it also served as a railroad express station and post office. The store is about one half mile south of State Road...
WEBSTER, FL
WESH

Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages

A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving

Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

OPD employees donate 50 Thanksgiving meals to local families in need

Ocala Police Department employees donated their holiday bonus checks on Tuesday to provide 50 Thanksgiving dinners to local families in need. Each year, the City of Ocala gives OPD employees a $30 check to help cover the cost of their Thanksgiving meal. This year, as well as in previous years, OPD employees opted instead to donate their money so that other families could enjoy a nice holiday meal.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders

ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
ORLANDO, FL

