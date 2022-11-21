Brazen carjacking in quiet Metairie neighborhood

A woman carjacked in the driveway of her Metairie home Sunday night.

The woman was not injured, but thieves did make off with her 2018 Honda Accord.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's say the woman and her husband were pulling up around 11pm at their home off Neyrey Street in the quiet neighborhood.

When her husband went into the home, the carjackers pounced.

The woman was sitting in the passenger seat looking at her phone when a man with a gun opened her the passenger side door and ordered her out.

A second man got into the driver's seat and the men drove off.

Anyone with information about the car jacking is asked to call Crimestoppers.