Tulsa Police arrest two men after a string of business break-ins. Investigators now believe the two are connected to several other burglaries at stores all over town. Police say the burglars were caught after most recently breaking into a hair salon, nail salon, and jewelry store on Wednesday morning. Officers say they responded to several burglary calls and found one of the suspects running across the street.

TULSA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO