Read full article on original website
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested in connection with stabbing death in Glenpool
GLENPOOL — A Glenpool man was arrested Friday night after police say he stabbed another man. Richard Allen Harris, 27, was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint, according to jail records. Glenpool police said in a press release they responded to a stabbing call near 138th and South Elm...
KOKI FOX 23
Four arrested after Tulsa Police find stolen U-Haul pickup truck
TULSA, Okla. — A stolen U-Haul pickup truck lead to police arresting four people on Friday night, according to the Tulsa Police Department. In a media release, police said they found a stolen U-Haul pickup truck in the parking of Clarion Motel near 31st and Memorial on Nov. 25, around 8:00 p.m.
Glenpool police investigate fatal stabbing
Police say 27-year-old Richard Harris was arrested at the scene after someone reported a stabbing around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD reminds people to not store guns in cars, shares gun storage tips
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is sharing gun storage tips as well as reminding people not to store guns in their cars. In a social media post, TPD said Tulsans reported about 40 guns a month were stolen from their cars. Half of those thefts were from someone breaking into the car by force and the other half occurred while the car was unlocked.
Benton County sheriff’s deputy finds drugs, gun, stolen items in traffic stop
Benton County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit found multiple drugs during a traffic stop on Nov. 3.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Collinsville Man Indicted by Oklahoma Grand Jury
A Collinsville man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Tulsa for felonious crimes he allegedly committed recently related to firearms. Curt Thomas Been, age 52, is charged with felony possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of an unregistered weapon made from a shotgun. Been is banned from possession firearms due to a former conviction on a felony.
Tulsa Police: Two Arrested In Overnight Store Burglaries, Could Be Tied To Other Break-Ins
Tulsa Police arrest two men after a string of business break-ins. Investigators now believe the two are connected to several other burglaries at stores all over town. Police say the burglars were caught after most recently breaking into a hair salon, nail salon, and jewelry store on Wednesday morning. Officers say they responded to several burglary calls and found one of the suspects running across the street.
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested a man who is suspected to be connected to a string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa. Officers said they first responded to an attempted burglary near South Peoria and East 41st Street on Wednesday where they found a nail salon with a broken door, but a second call came in about a second burglary just a few blocks down the road near South Peoria and East 35th.
Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe
With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe. For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.
KTUL
Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for woman who allegedly fell out of car, caused crash, drove away
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify the following people. TPD says that on Tuesday, around 11:50 a.m. a gray Jeep Cherokee was being driven by the woman pictured when it crashed into a parked red Ford pickup at a gas station near Admiral and yale.
KHBS
Law enforcement releases new details in 14-year-old girl's disappearance
BARLING, Ark. — A 14-year-old Barling girl who went missing on her way to a babysitting job Monday afternoon was found by a neighbor the next morning, according to Philip Pevehouse, with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department. Police declined to publicly say what may have happened. "I think we...
Teen returned home in Barling after missing overnight, community reacts
A 14-year-old girl is back home safe after she went missing for nearly 16 hours, sending the entire state on a frantic search.
KTUL
Tulsa man waves down police after getting hit in head with pipe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with a bloody head flagged down police early Wednesday saying that someone hit him with a pipe. It happened around midnight near West 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard. Police found the suspect under the 41st Street bridge over the railroad tracks. They had...
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify young male who allegedly hit car with mini bike, ran away
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police department's Gilcrease Traffic Investigations unit is seeking help identifying the male pictured. Police say today around 11:30 a.m. TPD responded near West Edison Street and North Union Avenue for a crash between a car and mini bikes. TPD learned once arriving that...
Tulsa family says justice is served after murder conviction
A Tulsa family says justice is served after the man accused of killing their loved one was convicted by a federal jury.
Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 14-year-old girl who went missing out of Barling.
News On 6
Woman Killed In Craig County Crash
One woman is dead after a crash in Craig County near Ketchum just after 2:30 p.m. According to OHP, 18-year-old Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic due to massive injuries from the collision. Durham was from Vinita, Oklahoma. Both the driver and the passenger in...
KTUL
Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
KHBS
Police making sure people enjoy ‘Blackout Wednesday’ safely
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a popular night for some people to catch up with old friends, and have a few drinks. Fayetteville Police say they are playing Wednesday night by ear. They will bump up patrols if it’s a big crowd tonight. Otherwise, they will be making sure the streets are safe.
Comments / 0