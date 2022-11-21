ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Pediatric respiratory cases, flu strain Pacific Northwest hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore. - Children’s hospitals in the Pacific Northwest are struggling to maintain enough space for their young patients, and some report being over capacity amid increasing strain due to a surge in respiratory illness and hospitalizations. At the same time, the Seattle area’s first pediatric death from flu...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Here comes sickness: Today So Far

After a couple years of pandemic precautions, viruses like the flu and RSV are expected to surge, on top of an expected rise in Covid cases. That has hospitals worried. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November 22, 2022. All our Covid precautions over the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle, King County report first child flu death of the season

SEATTLE — Public Health Seattle & King County (Public Health) reported Wednesday the first pediatric flu death of the 2022-2023 flu season. Public Health said an elementary-school-aged child passed away on Nov. 13 due to complications from the flu. It is the first reported pediatric flu death in King County and Washington state this season and the first in the county since the 2019-2020 flu season.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Millions proposed for mental health resources in Seattle schools

Seattle City Council proposed millions for the upcoming budget for more mental health resources and School-Based Health Centers for students in the wake of the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. The investment is a joint proposal from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda for a combined $4...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud

EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
KOMO News

Over a week remains for Seattle residents to voice crime-related concerns

SEATTLE, Wash. — Public safety concerns can vary across Seattle’s diverse neighborhoods, and a survey capturing people’s perceptions is one way to help city officials prioritize limited resources. The 2022 Seattle Public Safety Survey closes on Nov. 30, so people have just nine days left to participate and have their voices heard.
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

Kirkland hospital uses COVID aid to trigger $1.9M in admin bonuses

Commissioners for EvergreenHealth in Kirkland narrowly approved an exception to the hospital’s leadership bonus program in June to count federal pandemic relief in its annual revenue calculation — triggering $1.9 million in management bonuses. The board’s split 4-3 decision provided an average of about $9,200 in additional compensation...
KIRKLAND, WA
KOMO News

How to tell if your child has RSV and what to do next

SEATTLE, Wash. — Hospitals in Washington state and across the country are dealing with an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children. With colder weather upon us and holiday gatherings afoot, hospitals are expecting to see even more patients sick with RSV in the coming months. For...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Snohomish County plane crash victims identified

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the four victims of a deadly plane crash on Nov. 18. The four victims include: David Newton, 67, of Wichita, Kansas; Nathan Precup, 33, of Seattle; Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor; Scott Brenneman, 52, of Roy. The group consisted of two test pilots, a flight test director and an instrumental engineer.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
koze.com

E. Washington Residents Plead Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID Relief Funding for Purported Businesses

RICHLAND & SPOKANE, WA – Three eastern Washington residents have pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funding that was intended for struggling businesses. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa R. Waldref, says these three convictions are the most recent obtained by the region’s COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force, which was launched earlier this year.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snow causes spinouts, closes stretches of I-90 in Cascades

Snow and ice made Thanksgiving travel through the Cascade passes difficult Tuesday, with eastbound I-90 traffic shut down in two places because of spinouts. Tuesday morning saw freezing rain on Snoqualmie Pass, which quickly escalated to several inches of snow falling as the day continued. The issues started when large...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

The most reviled Thanksgiving food in Washington state

With Thanksgiving just days away, a map created with geotagged Twitter data by the food website The Daring Kitchen identified the most reviled Thanksgiving food in each state. Through this system, it was determined Washington residents hate cranberries and cranberry sauce above all. What may be surprising to some is...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Bellevue teachers say no to school resource officers with a formal resolution

SEATTLE, Wash. — The debate over bringing school resource officers back on campus, following a deadly shooting at a Seattle high school earlier this month, is now dividing some communities. The Bellevue Education Association, which represents teachers in that district, passed a formal resolution to let their stance on this issue be known.
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

Social worker reports on-the-job attack in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A social worker with Department of Children, Youth, and Families or DCYF says she is recovering from an attack that was carried out by a foster youth in Puyallup last week. Her family says what happened is not a fluke, but instead part of a systemic...
PUYALLUP, WA

