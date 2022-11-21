Read full article on original website
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
q13fox.com
Pediatric respiratory cases, flu strain Pacific Northwest hospitals
PORTLAND, Ore. - Children’s hospitals in the Pacific Northwest are struggling to maintain enough space for their young patients, and some report being over capacity amid increasing strain due to a surge in respiratory illness and hospitalizations. At the same time, the Seattle area’s first pediatric death from flu...
KUOW
Here comes sickness: Today So Far
After a couple years of pandemic precautions, viruses like the flu and RSV are expected to surge, on top of an expected rise in Covid cases. That has hospitals worried. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November 22, 2022. All our Covid precautions over the...
Seattle, King County report first child flu death of the season
SEATTLE — Public Health Seattle & King County (Public Health) reported Wednesday the first pediatric flu death of the 2022-2023 flu season. Public Health said an elementary-school-aged child passed away on Nov. 13 due to complications from the flu. It is the first reported pediatric flu death in King County and Washington state this season and the first in the county since the 2019-2020 flu season.
myeverettnews.com
Snohomish Health District Urges Tele-Health Over Emergency Room And Clinic Visits As Flu Cases Surge
An urgent message from the Snohomish Health District today. Flu activity is increasing rapidly, and is expected to continue increasing through the end of fall and into the winter. The percentage of hospital visits for flu-like illness already is at least four times higher than the same time period in...
KOMO News
Millions proposed for mental health resources in Seattle schools
Seattle City Council proposed millions for the upcoming budget for more mental health resources and School-Based Health Centers for students in the wake of the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. The investment is a joint proposal from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda for a combined $4...
Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud
EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
KOMO News
Over a week remains for Seattle residents to voice crime-related concerns
SEATTLE, Wash. — Public safety concerns can vary across Seattle’s diverse neighborhoods, and a survey capturing people’s perceptions is one way to help city officials prioritize limited resources. The 2022 Seattle Public Safety Survey closes on Nov. 30, so people have just nine days left to participate and have their voices heard.
KOMO News
Wednesday expected to be busiest Thanksgiving travel day at Sea-Tac Airport
SEATTLE — The busiest travel days of the year are here. Whether it’s by land, sea or air, hundreds of thousands are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday in western Washington this year. The number of people flying through Sea-Tac International Airport is nearing pre-pandemic levels, and...
KOMO News
Outreach workers say resource event could draw in new homeless clients
TACOMA, Wash. — In the middle of a homeless crisis, staff with a Pierce County nonprofit said they are seeing a lack of clients coming forward to get housing and other help. An event next week called Collaboration for a Cause will try to make those connections and get people back on track.
Kirkland hospital uses COVID aid to trigger $1.9M in admin bonuses
Commissioners for EvergreenHealth in Kirkland narrowly approved an exception to the hospital’s leadership bonus program in June to count federal pandemic relief in its annual revenue calculation — triggering $1.9 million in management bonuses. The board’s split 4-3 decision provided an average of about $9,200 in additional compensation...
KOMO News
How to tell if your child has RSV and what to do next
SEATTLE, Wash. — Hospitals in Washington state and across the country are dealing with an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children. With colder weather upon us and holiday gatherings afoot, hospitals are expecting to see even more patients sick with RSV in the coming months. For...
Snohomish County plane crash victims identified
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the four victims of a deadly plane crash on Nov. 18. The four victims include: David Newton, 67, of Wichita, Kansas; Nathan Precup, 33, of Seattle; Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor; Scott Brenneman, 52, of Roy. The group consisted of two test pilots, a flight test director and an instrumental engineer.
KOMO News
Fake school threats cause lockdowns at several western Washington schools
WASHINGTON — At least five schools in western Washington ended up on lockdown Tuesday morning, due to "swatting" threats. A swatting threat is a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to draw a large police presence, which is against the law to do. In one of the...
koze.com
E. Washington Residents Plead Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID Relief Funding for Purported Businesses
RICHLAND & SPOKANE, WA – Three eastern Washington residents have pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funding that was intended for struggling businesses. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa R. Waldref, says these three convictions are the most recent obtained by the region’s COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force, which was launched earlier this year.
KOMO News
King Tides return to Oregon Coast; officials urge caution among beauty of big waves
PORTLAND, Ore. — A heads up if you’re headed to the Oregon and SW Washington Coast this holiday weekend. King Tides are forecast for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. King Tides are the highest winter tides that occur each year. IF YOU GO | Share your photos and video...
MyNorthwest.com
Snow causes spinouts, closes stretches of I-90 in Cascades
Snow and ice made Thanksgiving travel through the Cascade passes difficult Tuesday, with eastbound I-90 traffic shut down in two places because of spinouts. Tuesday morning saw freezing rain on Snoqualmie Pass, which quickly escalated to several inches of snow falling as the day continued. The issues started when large...
Is It Legal for Washington Truckers to Honk Their Horns for Kids?
Is It Illegal For A Truck Driver In Washington State To Honk Their Horn For Kids?. If you've been driving in Washington State and had a truck driver honk their horn at you, chances are you've got a kid in the back making the arm pump signal for a trucker to honk their horn.
MyNorthwest.com
The most reviled Thanksgiving food in Washington state
With Thanksgiving just days away, a map created with geotagged Twitter data by the food website The Daring Kitchen identified the most reviled Thanksgiving food in each state. Through this system, it was determined Washington residents hate cranberries and cranberry sauce above all. What may be surprising to some is...
KOMO News
Bellevue teachers say no to school resource officers with a formal resolution
SEATTLE, Wash. — The debate over bringing school resource officers back on campus, following a deadly shooting at a Seattle high school earlier this month, is now dividing some communities. The Bellevue Education Association, which represents teachers in that district, passed a formal resolution to let their stance on this issue be known.
Social worker reports on-the-job attack in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A social worker with Department of Children, Youth, and Families or DCYF says she is recovering from an attack that was carried out by a foster youth in Puyallup last week. Her family says what happened is not a fluke, but instead part of a systemic...
