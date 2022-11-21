Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents
CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. On Friday, police identified the victims as Thomas (Tom) Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85. Officers on Wednesday responded...
Utah woman faces felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $5,000 worth of rent payments
A woman in southern Utah has been arrested earlier this month for theft after authorities found she had been stealing rent payments from tenants and using a company debit card to make unauthorized purchases.
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol stops over 1,000 speeding drivers over days around Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol said they stopped over 1,000 speeding drivers in Utah in the days around Thanksgiving. They said the number of speeding violations was from Wednesday through Saturday. More from 2News. "We can’t say it enough, slow down so you can get to...
Driver arrested after crashing into Ogden Taco Bell drive-thru window
A man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday, Nov. 25, after he crashed into a Taco Bell drive-through window on 1670 West 12th Street.
Gephardt Daily
UHP investigating fatal crash on I-15 in Draper
DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving several vehicles late Friday night left one man dead, and all of Interstate 15 likely closed until well into the next morning. Utah Highway Trooper Mike Alexander, a public information officer, at 11:15 p.m. Friday confirmed one fatality...
One dead in Draper vehicle crash overnight
One man is dead after a vehicle crash in Draper late Friday night. Utah Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched around 10 p.m. to a serious injury vehicle crash on northbound I-15, near 14100 South.
ksl.com
Utahn suspected of killing elderly grandparents has history of assault, drug charges
CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
Suspect in 2021 murder of Utah radio DJ arrested in Mexico
The suspect in the murder of a local radio DJ, who allegedly fled the country after killing the woman in October 2021, has finally been arrested.
Gephardt Daily
Arrest documents reveal details about Clearfield double homicide
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents for a Clearfield man accused of murdering his grandparents paint a disturbing picture of a calculating, brutal attack from which it seems the elderly couple had little chance of escape. Suspect Dwayne Belt, 26, told police, post-Miranda, that he...
Burglar in critical condition after fight with homeowners
A man is in critical condition after he broke into a Kearns home and got into a fight with the owner of the home.
KSLTV
Utah man buys humidifier found with five packages of cocaine in it
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are investigating an incident where a purchased humidifier had 12.27 pounds of cocaine in it. According to a police report, on Nov. 2, a man reported he had purchased a humidifier from NPS in Salt Lake City. “He opened the humidifier to find that the inner workings had been removed and 5 packages of drugs were found inside.”
Police respond to apparent double homicide in Clearfield, 1 in custody
Two individuals have been found dead in a house near 700 North 1050 West around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Man takes woman hostage on flight to SLC, Good Samaritan steps in
SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo man is recounting an unnerving assault on a flight to Salt Lake City when a Syracuse man is accused of taking a woman hostage with a razor and making bizarre demands to the whole plane. That man, identified as 41-year-old Merrill Fackrell, is...
Home invasion leaves Kearns man in ‘extremely critical condition’ after owners retaliate, police say
A 37-year-old man is in "extremely critical condition" after he tried to break into a house near the 5000 block of Stone Flower Way on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
KSLTV
Utahn once convicted of killing mother followed girl into school to ‘hurt’ her, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man with a long history of mental illness who was found “guilty and insane” in the beating death of his mother more than 15 years ago is now facing charges accusing him of walking into a Salt Lake high school with the intent to harm students.
Suspect of fatal SLC nightclub shooting facing murder charge
The suspect of a Salt Lake City nightclub shooting that killed a 29-year-old mother was arrested sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning after turning himself in to law enforcement.
KUTV
Police arrest suspect in Salt Lake City shooting murder of 29-year-old mother
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police announced a suspect has been located and arrested in connection to a weekend shooting that left a 29-year-old mother dead. Nicole Olsen was at a nightclub with her boyfriend in the area of 300 South and West Temple in...
Fatal rollover shuts down I-15 northbound in Bluffdale
BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fatal crash has shut down all lanes of northbound I-15 in Bluffdale Friday night. According to Utah Highway Patrol, The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. just north of the 14600 South exit. Multiple cars were involved and one vehicle rolled onto its top and landed in the HOV lane. […]
South Jordan Police investigating after body found in burning car
A person was found dead inside a car that was on fire in South Jordan Thursday evening, according to police.
ksl.com
Body cam videos show police shooting unfold without warning
SALT LAKE CITY — For nearly eight minutes, crisis workers talked with George Gulla calmly without any sign of a problem. Then, seemingly without warning, Gulla, 37, grabbed a gun, prompting Salt Lake police officers to fire more than a dozen rounds, according to body camera videos released Tuesday. Gulla was critically injured and remained hospitalized Tuesday but is expected to survive, according to police.
