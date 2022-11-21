ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

KSLTV

Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. On Friday, police identified the victims as Thomas (Tom) Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85. Officers on Wednesday responded...
CLEARFIELD, UT
Gephardt Daily

UHP investigating fatal crash on I-15 in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving several vehicles late Friday night left one man dead, and all of Interstate 15 likely closed until well into the next morning. Utah Highway Trooper Mike Alexander, a public information officer, at 11:15 p.m. Friday confirmed one fatality...
DRAPER, UT
Gephardt Daily

Arrest documents reveal details about Clearfield double homicide

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents for a Clearfield man accused of murdering his grandparents paint a disturbing picture of a calculating, brutal attack from which it seems the elderly couple had little chance of escape. Suspect Dwayne Belt, 26, told police, post-Miranda, that he...
CLEARFIELD, UT
KSLTV

Utah man buys humidifier found with five packages of cocaine in it

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are investigating an incident where a purchased humidifier had 12.27 pounds of cocaine in it. According to a police report, on Nov. 2, a man reported he had purchased a humidifier from NPS in Salt Lake City. “He opened the humidifier to find that the inner workings had been removed and 5 packages of drugs were found inside.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Fatal rollover shuts down I-15 northbound in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fatal crash has shut down all lanes of northbound I-15 in Bluffdale Friday night. According to Utah Highway Patrol, The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. just north of the 14600 South exit. Multiple cars were involved and one vehicle rolled onto its top and landed in the HOV lane. […]
BLUFFDALE, UT
ksl.com

Body cam videos show police shooting unfold without warning

SALT LAKE CITY — For nearly eight minutes, crisis workers talked with George Gulla calmly without any sign of a problem. Then, seemingly without warning, Gulla, 37, grabbed a gun, prompting Salt Lake police officers to fire more than a dozen rounds, according to body camera videos released Tuesday. Gulla was critically injured and remained hospitalized Tuesday but is expected to survive, according to police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

