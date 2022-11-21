Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Grizzlies list Steven Adams (illness) as questionable on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable for Friday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Adams' status is currently in question after the Memphis' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more minutes at the five position if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current projection...
numberfire.com
Boston's Jayson Tatum (ankle) out for Sunday's contest versus Washington
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Tatum will sit out on Sunday after suffering a recent ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Washington unit allowing a 110.0 defensive rating, Jaylen Brown should play a lead offensive role. Per Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (conditioning) starting Friday for Denver; Davon Reed back to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will start Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Davon Reed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (health protocols) out on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McCollum is in the NBA's health protocols and will not be available to face the Grizzlies on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) still out for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is still dealing wtih his left mid-foot sprain, and as a result, the team has once again ruled him out of action to close out the weekend. Expect another start for Montrezl Harrell down low.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (illness) remains out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (illness) will not play in Sunday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Stevens will miss his second straight game with an illness. Expect Dean Wade to play an increased role versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 297.9 minutes...
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) listed as questionable on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Herro is questionable on Sunday after playing recently with a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes if Herro is ruled out. Herro's current projection includes 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bruno Fernando (knee) starting in Houston's Friday lineup for inactive Alperen Sengun (groin)
Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Fernando will make his third start this season after an extended absence with left knee soreness. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Fernando to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Fernando's projection includes 9.4 points, 6.3...
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable on Sunday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable to play in Sunday's game agains the Atlanta Hawks. Dedmon has recently been listed as questionable with left foot plantar fasciitis. In a potential revenge matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 15th in defensive rating, our models project Dedmon to score 12.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (ankle) not listed for Spurs on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. McDermott missed Friday's game due to an ankle injury. However, he does not carry any designation for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Expect him to play without limitation.
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet (concussion) probable for Suns Saturday night
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. After missing the last handful of games due to the NBA's concussion protocol. However, the team has listed him probable Saturday. Keep a loose eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) ruled out for Lakers Saturday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will not play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was kicked in the calf Friday night, and on the second leg of the back-to-back set, the team has decided not to take any risks. He'll sit out versus Jakob Poeltl and Co., expect Damian Jones to now start at center.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Terrence Ross (illness) probable for Sunday's game against 76ers
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (illness) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross is on track to return after sitting out on Friday with an illness. In a matchup versus a Philly unit ranked third in defensive rating, our models project Ross to score 15.5 FanDue points.
numberfire.com
Bojan Bogdanovic (knee, ankle) questionable Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bogdanovic is dealing with soreness in both hsi right knee and his right ankle. As a result, the team has listed the veteran questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Isaiah Stewart (toe) questionable on Sunday
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (toe) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After a six game absence with a toe injury, Stewart appears closer to a potential return. Expect Marvin Bagley to see more minutes if Stewart remains out on Sunday. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
New York's Derrick Rose (toe) ruled out on Friday
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (toe) will not play in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Rose will not be active for his second straight game with a toe injury. Expect Immanuel Quickley to see more time off the bench on Friday. Quickley's projection includes 11.1 points, 3.5...
numberfire.com
Heat list Max Strus (shoulder) as questionable on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Strus' availability is currently in the air after he missed two games with a right shoulder ailment. Expect Nikola Jovic to see a boost in playing time if Strus is ruled out on Sunday. Strus'...
numberfire.com
Cory Joseph (illness) questionable for Pistons on Sunday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Joseph is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Friday night's contest. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) remains out for Magic on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Carter Jr. will miss his third straight game with a right plantar fascia strain. Expect Mo Bamba to log more minutes on Friday night. Bamba's Friday FanDuel salary stands at $5,600.
numberfire.com
Toronto's Fred VanVleet (illness) questionable on Saturday
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After missing one game with an illness, VanVleet's status remains in question on Saturday. Expect Malachi Flynn to log more minutes if VanVleet remains out. VanVleet's projection includes 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and...
