Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Describes Her Relationship With Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been wreaking havoc on Mysterio's family and in WWE since joining forces at Clash At The Castle, with the most recent incident being when they crashed Thanksgiving dinner at the Mysterio household this week. Fans have wondered about the dynamic between Mysterio and Ripley, and Ripley has provided some insight.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Breaks Down How He Developed In-Ring Style
Ricky Steamboat is reflecting on his famed "chameleon" style of wrestling ahead of his long-anticipated in-ring return this Sunday night. In an exclusive new interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Steamboat discussed his career, and his upcoming match teaming with FTR and recounted how he first developed his hybrid style of in-ring work.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Wants A Match With This WWE Hall Of Famer
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since October 26, 2021 — making her just the third woman to hold a title continuously for a full year. She retained her title on the November 15 episode of "NXT," outlasting Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, albeit with a little bit of help from Isla Dawn. Still, she is the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in history and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. On that episode, though, some may say she made her entrance dressed similarly to how WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella used to present — so much so that the Bella twins even responded to it. And while the champ doesn't see it that way, she always knew the internet was going to go there.
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Hates That This AEW Star Is His Son's Favorite
WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett returned to the ring at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, teaming with Jay Lethal in a losing effort against Sting and Darby Allin in a no-disqualification tag team match. Jarrett, who recently joined AEW as Director of Business Development, had his son, Kody, with him throughout the weekend's AEW festivities in Newark, N.J. He discussed an awkward conversation he had with his son after bumping into a WWE talent at the airport.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Randy Orton's Back Injury
"The Viper" does not appear WWE-bound for some time. Fightful Select is reporting that Randy Orton underwent surgery to fuse his lower back; a procedure that would keep the multi-time world champion out of action for a significant period. Sources close to Fightful said that the company would be lucky to have Orton back after the injury, considering the severity of the injury and the length of Orton's career. There is no word on when the surgery took place, nor is there any timetable for Orton's return. The company currently has no long-term plans in place for Orton, and there is no word on what effect the time off will have on Orton's contract.
wrestlinginc.com
Sgt. Slaughter Has Theory About Vince McMahon's WWE Involvement
The whereabouts of Vince McMahon – specifically, regarding the leadership of WWE – continue to generate speculation. A new theory on whether McMahon has permanently exited the company was raised by Sgt. Slaughter in a "Sportskeeda Wrestling" interview. "Well, I feel that he's still there," Slaughter said. "There's...
wrestlinginc.com
Two Legends Helped Shape Mandy Rose's WWE Character
Long before she became one of WWE's most "toxic" villains as "NXT" Women's Champion, and even before her main roster ascent with Absolution, Mandy Rose arrived at WWE with good intentions and a "nice" demeanor. "The Golden Goddess" first participated in the company's most recent edition of "Tough Enough," alongside a cast full of WWE hopefuls in mid-2015. Mandy Rose — real name Amanda Saccomanno — initially emerged as a charming and kind character, but later took a different approach.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match
Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa...
wrestlinginc.com
Mia Yim Hopes This Former NXT Star Returns To WWE
Mia Yim recently re-joined World Wrestling Entertainment amidst the company's growing list of returning talent. In the process of expanding their roster, WWE especially focused on "restock[ing] the women's division with several TV-ready, experienced" talent, per a previous Fightful Select report. Accordingly, WWE has already brought back a few female Superstars to fit the criteria, including Yim, Emma, Candice LeRae, and Dakota Kai. The report also lent some insight into a few prospects that the company had on their radar to possibly return, namely, Chelsea Green and Tegan Nox.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Shoots Major Thanksgiving Day Angle At Rey Mysterio's Home
WWE legend Rey Mysterio was met with a surprise Thanksgiving Thursday as his son, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day crashed his home and handed him a merciless beating. As seen in the video below, Dominik and Ripley casually sauntered into Rey's home, with Dominik assuring his...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Spears Comments On Wife Cassie Lee's Wrestling Future
Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears are prioritizing parenthood, which Spears revealed recently. In August, the wrestling couple unveiled a major life update to the world, with the announcement of Cassie's pregnancy. The duo will soon welcome a baby boy to the world, and they will subsequently shift their focus to...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Brian Pillman Jr.'s Relationship With Teddy Hart
Brian Pillman Jr. has been something of a rising star in AEW thus far, notably engaging in a memorable feud with current AEW World Champion MJF in 2021. Before his AEW stint he initially gained popularity in MLW as part of The New Era Hart Foundation alongside Davey Boy Smith Jr. and the always controversial Teddy Hart. In an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Pillman gave some insight into the current state of his relationship with Hart.
wrestlinginc.com
Crowbar Has Two Wrestlers Left On His Bucket List Of Opponents
Former WCW star Crowbar has wrestled for just about every major pro wrestling promotion over the past 30 years, including WWE, AEW, ECW, ROH, and TNA/Impact Wrestling. Most recently, the 48-year-old added New Japan Pro-Wrestling to his impressive resume. During his lengthy career, Crowbar has worked with some of the...
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Reveals Next Goal For Toxic Attraction
The trio of Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose, collectively known as Toxic Attraction, have dominated "WWE NXT" for over a year. Rose captured her title in October 2021, while Jayne and Dolin have racked up two reigns as "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions. Earlier this year, Toxic Attraction also made their main roster debut as part of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, and Rose wants the faction to become a permanent fixture there.
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Comments On Using GTS On AEW Dynamite
On the November 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) took on The Death Triangle (PAC and the Lucha Brothers) in the second match of their best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship. This match had a far different energy than their first bout at Full Gear, as it took place in front of a rowdy Chicago crowd who were on their feet for the entire encounter. Chicago is the home of CM Punk, who has not been featured on AEW programming since the backstage brawl that took place during the All Out media scrum — an event that left Punk, The Elite, and Ace Steel reportedly suspended.
wrestlinginc.com
Red Velvet Is Back But Another Member Of The Baddies Got Bounced
TBS Champion Jade Cargill started out without a group around her. But, over time, the formation of the Baddies came into being with Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet serving as Cargill's wingwomen. When Velvet was sidelined with an injury, Leila Grey filled in as an interim Baddie, eventually just being absorbed into the group as an official member. Velvet wound up coming back on this week's "AEW Dynamite" during a backstage segment where Cargill announced that next week they'd have a Baddie celebration for Velvet's return.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler: AEW Star To Turn Heel And Align With Rush On 11/25 Rampage
AEW has unveiled a second heel turn in the space of a week. Following this week's edition of "Dynamite" in Chicago, AEW filmed its "Rampage" show, which is set to broadcast on November 25 at 4 PM ET. During the tapings, a heel turn emerged in the main event, according to PWMania. There, the Dark Order battled Rush, The Butcher, and The Blade. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Preston "10" Vance represented the Dark Order in the six-man tag team match, and it appears their trend of dwindling numbers continued.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Would Hit Matt Riddle's Bong
WWE has kept up with the changing of the times in a myriad of ways, like the noticeable difference in the company's approach to marijuana. Not only did WWE change its wellness policy to omit marijuana use as an offense, as referenced by Booker T earlier this year, but the company has also become a lot more comfortable with cannabis humor being on television. Matt Riddle is a crucial factor in that change and has taken on most of the 420 humor during his time on "Raw," whether solo or in RK-Bro with the sidelined Randy Orton. Another WWE Hall of Famer – Teddy Long – recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about his views on the differences between this current era and his time with the company.
Comments / 0