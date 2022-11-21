ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

WCVB

What it looked like at Wrentham Outlets on Black Friday

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Wrentham officials warned of traffic backups as early-morning risers hit the road early on Black Friday to try to score some serious deals at Massachusetts stores. The Wrentham Outlets, which was closed on Thanksgiving, opened before sunrise. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 495 approaching the...
WRENTHAM, MA
WCVB

One person injured in early-morning incident in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston police were called Friday to an apartment building in the Dorchester neighborhood of the city, where one person suffered injuries in an early-morning incident. Officers responded at 2:30 a.m. to Quincy Street in Dorchester, where Boston EMS confirm one person was taken to the hospital. Officials...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Arrest made after man slashed in face inside South Station

BOSTON — Police were investigating after a man was slashed in the face inside of Boston's South Station around daybreak on Friday. Transit Police officers responded to the MBTA's South Station Commuter Rail Lobby around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a report about an assault in progress. When officers arrived,...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Crash causes major delays on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street)

HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) near Camp Street on the Yarmouth town line sometime after 2:30 PM. No serious injuries were reported. A Toyota 4Runner and a Toyota Corolla appeared to have collided head-on. The Corolla had heavy front end damage and had to be towed from the scene. Heavy shopping traffic on the main artery into Hyannis was backed up until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
YARMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Sumner Tunnel closed into Boston after tractor-trailer gets stuck

BOSTON — The inbound lanes of the Sumner Tunnel were shut down to traffic for a time on Friday evening after an overheight tractor-trailer got stuck inside. State police said they rushed to the scene around 4:20 p.m. Friday for an over-height 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer on Route 1A southbound in the Sumner Tunnel in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Injured, 1 Arrested in South Station Slashing

One person is under arrest following an attack inside of Boston's South Station Friday morning. Transit police officers were called to the MBTA's South Station commuter rail lobby, in front of CVS, around 6:30 a.m. for an assault in progress. Responding officers found a man who had sustained a laceration...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Person dies after fiery crash on I-195 in Westport

(WJAR) — A person died following a fiery crash on I-195 in Westport early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. State police responded to the crash around 2:10 a.m. on the ramp from I-195 west near exit 16. Responding troopers said the fire was too large...
WESTPORT, MA
capecod.com

Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool

YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
YARMOUTH, MA
WCVB

1 dead, several injured in rollover crash at New Hampshire traffic circle

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person was killed and several others were injured after an early Thanksgiving morning rollover crash at a traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police said around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a reported rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South in Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, NH

