WCVB
Apple CEO Tim Cook visits victims of Hingham Apple store crash at South Shore Hospital
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook has been seen in Massachusetts after he visited people who were hospitalized as a result of a grisly crash at the Apple store in Hingham. In a statement, South Shore Health president and CEO Allen Smith confirmed Cook and Deirdre...
WCVB
Drivers forced to back out of Boston's Sumner Tunnel after truck gets stuck
Dozens of vehicles were forced to back up out of the Sumner Tunnel on Friday after a tractor-trailer got stuck inside. Several people were spotted abandoning their ride shares and walking out of the tunnel.
WCVB
What it looked like at Wrentham Outlets on Black Friday
WRENTHAM, Mass. — Wrentham officials warned of traffic backups as early-morning risers hit the road early on Black Friday to try to score some serious deals at Massachusetts stores. The Wrentham Outlets, which was closed on Thanksgiving, opened before sunrise. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 495 approaching the...
WCVB
How did Hingham Apple store crash happen? Prosecutors describe what suspect told them
Bradley Rein was arrested hours after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the Hingham, Massachusetts Apple store. Prosecutors detailed in court Tuesday what he told authorities hours after the fatal crash that left 20 others hurt.
WCVB
One person injured in early-morning incident in Dorchester
BOSTON — Boston police were called Friday to an apartment building in the Dorchester neighborhood of the city, where one person suffered injuries in an early-morning incident. Officers responded at 2:30 a.m. to Quincy Street in Dorchester, where Boston EMS confirm one person was taken to the hospital. Officials...
WCVB
Arrest made after man slashed in face inside South Station
BOSTON — Police were investigating after a man was slashed in the face inside of Boston's South Station around daybreak on Friday. Transit Police officers responded to the MBTA's South Station Commuter Rail Lobby around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a report about an assault in progress. When officers arrived,...
fallriverreporter.com
WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and friends and family are extremely worried
A WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and his family and co-workers are concerned of his whereabouts. According to those who know him, 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always,...
capecod.com
Crash causes major delays on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street)
HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) near Camp Street on the Yarmouth town line sometime after 2:30 PM. No serious injuries were reported. A Toyota 4Runner and a Toyota Corolla appeared to have collided head-on. The Corolla had heavy front end damage and had to be towed from the scene. Heavy shopping traffic on the main artery into Hyannis was backed up until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
WCVB
Hundreds evacuated from Worcester high-rise after Thanksgiving morning electrical fire
WORCESTER, Mass. — Hundreds of people were forced from their apartments early Thanksgiving morning after a fire in the electrical room of a Worcester, Massachusetts, high rise building. Worcester firefighters responded to a fire in an electrical room of the Plumley Village High Rise at 16 Laurel Street just...
WCVB
Sumner Tunnel closed into Boston after tractor-trailer gets stuck
BOSTON — The inbound lanes of the Sumner Tunnel were shut down to traffic for a time on Friday evening after an overheight tractor-trailer got stuck inside. State police said they rushed to the scene around 4:20 p.m. Friday for an over-height 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer on Route 1A southbound in the Sumner Tunnel in Boston.
nbcboston.com
1 Injured, 1 Arrested in South Station Slashing
One person is under arrest following an attack inside of Boston's South Station Friday morning. Transit police officers were called to the MBTA's South Station commuter rail lobby, in front of CVS, around 6:30 a.m. for an assault in progress. Responding officers found a man who had sustained a laceration...
Missing 73-year-old woman who walked away from assisted living in Leominster has been found
LEOMINSTER, Mass — A missing 73-year-old woman who walked away from assisted living in Leominster has been found, state police said Saturday afternoon. State Police said Pamela Vaughan walked away from Village Rest Home in Leominster at 4 p.m., on Friday. She is described as being 5′02″ and weighting...
Turnto10.com
Person dies after fiery crash on I-195 in Westport
(WJAR) — A person died following a fiery crash on I-195 in Westport early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. State police responded to the crash around 2:10 a.m. on the ramp from I-195 west near exit 16. Responding troopers said the fire was too large...
Eight hospitalized in New Bedford multi-vehicle crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A four vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital, Friday night. The crash took place shortly after 7 p.m., on Route 195 westbound in New Bedford. Officials closed all lanes of the highway as a safety precaution due to “low-light conditions,” according to the Massachusetts State Police.
Cult of Mac
Driver calls SUV’s deadly plunge into Boston-area Apple Store accidental [Updated]
A man driving a black SUV crashed through the glass facade of an Apple Store near Boston on Monday morning, killing one person and injuring 19, including four critically, according to reports. Updates: The driver, identified as 53-year-old Bradley Rein, was arrested Monday night and charged with reckless homicide by...
1 dead in fiery Westport crash
Police are investigating after a crash in Westport killed one person on Thursday.
capecod.com
Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool
YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
whdh.com
26 people displaced in New Bedford after fire caused by ‘unattended cooking’
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two dozen people were forced out of their home after a fire in New Bedford, a day before Thanksgiving. Crews were called to a building on Acushnet Avenue Wednesday, where flames were burning in the structure’s rear stairwell, its fourth floor and attic, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.
WCVB
Woman bites employee, vandalizes Dorchester restaurant, Boston police say
BOSTON — Boston police are looking to identify a woman they say assaulted an employee and vandalized a restaurant in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at the Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant at 491 Blue Hill Ave. at about 6 p.m.
WCVB
1 dead, several injured in rollover crash at New Hampshire traffic circle
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person was killed and several others were injured after an early Thanksgiving morning rollover crash at a traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police said around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a reported rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South in Portsmouth.
