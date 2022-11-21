ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

What businesses see as Cornelius grows

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius could see more growth soon. A major development project went before the town commissioners this past week. The plan includes a 6-story multi-use building. Over the last decade, the town has changed quite a bit. Geoff Roscoe is the general manager of the Thigs cocktail...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

The cost to buy a Christmas tree this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that Thanksgiving is in the books, many are turning their attention to Christmas -- if they haven't already. As millions of Americans start their Christmas tree shopping, just like many other items, Christmas trees cost more this season. Experts estimate real Christmas trees will cost...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

38 Charlotte firefighters control fire on East 7th Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood on Thanksgiving. The building was vacant at the time, according to the fire department. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The fire was showing from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Yes, Thanksgiving is the peak day for cooking fires in the US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is all about giving thanks, of course. However, it's also about getting that turkey cooked for your family. As millions of Americans spend time in the kitchen, fire departments will be busier than ever. We wanted to know if Thanksgiving is the peak day for cooking fires in the U.S.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CATS gets ready to restart some express bus routes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System will restart three express bus routes next week. The routes were discontinued during the pandemic. CATS goal is to get you from destination A to destination B, but lately, that hasn't always been the case. “Before the pandemic, everything was always...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

It's time to decorate for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time to get your decorations in order for the holidays. If you need ideas you are not alone. ArWorkshop is here to help us decorate for the holidays. ARWorkshop is a DIY workshop with lots of ideas to bring your creativity to life. The vision of ARWorkshop is to create an inspiring and charming boutique workshop that not only offers classes but sells unique and beautiful retail items. You don’t have to be an artist, they have all the tools and stencils you need, to get you started and crafting right away.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Why is Black Friday losing popularity?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why isn't Black Friday as popular as it used to be?. Holiday shopping fever began in 1924 with the original Christmas ad - The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - kicking off the holiday shopping season. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CATS services to run on reduced schedule for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has announced which offices will be closed for the holiday and has released its operating schedule for Thursday and Friday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The CATS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department started a homicide investigation late Saturday night. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Details are limited as of writing, but an alert from CMPD shared on Twitter indicated officers were on the scene...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Marth Cooper Hudson's 3 self care "must tries" to help cut holiday stress

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the hustle and bustle of the holiday season it is so easy to lose a sense of one's self. Running from place to place, and forgetting to take a moment to reset and breathe can be detrimental to one's self care. On Friday morning we were joined by, Martha Cooper Hudson, founder of RediscoverHer, to discuss 3 things Women Should “Do to Take Care of "HER" during this holiday season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hope Wear Clothing, spreading positivity and joy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're in search of an extra special gift, that helps inspire, spread joy, and positivity, than you'll love Hope Wear Clothing!. The line developed by Cathy Cardenas and her daughter Hope, is full of designs to help spread positivity. The mother daughter team came up with the idea during the pandemic, and never looked back. On Friday Cathy joined us on Charlotte Today to tell us more about their company and their inspiration behind the designs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

VERIFY: Preparing your Thanksgiving turkey safely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you haven't already, it's time to take out that turkey and start defrosting it for your Thanksgiving feast. Whether you're hosting your first Thanksgiving dinner or you're a seasoned pro, cooking the big dinner is a huge responsibility. Especially when it comes to food safety and preventing the spread of foodborne illnesses.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

One person dead following crash on I-85 South, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a crash that left one person dead on I-85 South in west Charlotte Saturday afternoon. Medic said the crash happened on I-85 southbound between Brookshire Boulevard and Freedom Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

