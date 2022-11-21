Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Related
What businesses see as Cornelius grows
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius could see more growth soon. A major development project went before the town commissioners this past week. The plan includes a 6-story multi-use building. Over the last decade, the town has changed quite a bit. Geoff Roscoe is the general manager of the Thigs cocktail...
WFAE.org
Dozens of residents forced out of Charlotte neighborhood as new owners raise the rent
Shirlesha Lindsey walked down the narrow sidewalk to the front door of her small, brick, two-bedroom home. The house is typical for the J.T. Williams neighborhood off Statesville Avenue. Inside, a small living room opened up to a similar-sized kitchen. Some pots and pans rested on the stove. The oven...
WCNC
The cost to buy a Christmas tree this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that Thanksgiving is in the books, many are turning their attention to Christmas -- if they haven't already. As millions of Americans start their Christmas tree shopping, just like many other items, Christmas trees cost more this season. Experts estimate real Christmas trees will cost...
Charlotte Premium Outlets prioritizing safety during Black Friday shopping
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shoppers hit the stores on Friday Nov. 25, for Black Friday and people did some damage -- shoppers had their minds on getting the best deals and staying safe. Sharon Campbell, general manager of the Charlotte Premium Outlets, said the outlet mall is taking the safety...
38 Charlotte firefighters control fire on East 7th Street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood on Thanksgiving. The building was vacant at the time, according to the fire department. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The fire was showing from...
WCNC
Yes, Thanksgiving is the peak day for cooking fires in the US
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is all about giving thanks, of course. However, it's also about getting that turkey cooked for your family. As millions of Americans spend time in the kitchen, fire departments will be busier than ever. We wanted to know if Thanksgiving is the peak day for cooking fires in the U.S.
WCNC
Following pandemic-era trend, more major retailers stay closed for Thanksgiving in 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Thanksgiving feasts are done and over with. At this point in the fast, some shoppers would already be out early Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving night. But many stores announced they will stay closed on Thanksgiving Day. Kohl's, Target, and Best Buy have all announced...
CATS gets ready to restart some express bus routes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System will restart three express bus routes next week. The routes were discontinued during the pandemic. CATS goal is to get you from destination A to destination B, but lately, that hasn't always been the case. “Before the pandemic, everything was always...
WCNC
Fastest growing scam is happening on Facebook Marketplace, report says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As holiday shoppers hunt for the best deals online, a new study shows how scammers are trying to take advantage of them. An analysis by Been Verified of more than 165,000 complaints found that the fastest-growing scam in 2022 is on Facebook Marketplace. “Online purchases from...
WCNC
It's time to decorate for the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time to get your decorations in order for the holidays. If you need ideas you are not alone. ArWorkshop is here to help us decorate for the holidays. ARWorkshop is a DIY workshop with lots of ideas to bring your creativity to life. The vision of ARWorkshop is to create an inspiring and charming boutique workshop that not only offers classes but sells unique and beautiful retail items. You don’t have to be an artist, they have all the tools and stencils you need, to get you started and crafting right away.
Why is Black Friday losing popularity?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why isn't Black Friday as popular as it used to be?. Holiday shopping fever began in 1924 with the original Christmas ad - The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - kicking off the holiday shopping season. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the...
CATS services to run on reduced schedule for Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has announced which offices will be closed for the holiday and has released its operating schedule for Thursday and Friday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The CATS...
'This virus is very, very lethal' | NC wildlife officials share how to protect flocks after bird flu is confirmed in Charlotte region
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife officials ask bird owners in the Charlotte region to be on high alert since a particularly concerning strain of bird flu has now been detected in the area. Friday, the state confirmed the first case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a...
CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department started a homicide investigation late Saturday night. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Details are limited as of writing, but an alert from CMPD shared on Twitter indicated officers were on the scene...
WCNC
Marth Cooper Hudson's 3 self care "must tries" to help cut holiday stress
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the hustle and bustle of the holiday season it is so easy to lose a sense of one's self. Running from place to place, and forgetting to take a moment to reset and breathe can be detrimental to one's self care. On Friday morning we were joined by, Martha Cooper Hudson, founder of RediscoverHer, to discuss 3 things Women Should “Do to Take Care of "HER" during this holiday season.
WCNC
Hope Wear Clothing, spreading positivity and joy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're in search of an extra special gift, that helps inspire, spread joy, and positivity, than you'll love Hope Wear Clothing!. The line developed by Cathy Cardenas and her daughter Hope, is full of designs to help spread positivity. The mother daughter team came up with the idea during the pandemic, and never looked back. On Friday Cathy joined us on Charlotte Today to tell us more about their company and their inspiration behind the designs.
VERIFY: Preparing your Thanksgiving turkey safely
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you haven't already, it's time to take out that turkey and start defrosting it for your Thanksgiving feast. Whether you're hosting your first Thanksgiving dinner or you're a seasoned pro, cooking the big dinner is a huge responsibility. Especially when it comes to food safety and preventing the spread of foodborne illnesses.
One person dead following crash on I-85 South, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a crash that left one person dead on I-85 South in west Charlotte Saturday afternoon. Medic said the crash happened on I-85 southbound between Brookshire Boulevard and Freedom Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on...
Deadly I-77 helicopter wreck witness: ‘Metal just crushing down’
Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday.
34th annual CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot held Thursday morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thanksgiving, you are often either in a family who runs in the morning or relaxes with mimosas. Thousands of people in the Queen City had their burn-in before some turkey Thursday at the annual CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot at South Park mall. Around 8,600...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0