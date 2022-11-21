Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
What is the Offensive Identity of the 49ers?
Every team has an identity on both sides of the ball. For the San Francisco 49ers, their identity for years has been a physical and aggressive one. Defensively, their identity has remained steadfast and hasn't wavered as they are always a strong side. The offense, however, has been sporadic the...
Cowboys Respond to Jaylon Smith ‘Dirty’ (Weird?) Jumping Giants Play
FRISCO - To know Jaylon Smith is to know that on the field, he often expresses himself with ... unusual physical demonstrations. The Dallas Cowboys know Jaylon Smith, and are therefore unbothered by his odd "off-the-top-rope'' professional wrestling move featured in the Cowboys' 28-20 win over the Giants on Thanksgiving.
Raiders Struggled in Recent Games With Seahawks
The Las Vegas Raiders will try to put together their first two-game winning streak for a third time during this 2022 season when they travel to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Even though the Raiders (3-6) lead the all-time series, 29-26, it doesn’t...
Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving: Live Game Updates
The Buffalo Bills travel to Ford Field for the second straight week as they get to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Lions a week after beating the Browns on Detroit's home field. ... and they will apparently do it with a boost via the debut of veteran standout cornerback Tre'Davious White.
Cowboys ‘Dominate’ as Micah Parsons Controls Giants Saquon Barkley
Stopping the run – going into Thanksgiving against the New York Giants and in general – was a definite concern for the Dallas Cowboys. And facing one of the NFL’s best running backs in Saquon Barkley in a NFC East with playoff and OBJ implications, the stakes were higher.
Dolphins Have Plenty To Be Thankful For
With this being Thanksgiving week, it's only natural to take stock of everything and come up with things for which we are thankful. When it comes to the Miami Dolphins, it's a pretty healthy list at this time, both for the players, their fans and those who cover the team on a regular basis.
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
Broncos Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Active Roster, Make 2 Other Moves
What comes next for the Denver Broncos in life without running back Melvin Gordon III? The tip of the spear will be Latavius Murray, complemented by Marlon Mack, and Devine Ozigbo. On Saturday, the Broncos opted to make Ozigbo a permanent member of the squad, signing him off the practice...
