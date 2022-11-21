Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Mike Walker To Resign From Christian County School Board
The Christian County Board of Education will meet Monday afternoon to begin the process of replacing board member Mike Walker. According to an advance agenda from the board, the meeting will be held virtually at 4:00 Monday afternoon. The board will hear details about the resignation of Mike Walker. Board...
wkdzradio.com
Five People Selected For Todd County Hall Of Fame
Five people will be inducted into the Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame. The new class consists of Arthur W. Green, Mattie Knight Sanders, Frank Burnett Simpson, Dr. William Weathers, and Carolyn Wells. Todd County Standard Publisher Ryan Craig said nominations were solicited publicly this year and the last...
westkentuckystar.com
Local schools fared pretty well against flu compared to rest of KY
As November winds down, western Kentucky schools have appeared to fare better at keeping school in session during a three-pronged attack of illnesses across the state. It didn't look like that would be the case in the first few weeks of the month, when Ballard Memorial, McCracken County, Paducah City and Crittenden County schools all had to take at least one day off because so many were sick.
WKYT 27
Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
14news.com
Family remembers Hopkins Co. teen on 1st official ‘Live Like Logan’ Day
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday marked “Live Like Logan Day” in Hopkins County Kentucky. For the family of Logan McKnight of Dawson Springs, it marks a date every bit as important as the approaching anniversary of the deadly December 10 tornado. Over the last 11 months, the...
wkdzradio.com
Registration Underway For Cadiz Christmas Parade
Registration is underway for the 2022 Cadiz Christmas Parade that is set for Saturday, December 3, in downtown Cadiz. The Cadiz Christmas Parade is sponsored by the Trigg County Chamber of Commerce, with Chamber Membership Director Beth Sumner noting theme this year is all about hometown. Sumner says registration for...
Country hams and memories of Thanksgiving rituals
A few weeks before Thanksgiving, I headed out one morning to find a country ham for my cousin Tommy, who lives in northern West Virginia where grocery stores don’t generally sell them. The best country ham purveyors are concentrated mainly in Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. I waited until Hopkinsville’s...
radionwtn.com
Guy Penrod To Perform At Murray
Murray, Ky.–Former lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band, Guy Penrod, will be making an appearance at the First Baptist Church in Murray. Join them on Sunday, December 11, at 5 pm in the Sanctuary to attend Guy’s Christmas tour. The event is free, but an e-ticket is required for entry. Register at http://ow.ly/NYS350LLx7K.
wkdzradio.com
Annual Hopkinsville Turkey Trot Draws Large Crowd
The annual Hopkinsville Turkey Trot drew a near-record crowd to downtown Hopkinsville Thanksgiving morning. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation officials reported more than 1,250 people turned out to run or walk the 5-k route along the Hopkinsville Rail Trail Thursday morning. Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman says the event has become a fun tradition to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday.
whvoradio.com
PHOTOS – 2022 Turkey Trot Finish Line
It was a perfect morning for the 2022 “Turkey Trot” in Hopkinsville. We were stationed at the finish line and got these pics of the participants as they finished up their Thanksgiving morning run. Take a look. 2022 Turkey Trot Finish Line.
Fort Campbell soldier found dead in Clarksville home
A Fort Campbell soldier was found dead inside his home in Clarksville on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Gratitude flows at Christian County Thanksgiving service
The Rev. Lisa Lewis Balboa wanted everyone who came to the Thanksgiving service Tuesday evening at Freeman Chapel CME Church to tell the gathering about something for which they were thankful.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force
BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Todd County Crash
A Russellville woman was injured in a wreck on US 79 in Todd County Friday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says 85-year-old Franklin Bradshaw was southbound when his vehicle hit a tractor driven by 54-year-old John Mast of Allensville who was in front of his vehicle. Bradshaw’s...
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Todd Central’s Rager Looks at Senior Season
After a very successful season in 2021-2022, the Todd County Central Rebels are looking for even bigger things this season. Senior Preston Rager spoke with YourSportsEdge.Com about what he is looking for from this year’s team and what it will take for the Rebels to take another step up.
whopam.com
All lanes of traffic open again for the weekend on I-24 in Christian County
Travelers on I-24 in Christian County will be pleased to see two lanes of travel again in each direction for the Thanksgiving travel period. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all four lanes are back open again after months of construction-related closures and congestion between the 86 mile marker and state line, but its only temporary, as lane closures will return Monday to allow for work in the median.
wevv.com
Woman killed in Hopkins County crash
A woman is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash that happened in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Cheara R. Scott of Dawson Springs died in the crash. HCSO says deputies were dispatched to the crash just after noon on Tuesday. They say it happened on...
westkentuckystar.com
Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
rewind943.com
If You’re headed out of Clarksville, Fort Campbell or Hoptown for Thanksgiving, DO THIS.
I read this somewhere and it’s brilliant. Take a picture of your stove/oven turned off so you don’t get down the road and worry you left it on! I’ve done this and it is such a relief. ignore my dirty stove but here are my pictures to...
